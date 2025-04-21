Your Daily Phil: Flyers, encampments, testimonies: Archiving post-10/7 life on campus

Good Monday morning.

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we examine the public divisions in the Jewish communities in the United States and United Kingdom over the Trump administration‘s university crackdowns and the war in Gaza, respectively. We spotlight a new initiative to create an archive to document the past 18 months of anti-Israel protests and a new athletics center being built in southern Israel, and report on a Jewish-inspired fund created by venture capitalists. We feature an opinion piece by Scott Braswell and Rachel Fish about the potential of JCCs as education hubs for and about the Jewish community, and one by Alon Tal about a delegation from Israel’s high-tech and philanthropy sectors joining this week’s March of the Living. Also in this newsletter: Rabbi Richard Hidary, Dr. Miriam Adelson and David Siegel.

What We’re Watching

Pope Francis died this morning, setting up a weekslong succession process. Israeli President Isaac Herzog and some Jewish organizations have already released statements on his death.

What You Should Know

On both sides of the Atlantic, Jewish communities are grappling with a similar problem — consensus — albeit on different topics, writes eJewishPhilanthropy Managing Editor Judah Ari Gross.

Last week, 10 American Jewish organizations representing a large swath of U.S. Jewry issued a joint statement condemning what they described as the Trump administration’s violations of democratic norms, ostensibly in response to universities’ responses to antisemitism and anti-Israel protests on their campuses, including deportation efforts against foreign students as well as mass federal funding cuts.

“These actions do not make Jews — or any community — safer. Rather, they only make us less safe,” wrote the group, which was led by the Jewish Council for Public Affairs, and included the Union for Reform Judaism, the Conservative movement’s Rabbinical Assembly, Reconstructing Judaism, the National Council of Jewish Women, the Reconstructionist Rabbinical Association, Religious Action Center of Reform Judaism, American Conference of Cantors, Central Conference of American Rabbis and HIAS.

“We reject any policies or actions that foment or take advantage of antisemitism and pit communities against one another; and we unequivocally condemn the exploitation of our community’s real concerns about antisemitism to undermine democratic norms and rights,” wrote the group, which pointedly referred to itself as a “broad coalition of mainstream Jewish organizations.”

Yet to other parts of the American Jewish community, such criticisms lie outside the bounds of the mainstream. In an email sent to Jewish Community Relations Councils across the country, Jewish Federations of North America President and CEO Eric Fingerhut described the joint statement as lacking the diversity of opinion held by the American Jewish community, according to independent journalist Ron Kampeas, who obtained a copy of the letter.

“A robust dialogue to develop a letter that truly reflects mainstream opinion would reference the diverse views we hold, which this letter does not,” Kampeas quotes Fingerhut as writing in his email on the same day as the JCPA open letter.

Fingerhut also disputes the facts presented in the statement, writing that the foreign students facing deportation “are receiving due process” — a claim that is at least contested by their attorneys and some independent experts who question the legality of the way in which some of them were detained.

This is not the first time that major American Jewish organizations have publicly disagreed with one another under the Trump administration — see: Elon Musk’s post-inauguration arm gesture or the responses to President Donald Trump’s Gaza resettlement plan — and it likely will not be the last.

In the United Kingdom, the divisions are over a different but equally thorny matter: Israel’s war in Gaza.

Also last week, 36 members of the Board of Deputies of British Jews — an umbrella group comprising 300 representatives of British Jewish groups — published an open letter in the Financial Times condemning the Israeli government for its ongoing war in Gaza, calling it “unbearable” and saying that it showed that the return of the hostage was not a top priority. Written not as individuals but explicitly as “members of the Board of Deputies,” the letter drew swift criticism from within the United Kingdom and Israel, particularly as the open letter did not mention the Oct. 7 terror attacks or Hamas’ role in prolonging the conflict.

The president and CEO of the Board of Deputies each wrote opinion pieces decrying the open letter, partially for its content but primarily for presenting the false impression that the three dozen signatories were writing on behalf of the organization.

“Any individual deputy, or group of deputies has the right to speak their mind publicly. But our community is not served by any single group misrepresenting itself, intentionally or unintentionally, as speaking for us all,” wrote Michael Wegier, the organization’s CEO, in the Jewish Chronicle. “Nor is it reasonable or wise for any group within the community, however passionate or committed to their view, to expect the Board of Deputies to adopt a position that does not reflect a broad consensus within our community.”

Board of Deputies President Phil Rosenberg denounced the distorted view that the letter represents. “In this I believe the Financial Times needs to learn to count: 90% of Deputies is a bigger number than the 10% who signed this letter,” he wrote in the Jewish News.

Rosenberg said that it also fed into “an underlying and dangerous narrative about ‘good Jews’ and ‘bad Jews.’”

“I believe that the signatories to this letter have a strong and completely genuine concern for the situation in Israel and Gaza. But they are now experiencing what I and other senior board representatives know all too well; that it is remarkably easy to get the media to listen to you in this country if you highlight your Jewish identity while vocally criticising Israel or its government,” he wrote.

Both of these cases raise the question: Who speaks for the Jewish community? Is there even a singular Jewish community to speak for, or is that kind of consensus — if it ever truly existed — a thing of the past?