Your Daily Phil: Ethiopian olim arrive in Israel + Sheryl Sandberg to leave Meta, focus on philanthropy

For the past three months, The Jewish Agency for Israel has garnered attention for helping to resettle the 20,000 Ukrainians and Russians who have streamed into Israel — shifting its immigration apparatus into overdrive. But on Wednesday, the quasi-governmental agency celebrated a very different kind of aliyah — one on a much smaller scale, and a long time coming.

Jewish Agency staff spent the past few days accompanying 181 Ethiopian immigrants from the northern city of Gondar to the capital of Addis Ababa and, finally, to Ben Gurion Airport, where they landed yesterday. It’s the first group of Ethiopian immigrants to Israel in more than a year, and the first of at least 3,000 who are slated to arrive.

The immigrants will live for two years in government-run absorption centers, where an older generation of Ethiopian-Israelis, who came in the mass immigration waves of the 1980s and 1991, will help teach them Hebrew, provide employment training and acclimate culturally.

In a way, Jewish Agency COO Yehuda Setton told eJewishPhilanthropy, the Jewish Agency’s experience acclimating Ethiopian immigrants helped lay the groundwork for absorbing the tens of thousands of Ukrainians and Russians who’ve landed in Tel Aviv. To help the Ethiopians succeed in Israel, the Jewish Agency designed an employment training program that helped them get jobs in tech, in part by learning English. The agency also created a system to identify Ethiopian immigrants’ talents in order to match them with jobs. These programs are now being adapted for the new Ukrainian residents.

“You have to build unique models for them,” he said. “You work with them on language, and also culturally. We began with Ethiopia and it was easy to expand to Ukraine.”

The two waves of immigrants — from Ethiopia and Ukraine — are handled by two separate teams of the Jewish Agency, and pose challenges that are at once very different and somewhat similar, Setton said.

“The difference is that most of the Ethiopian immigrants have dreamed for years of reaching Jerusalem, reaching Israel — whether it’s to reunite with their families or because of their religious Zionist feeling,” Setton said, whereas many of the Ukrainian arrivals “didn’t have it on their agenda, and simply wanted to save their own lives.”

In both cases, however, “you’re absorbing two populations that at this point, materially, don’t have anything — two populations that, mentally, need a lot of social work,” Setton said. “In Ukraine they’re coming from a war, and in Ethiopia, the cultural gaps… are vast.”

Setton accompanied the Ethiopian immigrants from Gondar to Israel, and said the experience gave him “chills.” He described one immigrant who hadn’t seen his mother, who lives in Israel, for 15 years. He was afraid to tell her he was coming until he got on the plane. “You can see,” Setton said, “that they’re ready for this emotionally.”