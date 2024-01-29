Your Daily Phil: Bringing Holocaust survivors’ messages to NYC

Worthy Reads

Who Is This For?: In Time, Rabbi Moshe Hauer, executive vice president of the Orthodox Union, questions the purpose of International Holocaust Remembrance Day, marked annually on Jan. 27. “The Holocaust deniers, including President Mahmoud Abbas of the Palestinian Authority, many Western nations’ preferred steward of Gaza for the day after the war, and Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, whose country funds Hamas and the other armed groups attacking Israel and its allies on multiple fronts, will not benefit from it. They cannot commemorate something they claim never occurred… The United Nations, which at the initiative of its Israeli delegation designated the day back in 2005 to build Holocaust awareness and prevent further acts of genocide, now deploys the lessons of the Holocaust against the Jewish people… Jews surely don’t need this day. Many of us have been remembering the Holocaust every day since that dark day in October… But let us not cancel Holocaust Remembrance Day… [It] is an opportunity for American and allied leaders and citizens to stand in our place and see Hamas, the United Nations, the ICJ, certain protestors and university leaders, and a long list of others through the eyes of Jews, the survivors of the Nazis and the Jew-haters of each and every generation, experiencing once again an all-too-familiar existential threat.” [Time]

AI Anxiety: “Responsible AI Adoption in Philanthropy: An Initial Framework for Grantmakers” was released last month by the Technology Association of Grantmakers to help funders answer questions about if, whether and how to implement AI internally, reports Dawn Wolfe in Inside Philanthropy. “Like it or not, generative AI is going to be one of the biggest issues in philanthropy tech for years to come… The speed of AI development, and its scope and potential impact, mean that funders also need to be proactive in terms of creating policies about how, when and whether to adopt AI tools within their organizations. Combined with existing social media and data technology, new developments in AI could cause disruptions that dwarf past tech stumbles in the sector, potentially compromising a funder’s ability to carry out its mission… The bottom line is that, yes, it will take a lot of work to get AI adoption right. But that work is going to have to be done — either on the front end, with systematic planning and implementation, or at the back end, with crisis management when things go wrong.” [InsidePhilanthropy]

Lost and Found: Scholar Ilana Cruger-Zaken weaves family history into the story of her research on Lishana Deni, a rare Judeo-neo-Aramaic language, in New Lines Magazine. “The history of Jews in Iraq’s Kurdish region is both ancient and largely undocumented, as the communities themselves have produced few written records, relying instead on storytelling in their ancestral Aramaic tongue as the primary mode of cultural transmission from generation to generation… Living in isolated, mountainous towns, the small Jewish communities of northwestern Iraq spoke unique variants of the language that had once been spoken the world over, preserving Aramaic centuries after its demise under the rolling spread of Arabic and Islam across the Middle East in the seventh century… The conditions for this dialect are fading from existence. Zakho [the author’s ancestral village] in 2023 survives without its Jews, who are now enfolded into the long history of the town but, like the language itself, will soon pass out of living memory as those who have memories of a Zakho that was home to Jews depart the world… So this becomes my challenge and my quest: How do I engage with this language, with this place, with this history, with this present, with this future? What is the purpose of learning this language?” [NewLinesMagazine]