Your Daily Phil: Education, security top JFNA’s inaugural ‘State of the Jewish Union’ address

What You Should Know

As antisemitic incidents continue to roil Jewish communities nationwide, Jewish Federations of North America CEO Eric Fingerhut called on Congress yesterday to increase funding for the Nonprofit Security Grant Program to $1 billion annually and to “make the program more flexible and simpler to use,” reports Jewish Insider’s Haley Cohen for eJewishPhilanthropy.

Fingerhut also called on governors to support an educational tax credit during JFNA’s inaugural “State of the Jewish Union” address at the organization’s Washington headquarters.

The call for increased security comes as American Jews have faced several high-profile hate crimes in the past year, including the recent arson attack at Mississippi’s largest synagogue. Less than two weeks after the attack on Beth Israel Congregation in Jackson, Congress allocated $300 million for NSGP for 2026. While that figure is a small increase from the funding provided in 2024 and 2025, it is lower than the allocations initially proposed by both the House and Senate and the amount requested by Jewish leaders.

American Jews have responded to the increase of hate and the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks with what JFNA has coined “The Surge,” describing a rise in Jews engaging or seeking to engage more in communal life, including higher enrollment in Jewish schools and summer camps. “This is why we strongly support the new federal education scholarship tax credit and urge all 50 states to opt in so the funds can reach the families and schools in every community,” Fingerhut said on Thursday.

JFNA confirmed to eJewishPhilanthropy that the group plans to hold sideline meetings with state leaders on Friday during the National Governors Association summit in Washington to encourage Democratic governors to participate in the school choice legislation, which would provide tax incentives for scholarships for Jewish day school and yeshiva education.

Following Fingerhut’s address, three heads of local federations shared challenges in addressing security and social needs in their communities. Rabbi Noah Farkas, president and CEO of the Jewish Federation of Greater Los Angeles; Scott Kaufman, president and CEO of the Greater Miami Jewish Federation; and Miryam Rosenzweig, president and CEO of the Milwaukee Jewish Federation echoed that — despite varying degrees of antisemitism in their communities — there is a significant “antisemitism tax,” an increased financial burden to protect Jewish institutions.

“Every dollar we’re spending [on security] we can’t spend on the ‘joy’ part of being Jewish,” said Kaufman.

Read the full report here.