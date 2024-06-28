Your Daily Phil: Charitable giving stands at $557.6B for 2023
Total charitable giving stood at an estimated $557.6 billion in 2023, a modest decline of 2.1% from the previous year when adjusted for inflation, according to the latest Giving USA report, which was released this week. Yet experts see signs for optimism as donations appear to have stabilized and returned to more normal pre-pandemic levels overall, eJewishPhilanthropy’s Judah Ari Gross reports.
The estimates and projections from Giving USA’s Annual Report on Philanthropy for the Year 2023 appear to stand in contrast to giving trends within the Jewish community, where donations are expected to have risen in the aftermath of the Oct. 7 terror attacks. (No comprehensive tally of American Jewish giving is yet available for 2023.)
In real dollars, charitable giving increased by $10 billion in 2023, a 1.9% increase from the year before. This represents a leveling off after four years of sudden spikes and drops, following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the racial justice protests after the murder of George Floyd and periods of economic uncertainty.
“Conditions were more stable in 2023: Stocks performed well. Unemployment rates remained low, and the economy grew despite fears of a recession. Though inflation remained higher than the historical norm, rates fell below the high levels reached in 2022,” wrote Anna Pruitt and Jon Bergdoll of the Lilly Family School of Philanthropy at Indiana University, who contributed to the report, in response to the findings.
“As two of the report’s lead researchers, we see more signs of charitable giving’s strength than weakness in this new data. For example, giving from all sources – individuals, foundations, estates and corporations – remained above 2019 levels,” they wrote.
Charitable giving was down when adjusted for inflation among individuals (-2.4%), foundations (-2.3%) and corporations (-1.1%), and essentially stayed the same in bequests (0.6%), the report found.
The largest recipient of charitable giving — religious organizations — saw a 1% decrease when adjusted for inflation last year; donations to international affairs-related charities also went down 1.6% when adjusted for inflation. The other seven of the nine subsectors of recipients in the Giving USA report — human services education; foundations; public-society benefit; health; arts, culture and humanities; and environment and animals — saw growth in 2023. Donations to foundation increased 10.8% in inflation-adjusted terms.
Pruitt and Bergdoll noted that giving to foundations is at the highest level since Giving USA started tracking charitable giving in 1978. With billionaire philanthropists such as Bill Gates, Michael Bloomberg and Warren Buffett increasingly giving to their own charitable foundations, they expected this trend to continue.
“Among the recipients of giving, we see the strongest growth among grantmaking organizations: giving to foundations and to public-society benefit organizations that include national donor-advised funds,” Wendy McGrady, vice chair of Giving USA Foundation and executive vice president and COO of The Curtis Group, said in a statement. “Giving to these areas is also well above pre-pandemic levels, indicating that the wealthy donors who tend to give to grantmaking organizations continue to invest in the future of the nonprofit sector.”
STUDY ABROAD
With 17-day intensive program in Israel, Bay Area’s EarlyJ looks to train teachers to instill Jewish pride in preschoolers
Movement, music and multiculturalism; preschool pedagogy and practicums; calendar, community and connection. These were the topics on the agenda for the 10 San Francisco Bay Area Jewish early childhood educators who traveled to Israel earlier this month to meet Israeli contemporaries and learn new methods and tools that they can implement back home. The program, which ended last Tuesday, was a 17-day intensive launched by the Bay Area initiative EarlyJ, in collaboration with Oranim College’s International School in the lower Galilee, northeast of Haifa. The curriculum was designed to strengthen Jewish identity, foster a meaningful connection to Israel and establish enduring partnerships among the Israelis and Americans, reports eJewishPhilanthropy’s Esther D. Kustanowitz.
Fraught time: An overall goal was to equip the educators with the knowledge to navigate conversations about Israel and Jewish identity with parents and other adults in the community in a time when these conversations are fraught and to enable them to “bring the pride of being Jewish into the preschools and into their communities,” Sharona Israeli-Roth, EarlyJ’s founding president and executive director, told eJP. “We are who will strengthen the next generation that we are raising right now,” she said. “We are going to face more antisemitism, unfortunately, in our society.”
Not just religion: Israeli-born Sharon Konigstein, a preschool teacher at Sinai Nursery School in San Jose, said the program helped her learn to “integrate Jewish teachings without the religious context… It has broadened my perspective on effectively transmitting Jewish culture and values, emphasizing the importance of nurturing a vibrant Jewish community that resonates with people of diverse beliefs.” Gittel Goodman, of Gan Outdoor Preschool in Marin County’s San Rafael, said that “the master’s level classes changed the conversation from ‘How do we, Jewish early childhood educators, fit Judaism into our pedagogy?’ to a lens where Judaism is fluidly and naturally a deep part of the pedagogy.”
READER RESPONDS
Will USY’s restructuring save Conservative Judaism?
“My USY region was everything to me throughout high school,” writes Juliana Sherer, the incoming development coordinator at Boston University Hillel, in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy. “I served for two terms on the regional executive board, including one term as regional president, and I still have the notoriously long regional song memorized (as I anticipate I will for the rest of my life). Pinwheel USY, the organization’s Pacific Northwest region, was the start of my Jewish leadership journey.”
Twist of fate: “In the course of my studies for my master’s degree from the Hornstein Program for Jewish Professional Leadership at Brandeis University, I researched the synagogue-affiliated, non-Orthodox youth groups NFTY and USY and their effect on Jewish identity formation. Using a volunteer sample of NFTY and USY alumni, I assessed how different factors affected participants’ satisfaction levels with aspects of youth group programming and Jewish practice. When USY announced its new strategic plan to [remove its regional structure] just three weeks after I defended my thesis, I was curious how the plan would compare with my findings.”
Worthy Reads
Harvard Havoc: In the Jewish Journal, Rabbi David Wolpe recounts his experience as a visiting scholar at Harvard Divinity School, including his stint on (and eventual resignation from) the university’s antisemitism advisory committee. “[D]ay after day we received reports on the ubiquitous faculty and student WhatsApp groups of hostage posters defaced or torn down, students subjected to cruel and sometimes blatant antisemitic statements on internal channels of communication, protests that violated the school’s own policies, and in the favored inversion, defining Israelis as that which has most cruelly afflicted Jews, widespread Nazi imagery. More than one student showed me the vile images on Sidechat, the internal Harvard communication channel… More times than I can count I went to administrators and insisted that what they were treating as a slow burn was, in fact, a five-alarm fire. I was reminded again of that sickening feeling in the pit of my stomach: What I saw so clearly seemed shaded from the sight of those charged with fixing it… Frustrated, five of us on the advisory committee wrote a letter saying we intended to resign. For the only time in the months I was on the committee, the chair of Harvard’s corporation (the governing body of Harvard, none of whom ever wrote to us or even greeted us), Penny Pritzker, showed up at the meeting. She assured us plans were in place for things to change, that to resign now would exacerbate tensions and help no one. Offering provisional assent, we shelved the letter and watched. We didn’t have to wait long.” [JewishJournal]
Advice for Grant-Seekers: Don’t overlook community foundations as a potential source of funding, writes Lisa Schohl in The Chronicle of Philanthropy. “A Council on Foundations survey of more than 200 community foundations across the country found that total grants from this group reached $14.8 billion in 2022 — the highest amount ever. Yet fundraisers sometimes overlook community foundations, instead focusing on larger, national grant makers. That’s a missed opportunity, and not only in terms of potential grant dollars, says Samuel Bellamy, regional scholarships and grants officer at Coastal Community Foundation in South Carolina. Community foundations likely have deep ties in the place they serve, offer grants tailored to that region, and often provide other forms of support such as training or technical assistance, he says. Another way community foundations are different is that they often have a local program officer you can connect with before applying for a grant… Here are eight tips for grant seekers to build inroads to community foundations, secure their support, and keep them close. Plus, the experts we spoke to also share some common faux pas to avoid when forging ties.” [ChronicleofPhilanthropy]
Around the Web
Jan Levinson, the board chair of the Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh, was assaulted in downtown Pittsburgh on Wednesday, in an attack that Levinson said was not antisemitic in nature; he is in stable condition after the assailant broke his orbital bone…
The White House updated a fact sheet about conflict-related sexual violence to include the Oct. 7 terror attacks, after facing criticism for excluding references to it…
The Los Angeles Police Department acknowledged that it had not properly prepared for the anti-Israel demonstration that blocked access to Los Angeles’ Adas Torah synagogue, leading to violent clashes between protesters and counterprotesters…
The World Organization of Orthodox Communities and Synagogues penned a letter to Israeli leaders, calling on the Israeli government to allocate resources toward protecting synagogues…
Jewish Insider reports on the growing pressure on Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) to advance the Antisemitism Awareness Act, which has stalled in Congress…
Attorney General Merrick Garland appeared visibly emotional at a Justice Department press conference while discussing the rise of antisemitism in the U.S., saying he is “part of a contemporary community that has a widespread and well-founded fear of antisemitic hatred”…
Rome’s Jewish community is calling on Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni to punish members of her party’s youth movement after several of them were caught on camera making antisemitic and pro-fascist remarks…
The Associated Press spotlights the antisemitism facing a Jewish candidate in France’s upcoming legislative elections, part of a broader wave of antisemitism sweeping the country…
A new survey by the Anti-Defamation League found that the majority of respondents in the United States, United Kingdom, France, Germany, Canada, Argentina and Australia believe the “antisemitic trope” that Jewish citizens of their countries have “dual loyalty” to Israel; a growing number of respondents agreed that “Jews are responsible for most of the world’s wars”…
The Jewish community of Florence, Italy, has raised over $350,000 to save an 18th-century synagogue in nearby Siena, after an earthquake damaged the building last year…
Seth Klarman’s Baupost Group laid off nearly 20% of its investing team amid a revamp of the hedge fund’s strategy…
Paul Singer’s Elliott Investment Management is in talks to move to a new location on New York’s Park Avenue.…
The Chronicle of Philanthropy examines if Melinda French Gates’ public and financial support for reproductive rights will lead to a wider increase in donations to the cause…
Richard Samet “Kinky” Friedman, a satirist, songwriter and cigar smoker who led the off-beat band The Texas Jewboys, died yesterday at 79…
Elaine Schwartz, a co-founder of and longtime principal at New York’s Center School, died on Monday at 92…
Pic of the Day
A conservation project underway since April 2023 reached a milestone this week: The Auschwitz Memorial, the Auschwitz-Birkenau Foundation and the International March of the Living announced yesterday that over 3,000 of approximately 8,000 shoes belonging to children murdered at Auschwitz are back on display after extensive restoration work.
“Preserving the last remaining evidence of the children who were murdered at Auschwitz has even more meaning today, as the Jewish people around the world experience rampant antisemitism,” says Eitan Neishlos, a third-generation Holocaust survivor and philanthropist whose initial major contribution kick-started the conservation project. “We must all come together to make sure that no one will be able to deny or distort the horrors the Jewish people endured in the Holocaust.”
Birthdays
