Your Daily Phil: Conservative movement apologizes to interfaith couples

Worthy Reads

Publicize the Miracle: In a Times of Israel opinion piece, Mijal Bitton recalls the history of public Hanukkah candle-lighting events, and the Lubavitcher Rebbe’s insistence that they take place, despite the concerns of other Jewish groups. “Over the past days, one thought has returned to me again and again: the Rebbe won. Thank God the Rebbe won. Today, public menorah lightings feel almost ordinary. This year alone, more than 15,000 were scheduled worldwide, Bondi Beach among the first. But this visibility was once bitterly contested. … The Rebbe rejected a posture many Jews had internalized: that Judaism belongs in private spaces but not public ones. Pirsumei nisa — publicizing the miracle — was never a ritual technicality. It was a philosophy of Jewish dignity. ‘Jews,’ he wrote, ‘either individually or communally should not create the impression that they are ashamed to show their Jewishness, or that they wish to gain their neighbors’ respect by covering up their Jewishness.’ The Rebbe was right. The candles worked. They still do.” [TOI]

Survivor’s Story: In The Wall Street Journal, Arsen Ostrovsky, the head of the Sydney office of the Australia/Israel and Jewish Affairs Council, reflects on the terror attack earlier this week in Sydney, Australia, in which he was injured. “I’ve spent years telling stories of terror and resilience as a lawyer. I have advocated for victims, documented atrocities and fought for survivors. I never imagined I would become one. Doctors later told me it was millimeters between life and death, ‘a miracle’ I survived. Trolls, spreading AI-generated images, said I was faking it, something I first learned about as I was about to be wheeled into the operating room. God willing, I will make a full recovery. What I saw on Bondi was pure evil. The terror, screams and lifeless bodies. It felt like the Nova Music Festival all over again, except this time it was on the beach I’d grown up on — an Australian sanctuary. I’d moved my family here to escape war and was taking up a new job to help combat antisemitism.” [WSJ]

Love Means Accountability: On Medium, Liz Hirsch Naftali, who advocated for the release of her great-niece Abigail Mor Edan, who was taken captive on Oct. 7, 2023, after her parents were killed, demands a serious inquiry into the failures that preceded the Hamas attacks. “Last week, my great-niece Abigail turned six — her second birthday since being released from Hamas after fifty-one days in captivity. We celebrated her big day, of course. But the gift she truly needs — the one none of us can wrap — is the truth about how Israel failed to protect her, her siblings, and her parents on October 7, and why, nearly two years later, there has still been no independent investigation. … There are questions I will never stop asking. How was no one there to protect my niece and nephew — or the more than 1,200 children, women, men, and grandparents murdered that morning? How was my niece Smadar, one of 48 Americans killed that day, left defenseless in her home? How was three-year-old Abigail — one of 35 kids under age 18, and one of 250 hostages — allowed to be stolen into Gaza by the very terrorists who killed her parents? And how could Israeli leaders vote against deals that might have brought Abigail and other children home sooner? I ask these questions not out of anger, but out of responsibility. Because silence, when it comes to truth, is not loyalty — it is complicity.” [Medium]