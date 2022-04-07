Your Daily Phil: European Jewish Congress head Moshe Kantor faces U.K. sanctions + ReelAbilities film fest comes to NYC’s Meyerson JCC

Good Thursday morning!

Those who know the European Jewish community know the name Moshe Kantor. Kantor is the longtime president of the European Jewish Congress (EJC). He’s the chairman of the World Jewish Congress (WJC) Policy Council. He’s the founder and namesake of a center for studying European Jewry at Tel Aviv University. He’s an art collector. He’s received distinguished civilian honors from at least seven European countries — including Russia and Ukraine.

And as of Wednesday, he has been sanctioned by the United Kingdom due to his ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin. Kantor, a Russian billionaire who is the largest shareholder of the fertilizer company Acron, was on a list of eight Russians being sanctioned that was announced by U.K. Foreign Secretary Liz Truss. The new sanctions came as evidence of Russia’s targeting of civilians in Ukraine mounts.

So far, some of Kantor’s most prominent peers are condemning the move or staying silent. WJC President Ronald Lauder, who is seen as a rival of sorts to Kantor in terms of European Jewish leadership, declined comment to eJewishPhilanthropy via a spokesperson. Emerita Jewish history professor Dina Porat, who founded Tel Aviv University’s Kantor Center, likewise did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

The EJC, which Kantor has led since 2007, slammed the sanctions in a statement at the top of its homepage, saying it was “deeply shocked and appalled” and calling for the decision to be reversed. “The decision is misguided and lacks any factual or evidence-based merit,” the statement says. “[Kantor] is a longstanding and respected Jewish leader, who has dedicated his life to the security and wellbeing of Europe’s Jewish communities and the fight against antisemitism, racism and xenophobia.”

Kantor is not the first Russian Jewish billionaire with ties to Putin to land on the U.K.’s sanctions list. Nearly three weeks ago, three founding members of the Genesis Philanthropy Group, a Jewish charitable foundation established by moguls from the former Soviet Union, resigned from the group after facing sanctions. Chelsea FC owner Roman Abramovich, another prolific donor to Jewish causes, was also hit with sanctions in March. The sanctions on Abramovich came weeks after he announced a partnership with Yad Vashem, Israel’s Holocaust memorial and museum, which was subsequently suspended.