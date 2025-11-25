Your Daily Phil: Canada’s crackdown on Jewish nonprofits escalates
What We’re Watching
Palestinian terror groups have just turned over to Israel what they say are the remains of a slain hostage, a day after the Palestinian Islamic Jihad confirmed it was in possession of a body.
Hadassah, the Women’s Zionist Organization of America is marking today’s International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women by launching an initiative with 29 organizations to push the United Nations to take additional action to prevent conflict-related sexual violence.
What You Should Know
The Canadian Revenue Agency has revoked the tax-exempt status of three Jewish nonprofits on the grounds of poor bookkeeping. The three organizations — the Canadian Foundation for Masorti Judaism, a philanthropic arm of Canada’s Conservative Jewish community; Mazel Charity Fund, a private foundation that gives to Jewish causes; and Herut Canada Charitable Foundation, a right-wing Zionist group — join a growing list of nonprofits whose tax-exempt status has been stripped recently, reports eJewishPhilanthropy’s Nira Dayanim.
Sources familiar with the matter told eJP that the Canadian tax authority is believed to be auditing other Jewish organizations as well and that while the groups may indeed have fallen afoul of Canadian tax law, the decision to investigate them in the first place appears to be ideologically motivated. It is not yet clear if this is being driven by outside activists who are filing complaints against the organizations or if Canadian tax officials are directing this effort internally.
This crackdown on nonprofits that support causes in Israel is not limited to Canada. The United Kingdom’s Charity Commission recently warned the country’s Mizrachi organization that it may lose tax-exempt status over a fundraiser to provide IDF soldiers with equipment.
In Canada, the letters sent to all three organizations said that audits of the groups found that they were not maintaining proper “books and records.” In the case of the Masorti foundation, the CRA also said that the organization was giving grants to “inadequate donees,” and “providing non-incidental private benefits,” all of which it said justified the revocation.
According to Rabbi Sean Gorman, the executive director of Mercaz and the Canadian Foundation for Masorti Judaism, during earlier CRA audits in 2019 and 2022, the organization was not warned of any issues with the recipients of its grants. “If our donees were problematic in 2022 when they started auditing our account again, they were probably problematic in 2019. The laws on that did not change, right?”
While Gorman said that this appears to be part of a trend, he refrained from labeling it as antisemitic. “There should come a point where people at a level, higher than my own, should be starting to ask when coincidence becomes a trend. When coincidence becomes trend, there should be a more organized response,” Gorman told eJP. “I’m not in the camp of ‘Something’s fishy here.’ Not at all. But I very much understand the concerns of those who are in that camp, right?”
Q&A
Still preferring Jewish marriages, Laura Lauder pledges $500K annually to boost interfaith couples
In 2022, the same year that Laura Lauder’s son married his non-Jewish wife, the Bay Area-based philanthropist launched Embark, a six-week program for young couples in mixed-heritage or interfaith relationships, inspired by a similar program that her son and daughter-in-law participated in at Manhattan’s Central Synagogue called the Center for Exploring Judaism. Within three years, Embark has run over 25 cohorts for 300 individuals, teaching interfaith families how to implement Jewish traditions into their homes to whatever extent they desired. In 2023, the program was folded into Mem Global, the parent company of Jewish-outreach organization Moishe House, and in the coming year, the program will hold 30 cohorts in 14 cities. Since its inception, Lauder has invested $1.5 million in the initiative, with plans to continue investing $500,000 every year indefinitely.
Lauder sat down with eJewishPhilanthropy’s Jay Deitcher yesterday to discuss whether she has received criticism for her support of interfaith couples and the tension caused by Israeli politics within these relationships.
JD: We’re at this moment in time, post-Oct. 7. The war in Gaza has seemingly ended. The living hostages are back. Most of the slain hostages are back. Over the past few years, we’ve seen the philanthropic world throw much of its money at antisemitism with very little proof that it’s doing anything, considering antisemitism continues to skyrocket. How have your views on philanthropy changed?
LL: It has not changed. I am still just as focused on: No. 1, first and foremost, joyful Judaism and experiences. No. 2, Jewish education, Jewish day schools, camps, preschools, experiences like Embark. I have a separate bucket for [donations to] Israel. … As far as Israel is concerned, in Embark, there’s a unit on it in the program. And we hope that these young people will keep their views on the issue on the Gaza war out of their decision as to how much they want to incorporate Judaism in their lives. I’m hoping that this particular Israeli government doesn’t dissuade them from wanting to have more Judaism in their lives.
I’m deeply Zionist. I don’t draw a line of saying, ‘If you’re an anti-Zionist, you cannot participate in Embark.’ I would never say that, but I am counting on the rabbis [leading Embark programing] to ensure thoughtful dialog and discussion about these issues in the Embark cohorts in a way that doesn’t just take over the Embark cohort.
FOLLOW THE MONEY
New lawsuit accuses Binance of ‘knowingly’ enabling Oct. 7 terror attacks
A new federal lawsuit filed on behalf of families of victims of Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023, attacks accuses the crypto giant Binance of knowingly facilitating the transfer of hundreds of millions of dollars to U.S.-designated foreign terror organizations on an “industrial scale,” helping contribute to the deadly incursion in Israel that killed around 1,200 people and took more than 250 hostages, reports Matthew Kassel for eJewishPhilanthropy’s sister publication Jewish Insider.
The accusations: According to the complaint, Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, “deliberately” failed “to monitor inbound funds” to such terror groups as Hamas, Hezbollah, Palestinian Islamic Jihad and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, ensuring “that terrorists and other criminals could deposit and shuffle enormous sums on the exchange with impunity.” The complaint states, “Moreover, when specific customers were designated or particular accounts were subject to seizure orders, Binance allowed those customers and accounts to shift the assets into other Binance accounts, thus negating the effect of any ‘blocking’ or ‘seizing’ of the account.”
Read the full report here and sign up for Jewish Insider’s Daily Kickoff here.
STRAIN ON THE SYSTEM
We don’t (only) have a rabbinic pipeline problem
“When ‘From Calling to Career: Mapping the Current State and Future of Rabbinic Leadership,’ Atra’s new study on the future of the rabbinate, dropped, much of the early chatter focused on one headline-grabbing statistic: that a majority (51%) of non-Orthodox rabbinical students now identify as LGBTQ+,” writes Rabbi Benjamin Ross, founder and executive director of the Amen Center for Civic and Spiritual Leadership, in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy. “Obsessing over whether there are ‘too many’ LGBTQ+ rabbis is, frankly, a distraction from the far greater crisis this report surfaces: the increasingly unsustainable nature of congregational life and rabbinic work itself.”
Communities as ecosystems: “The Atra report listens closely to rabbis and rabbinical students across denominations, and it names the real deterrents — debt, relocation, pay, job insecurity, isolation — without blaming anyone. It also confirms what many of us feel in our bones: the work is deeply meaningful, and the path precarious. … The problem isn’t a lack of idealism and personal fulfillment, as the report captures 97% of rabbis say their work is rewarding and meaningful. If we take that seriously, our main question shifts from ‘How do we convince more people to become rabbis?’ to ‘How do we build communities where the calling can be lived with integrity, joy and sustainability?’ That is ecosystem work.”
PUTTING DATA TO WORK
Three ways to unpack Atra’s new rabbinic leadership study with your team
“At Ammud, we affirm, educate and build leadership among Jews of color, supporting them to be empowered members and leaders of Jewish community and peoplehood. Given Ammud’s involvement in the rabbinical pipeline conversation, ‘From Calling to Career’ has quickly become a foundational tool for our analysis, clarity and storytelling,” writes Alexandra Corwin, Ammud’s executive director, in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy. “I implore all leaders and teams of organizations that support rabbis and rabbinical students to make the most of this research by engaging in critical examination with your team.”
Think deeply: “Give staff the space and prioritization to read the full report, not only with the intention of learning and absorbing the important statistics, but ideating on connections between different data points and how it relates to your organization’s work. … [For instance, are] there assumptions embedded in our internal definitions that others — both inside and outside our organization — might not immediately recognize? How do the definitions used ‘From Calling to Career’ align or differ from the language our organization uses internally, and how might we need to shift our definitions to operate more consistently and collaboratively within the field? What new insights and opportunities come to light with the new definitions ‘From Calling to Career’ introduced?”
The John Templeton Foundation is awarding a three-year $4.5 million grant to the Constructive Dialogue Institute to “foster dialogue and intellectual humility across higher education”…
Pic of the Day
The Ohr Torah Stone network of schools and organizations presents the inaugural Rabbi Shlomo Riskin Legacy Prize to former Israeli politician Natan Sharansky (second from left) and philanthropist Robert M. Beren, a longtime supporter of the organization who died in 2023, at the group’s annual gala last week in New York City. The award recognized the two men for their “leadership and service to the Jewish people.”
Pictured above, from left: OTS Israel Board Chair Menachem Spitz; Sharansky; Geoffrey Stern; OTS President and Rosh Yeshiva Rabbi Kenneth Brander; and OTS North American Board Chair Laurence Schreiber.
