Your Daily Phil: Colleyville highlights importance of security training + AEPi’s new CEO

The rabbi and congregants who were taken hostage on Saturday at Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas, credited security training by Jewish organizations for helping them survive the ordeal and escape the gunman.

“First of all, we escaped. We weren’t released or freed. We escaped because we had training from the Secure Community Network on what to do in the event of an active shooter. This training saved our lives — I am not speaking in hyperbole here — it saved our lives,” Jeffrey Cohen, one of the hostages, wrote on Facebook yesterday.

The hostages took subtle actions to increase their chances of survival, Cohen wrote: They edged progressively closer to the exit doors, kept the gunman engaged in conversation (and persuaded him to release one hostage), and Cohen called 911 and surrounded himself with chairs. After more than 11 hours, Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker yelled “Run!” and threw a chair at the gunman, and the hostages burst through the doors to safety.

Security training at Jewish institutions has ramped up in the two decades since 9/11 and especially in the three-plus years since the 2018 Pittsburgh synagogue attack. The Secure Community Network (SCN), which coordinates security nationwide for Jewish institutions, trained 17,000 people in 2021, including at synagogues, and has a staff of more than 25 dedicated to that effort. The Community Security Service (CSS), which trains volunteer congregants to guard their synagogues, has worked with 6,500 volunteers at almost 200 institutions — a number that increased more than 50% in the last 18 months. CSS recently began a partnership with the Anti-Defamation League, which had also trained Congregation Beth Israel on security.

Both CSS and SCN told eJP that they hoped to expand their synagogue security programs in 2022.

Ben Sales has officially joined eJewishPhilathropy as a news editor. You can reach him at ben@ejewishphilanthropy.com with story ideas and news tips. Welcome, Ben!