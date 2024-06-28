Your Daily Phil: Charitable giving stands at $557.6B for 2023

Good Friday morning.

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we report on a new Israel program by the Bay Area Jewish early childhood education initiative EarlyJ, and feature an opinion piece by Juliana Sherer highlighting concerns about USY’s recently announced restructuring plan. Also in this newsletter: Rabbi David Wolpe, Jan Levinson and Kinky Friedman. We’ll start with the latest Giving USA report on American charitable giving. Shabbat shalom!

Total charitable giving stood at an estimated $557.6 billion in 2023, a modest decline of 2.1% from the previous year when adjusted for inflation, according to the latest Giving USA report, which was released this week. Yet experts see signs for optimism as donations appear to have stabilized and returned to more normal pre-pandemic levels overall, eJewishPhilanthropy’s Judah Ari Gross reports.

The estimates and projections from Giving USA’s Annual Report on Philanthropy for the Year 2023 appear to stand in contrast to giving trends within the Jewish community, where donations are expected to have risen in the aftermath of the Oct. 7 terror attacks. (No comprehensive tally of American Jewish giving is yet available for 2023.)

In real dollars, charitable giving increased by $10 billion in 2023, a 1.9% increase from the year before. This represents a leveling off after four years of sudden spikes and drops, following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the racial justice protests after the murder of George Floyd and periods of economic uncertainty.

“Conditions were more stable in 2023: Stocks performed well. Unemployment rates remained low, and the economy grew despite fears of a recession. Though inflation remained higher than the historical norm, rates fell below the high levels reached in 2022,” wrote Anna Pruitt and Jon Bergdoll of the Lilly Family School of Philanthropy at Indiana University, who contributed to the report, in response to the findings.

“As two of the report’s lead researchers, we see more signs of charitable giving’s strength than weakness in this new data. For example, giving from all sources – individuals, foundations, estates and corporations – remained above 2019 levels,” they wrote.

Charitable giving was down when adjusted for inflation among individuals (-2.4%), foundations (-2.3%) and corporations (-1.1%), and essentially stayed the same in bequests (0.6%), the report found.

The largest recipient of charitable giving — religious organizations — saw a 1% decrease when adjusted for inflation last year; donations to international affairs-related charities also went down 1.6% when adjusted for inflation. The other seven of the nine subsectors of recipients in the Giving USA report — human services education; foundations; public-society benefit; health; arts, culture and humanities; and environment and animals — saw growth in 2023. Donations to foundation increased 10.8% in inflation-adjusted terms.

Pruitt and Bergdoll noted that giving to foundations is at the highest level since Giving USA started tracking charitable giving in 1978. With billionaire philanthropists such as Bill Gates, Michael Bloomberg and Warren Buffett increasingly giving to their own charitable foundations, they expected this trend to continue.

“Among the recipients of giving, we see the strongest growth among grantmaking organizations: giving to foundations and to public-society benefit organizations that include national donor-advised funds,” Wendy McGrady, vice chair of Giving USA Foundation and executive vice president and COO of The Curtis Group, said in a statement. “Giving to these areas is also well above pre-pandemic levels, indicating that the wealthy donors who tend to give to grantmaking organizations continue to invest in the future of the nonprofit sector.”