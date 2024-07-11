Your Daily Phil: Divisions emerge among U.S. Jewry as Israel-Hamas war drags on

Worthy Reads

The Worst Nine Months: The parents of four female hostages still believed to be alive in Gaza shared their fears for the fates of their daughters at a press conference on Tuesday, Nicole Lampert reports in The Jewish Chronicle. “They know their girls may have been sexually abused and tortured; they may not even still be alive. They’ve seen other hostages exchanged, and even rescued, but they have now come together to ask for a ceasefire deal that will bring their girls home. The parents of four of the young women still held hostage – Daniella Gilboa, Doron Steinbrecher, Agam Berger and Romi Gonen – spoke at a press conference on Tuesday night to say the world must not forget their plight. ‘Nine months is a symbolic time for a parent, normally a happy time, but my daughter is in the hands of terrorists who we know sexually abused and raped women and all I can think about is that this is a sad day for my daughter who may or may not be pregnant,’ said Orli Gilboa… [Simona Steinbrecher said:] ‘We know from the women who came back that there has been sex abuse and all of us are worried about what is happening to our girls, which is why we ask that everyone push Hamas to make a deal. This is the only chance we have to get our daughters back. There is no choice.” [JC]

Torchbearers: In Forward, Matthew Litman writes about the efforts of descendants of Holocaust survivors to keep their now-deceased relatives’ stories alive. “Joan Poulin paced the bima of Lincoln Park Jewish Center as she told the story. Her tone was urgent, almost severe, as she spoke to 100 teenagers about what it was like growing up in a well-off Jewish family in Hamburg, Germany, as the Nazis came to power; surviving Kristallnacht and then making the wrenching decision to leave her mother and brother behind in 1938 and flee to the United States… The presentation sounded like countless other Holocaust survivor testimonies, but Poulin is 66 — born long after the war, in 1957. The story she was telling was not her own but that of her father, who rarely spoke about his childhood in Europe. She pieced it together after he died in 2007 from a trove of letters he left behind in a language she did not understand; now she tells the story as often as possible. Poulin is one of 38 members of a community called Generations Forward, descendants of survivors who excavate their families’ trauma — and their own — for the public good. Run by the Holocaust and Human Rights Education Center, founded in 1990 by local community members and survivors in Westchester, it is part of a broader movement aimed at ensuring that Holocaust education and testimony continues as the number of survivors rapidly dwindles.” [Forward]

Read Deal Or Blowing Smoke?: In The Wall Street Journal, Scott Patterson and Amrith Ramkumar highlight the risk and uncertainty investors can choose to weather when they help fund the development of new technology promised to be environmentally friendly. “[Scientist Simon] Hodson was using advanced technology to turn waste coal into fertilizer and other products… The ‘quantum reformers’ he had designed, Hodson had said, could turn coal into clean-burning hydrogen — without emitting any greenhouse gases. And that hydrogen, Hodson said, could run old coal-fired power plants, something that had never been done before… Soon after that visit in September 2022, [motivational speaker and entrepreneur Tony] Robbins lent Hodson nearly $200 million to develop the potentially breakthrough technology. That amounted to the largest single wager he has ever made. Together, the two men took over a defunct coal-fired power plant in West Virginia and set out to prove their revolutionary idea will actually work… [Hodson’s company,] Omnis, which said earlier this year it would begin doing business under the name Omnigen, ticks a lot of boxes for a clean-energy startup. The technology it has trumpeted appeals to both sides of the political spectrum by promising to eliminate emissions while using fossil fuels, thereby saving jobs in a threatened industry… Robbins said all doubts will vanish once the company successfully demonstrates the technology. Hodson, he said, is either ‘the best con man in the world… or one of the smartest guys.’” [WSJ]