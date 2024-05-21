Your Daily Phil: Bringing Israelis, Palestinians and tech together to help Gaza

Good Tuesday morning.

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we report on Jewish leaders’ reactions to the requests for arrest warrants sought against Israeli politicians over the war in Gaza and profile the Jewish Girls Rights Club, whose members are second graders, and its recent advocacy trip to Capitol Hill. We feature an opinion piece by Melissa Rivkin defending the necessity of visits to the communities in southern Israel physically and emotionally gutted by Oct. 7. Also in this newsletter: Steven Windmueller, Miriam Adelson and Barbara J. Risman. We’ll begin with an effort by an Israeli academic institution to bring together Israelis and Palestinians with companies from around the world to address the water crisis in Gaza.

For nearly 30 years, the focus of the Arava Institute for Environmental Studies, located in Kibbutz Ketura in the Negev, has been bringing together Israelis, Palestinians, Jordanians and others to develop solutions to the region’s environmental challenges.

Last Wednesday, Tareq Abu Hamed — the Arava Institute’s executive director and the first Jerusalem Palestinian to head an Israeli academic institution — shared the institute’s latest collaborative effort during a roundtable discussion at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C., reports Haley Cohen in eJewishPhilanthropy from the event.

“Gaza needs immediate relief with resilient, adaptable infrastructure networks,” said Abu Hamed. To help, the institute is leveraging its networks of Israeli and Palestinian nongovernmental organizations to launch a response that will bring off-grid water, sanitation and energy solutions to communities impacted by the war.

Before Oct. 7, 96% of Gaza’s freshwater sources were declared by UNICEF to be unsuitable for drinking. Since Oct. 7, Israel’s war against Hamas has left Gaza — and the 2.2 million Palestinians who live there — with destroyed water and sanitation infrastructure. The only source of drinking water has come from outside of Gaza with the assistance of international aid organizations.

The institute has partnered with Watergen, an Israel-based global company that develops atmospheric water generator systems, a means of creating local sources of potable water. Other Israeli, Palestinian and global entities involved in the coalition include Damour, Gigawatt Global, Comet-ME, Sun Box, Green Cake, De Novo Group, Energy Global, Laguna Innovation and Atheer.

The event in D.C. was open to a select group — journalists, Israeli Embassy staff and environmental nonprofit employees — and came on the heels of the Arava Institute’s nomination for the Nobel Peace Prize earlier this month.

“The vast majority of people want peace, but they think the other side doesn’t want peace,” Abu Hamed said. “And that’s because of the lack of communication between the two sides. This is the role of Arava Institute. We use science and the environment to bring people together.”

He noted that after Oct. 7, the institute received several inquiries about new Palestinian partnerships. “This shows how much trust plays an important role. Through the discussion of science, you give people the opportunity to see the human in one another.”

