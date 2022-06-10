Your Daily Phil: Confronting abuse in Jewish orgs + Leaving a funding commitment

Good Friday morning!

The final panel of the Safety, Respect, Equity (SRE) Network’s annual conference this week featured a challenge: What more should members of the network be doing to combat sexual discrimination and misconduct?

“What we really haven’t addressed… is, the institutions that belong to this network, what are they in fact doing to change?” asked Nancy Levy Torres, a survivor of abuse by a rabbi, during the panel. “How are they educating people to look at themselves — meaning, rabbis, teachers…what are they teaching?”

More than 300 participants gathered virtually for the conference, SRE’s fifth, which took place on Wednesday and Thursday. The agenda addressed a range of hot-button issues facing nonprofits, from workplace culture shifts in the wake of the pandemic to gender and racial equity in Jewish nonprofit spaces and sexual harassment and abuse in the Jewish community. Many of the speakers were also members of SRE’s network of more than 150 Jewish organizations that have committed to the organization’s mission.

Sara Shapiro-Plevan, CEO and founder of the Gender Equity in Hiring Project, told eJewishPhilanthropy that the conference provided attendees “the chance to refocus and reset.”

“We’re all struggling to redefine what ‘work’ and our ‘workplaces’ look like,” she told eJP. “This is the communal reminder to recall that policy, procedure and protocol matter. We need this challenge right now: to step into this space and ask the hard questions about how we’ll change our work and practice in the months ahead.”

Jenny Camhi, chief talent officer at the Leichtag Foundation, told eJP that she appreciated the sustained focus on SRE’s mission, as opposed to one “session or track on organizational culture.” She called the conference “a necessary dedication of time and resources for our organizations.”

In her keynote address, Jennifer Freyd, founder and president of the Center for Institutional Courage, discussed ways institutions can undermine and betray victims of misconduct, and spoke about “institutional courage,” which she defined as “an institution’s commitment to speak the truth and engage in moral action, despite unpleasantness, risk and short-term costs.”

In the final panel, titled “Stories of Courage,” Rabbi Mary Zamore, executive director of the Reform movement’s Women’s Rabbinic Network, said that one could see the world as “a dark, scary place” with danger everywhere, or as “an unmatched opportunity for not only leaders but participants to step forward and say, ‘We want a different path forward.’”

Rabbi Angela Buchdahl, senior rabbi at Manhattan’s Central Synagogue, and Levy Torres, an educator and one of the synagogue’s congregants, sat side-by-side in the same Zoom box, sharing their stories. Levy Torres talked about her traumatic experience and Buchdahl spoke about how Central reacted to learning of sexual abuse by its former senior rabbi, Sheldon Zimmerman. Buchdahl said that Levy Torres’ experience “robbed her of her trust in her own Judaism and her faith community.”

Zamore added that communities must “look deeply into our own institutions and say, Have we been a safe place? What have we been doing right? What have we been doing wrong? And how can we, together, by listening deeply to people interacting with our community, directly make substantial structural change?”