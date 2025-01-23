Your Daily Phil: Fighting antisemitism in Davos

Good Thursday morning.

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we report on an antisemitism panel at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. We examine the Harold Grinspoon Foundation’s Arabic-language PJ Library spinoff Maktabat al-Fanoos and speak with the designer who made Dr. Miriam Adelson’s inauguration dress adorned with yellow ribbons in support of the hostages. We feature an opinion piece by Jennifer Lazlo Mizrahi highlighting meaningful steps funders, nonprofits and communal leaders can take to respond to climate change, and one by Michael Feuer examining the role of schools of education in campus antisemitism. Also in this newsletter: Michael Bloomberg, Yuval Raphael and Jesse Rosen.

What We’re Watching

The Voice of the People initiative announced the selection of the 150 members of its council. The representatives — 50 from the United States, 50 from Israel and 50 from elsewhere — will each serve two-year terms.

What You Should Know

Three different visions for combating antisemitism got an airing this morning at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland: one by former Treasury Secretary and ex-Harvard University President Larry Summers, focused more on universities, who argued for using existing legal protections to address antisemitism; another by Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt, who advocated for a robust communal effort to tackle the issue from the top down; and a third by by American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten, who called for a grassroots coalition effort, reports eJewishPhilanthropy’s Judah Ari Gross.

All three of the speakers on the panel — “Confronting Antisemitism amid Polarization,” which was moderated by Jennifer Schenker, the founder and editor-in-chief of The Innovator — agreed that antisemitism is a growing threat in the United States and around the world, with Greenblatt noting the findings of his organization’s recent global survey of antisemitism, which found that nearly half of all adults maintain antisemitic views.

“We found an equal proportion of antisemitism on the political left and right. These are extremists; you see classic antisemitism from the far right and intense anti-Zionism from the far left. This plays out in harassment of individual Jews, vandalism of buildings, defacement and violence,” Greenblatt said. “We’ve seen an explosion of over 200% of real-world acts of hate.”

Summers, who has been a vocal critic of the Ivy League’s response to antisemitism on its campuses, noted that while there have been “inexcusable failures of protection” of Jewish students, he maintained that it is both false and unhelpful to say that these universities are now dangerous for Jews.

“I am frequently asked if it’s safe to send a child to Harvard or an Ivy League school. The answer is yes,” he said. “It would be a mistake in our outrage at what is real moral failure to suppose that somehow the typical Ivy League campus is a physically dangerous place to be on a typical day if you are Jewish. That would be to exaggerate the problem in a way that would — in my view — undermine our credibility. That is not to excuse what have been manifold failures of enforcement and to apply discipline.”

Summers called for extensive use of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act, which prohibits discrimination on the basis of race, color or national origin, to combat antisemitism on college campuses, calling it a “potent and effective tool” to address the issue.

Weingarten faced criticism from Summers over a statement by the American Association of University Professors — which is affiliated with her AFT — that suddenly changed the group’s stance to be more accepting of academic boycotts “when the only academic boycotts under discussion were academic boycotts of Israel.” The union leader largely refrained from responding but said that the solution is to build coalitions and to educate other groups about antisemitism.

“Unless you become a trusted emissary, you’re never going to get through to people,” she said. “Many of my members don’t know Jews anymore, except for me… I say, ‘You think I am privileged,’ and I think we are one government away from my going to the gas chamber.”

In an indication of the ADL’s plans going forward, Greenblatt highlighted the risks of antisemitism on social media and the need for a two-pronged effort to address it: through government regulation and by swaying public opinion about the companies.

“Our ability to affect social media is limited. These companies are colossal… [they] are immune to market pressures because of their scale. They’re also immune to shareholder pressure. Regulatory pressure really matters, and there’s not enough of that. There’s a loophole in U.S. law called Section 230, which exempts them from liability,” he said. “Reputational pressure matters because these companies need to hire the best engineers. If their engineers feel like going to these companies is participating in something evil, they don’t want to do that. These engineers want to get paid, but they also want to coach their kids’ soccer games. If they feel social pressure, they might not want to do it.”