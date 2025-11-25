Your Daily Phil: Canada’s crackdown on Jewish nonprofits escalates

What You Should Know

The Canadian Revenue Agency has revoked the tax-exempt status of three Jewish nonprofits on the grounds of poor bookkeeping. The three organizations — the Canadian Foundation for Masorti Judaism, a philanthropic arm of Canada’s Conservative Jewish community; Mazel Charity Fund, a private foundation that gives to Jewish causes; and Herut Canada Charitable Foundation, a right-wing Zionist group — join a growing list of nonprofits whose tax-exempt status has been stripped recently, reports eJewishPhilanthropy’s Nira Dayanim.

Sources familiar with the matter told eJP that the Canadian tax authority is believed to be auditing other Jewish organizations as well and that while the groups may indeed have fallen afoul of Canadian tax law, the decision to investigate them in the first place appears to be ideologically motivated. It is not yet clear if this is being driven by outside activists who are filing complaints against the organizations or if Canadian tax officials are directing this effort internally.

This crackdown on nonprofits that support causes in Israel is not limited to Canada. The United Kingdom’s Charity Commission recently warned the country’s Mizrachi organization that it may lose tax-exempt status over a fundraiser to provide IDF soldiers with equipment.

In Canada, the letters sent to all three organizations said that audits of the groups found that they were not maintaining proper “books and records.” In the case of the Masorti foundation, the CRA also said that the organization was giving grants to “inadequate donees,” and “providing non-incidental private benefits,” all of which it said justified the revocation.

According to Rabbi Sean Gorman, the executive director of Mercaz and the Canadian Foundation for Masorti Judaism, during earlier CRA audits in 2019 and 2022, the organization was not warned of any issues with the recipients of its grants. “If our donees were problematic in 2022 when they started auditing our account again, they were probably problematic in 2019. The laws on that did not change, right?”

While Gorman said that this appears to be part of a trend, he refrained from labeling it as antisemitic. “There should come a point where people at a level, higher than my own, should be starting to ask when coincidence becomes a trend. When coincidence becomes trend, there should be a more organized response,” Gorman told eJP. “I’m not in the camp of ‘Something’s fishy here.’ Not at all. But I very much understand the concerns of those who are in that camp, right?”

Read the full report here.