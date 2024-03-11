Your Daily Phil: Blavatnik onstage for anti-Israel Oscars speech

Good Monday morning.

Writer-director Jonathan Glazer included Ukrainian-born British-American philanthropist Sir Leonard Blavatnik in his denunciation of Israel as he accepted the award for Best International Feature Film for his Holocaust film, “The Zone of Interest,” at last night’s Oscars in Los Angeles, reports eJewishPhilanthropy’s Judah Ari Gross.

With Blavatnik and Jim Wilson, who both produced the film, standing behind him, Glazer declared: “We stand here as men who refute [sic] their Jewishness and the Holocaust being hijacked by an occupation which has led to conflict for so many innocent people, whether the victims of October the 7th in Israel or the ongoing attack on Gaza — all the victims of this dehumanization.” (Glazer likely meant reject or renounce, not refute, which means to disprove.)

The statement was in line with previous comments made by Glazer and Wilson, who have in the past conflated the Israeli victims of Hamas’ Oct. 7 terror attacks with the Palestinians killed in the ongoing Israel-Hamas war in Gaza, and expressed sympathy for both.

The remarks were notable in the presence of Blavatnik, who in December halted donations to Harvard, reportedly over the university’s handling of antisemitism on campus in the wake of Oct. 7, and who owns the controlling stake in an Israeli television network, Channel 13. Through his family foundation, Blavatnik is a major donor to a number of Israeli and Jewish causes, including a Chabad-run food bank in southern Israel, the National Library of Israel and Birthright Israel.

Blavatnik helped produce “The Zone of Interest,” which focuses on the banal evil of Nazis’ families willfully ignoring the slaughter of Jews during the Holocaust, through his Access Industries investment group.

While onstage, Blavatnik did not react to Glazer’s remarks about Israel, and it was not immediately confirmed that he knew the contents of his speech in advance. (Blavatnik’s office did not respond to questions from eJP.)

Glazer’s comments were not the only example of the Israel-Hamas war coming up at the Oscars. Some attendees sported yellow pins, denoting solidarity with the hostages being held by Hamas in Gaza, while others wore red pins declaring their support of the group Artists4Ceasefire, a list of Hollywood professionals who are calling for “the immediate de-escalation and cease-fire in Gaza and Israel.” Before the event began, roughly 1,000 protesters also held a “Free Palestine” march near the venue.

After the ceremony, Hollywood producers Matti Leshem and Lynn Harris, who are married, projected the images of the hostages onto the side of a building at Beverly Hills City Hall, across the street from the Vanity Fair Oscars party, one of the premier after-party events.

“This is a really big night for Hollywood and for Beverly Hills,” said Leshem about the Vanity Fair party, which he called “the hottest ticket in town,” for reliably drawing Hollywood’s biggest stars.

“As a member of the entertainment community, I think it’s great that we celebrate our achievements in film,” Leshem, the founder of New Mandate Films, a film and television production company created to draw stories from Jewish sources, told eJP. “But I also think that this year is very special, and that we can’t let it go by without [acknowledging that] there’s 134 people who’ve been in captivity for five months. The most influential people in the world, all of whom are going to be in that tent, and the media that cover them, need to see this at that moment.”

