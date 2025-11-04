Your Daily Phil: Birthright Israel Foundation announces $900M fundraising campaign
In today's edition of Your Daily Phil, we cover last night's Birthright Israel Foundation gala marking the organization's 25th anniversary and the launch of its new $900 million fundraising campaign, and we get the scoop on a new power-sharing agreement in the World Zionist Congress. We feature an opinion piece by Mitchell Schwartz and Yosef Abramowitz encouraging funders to support nonprofits making the switch to solar energy; plus Susan Rich spotlights a group committed to keeping the multiple daily minyanim at their Conservative congregation in St. Louis going strong.
In 1999, with the lofty goal of bringing every young Jewish adult to Israel free of cost, the nascent Birthright Israel Foundation launched its first trip to the Jewish state. Over the next 25 years, the organization would bring over 900,000 young Jews from some 70 countries to Israel. Last night, at a gala marking a quarter century of activity at Manhattan’s Pier Sixty, Birthright Israel Foundation’s CEO, Elias Saratovsky, announced two new goals: a $900 million fundraising campaign aimed at securing the organization’s future and bringing 200,000 participants to Israel over the next five years.
The campaign has already secured more than $220 million in commitments, Saratovsky told eJewishPhilanthropy’s Nira Dayanim — $132 million toward its $650 million goal for trips, and $90 million toward its $250 million goal for legacy commitments.
“We have a solid foundation of gifts,” he told eJP. “We’re grateful to everyone who has given so far, and now the opportunity we have in front of us is to ask the entire Jewish community to support an organization that has impacted the entire Jewish world over the last two and a half decades.”
Nearly every major Jewish foundation and individual donor family turned out for the Manhattan gala — a sprawling, candlelit affair packed to capacity. At the event, which was attended by nearly 1,000 trip alumni, along with Jewish professionals and donors, Lynn Schusterman was honored for her contribution to the project.
The event was emceed by Jonah Platt. Schusterman’s daughter, Stacy, and the co-president of the Charles and Lynn Schusterman Family Philanthropies, Lisa Eisen, co-chaired the event. Other speakers included Birthright Israel co-founder Charles Bronfman, Saratovsky and Birthright Israel CEO Gidi Mark.
After initial agreement collapsed, World Zionist Congress reaches new tentative power-sharing deal
A new proposal is emerging to break the impasse in the World Zionist Congress coalition talks, which have been stalled for nearly a week after an initial deal collapsed over plans to appoint the prime minister’s divisive son, Yair Netanyahu, to a top post in the World Zionist Organization, those involved in the negotiations told eJewishPhilanthropy’s Judah Ari Gross. The new power-sharing arrangement would see an even split between the center-left and center-right blocs in the control of the World Zionist Organization and Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael-Jewish National Fund, though with some significant changes from the initial proposal regarding the specific leaders.
Musical chairs: The main change to the new proposal concerns the leadership of the WZO, which runs education and civil projects in Israel and around the world. Under the initial plan, Rabbi Doron Perez, the chair of the religious Zionist World Mizrachi movement and the father of slain IDF officer Daniel Perez, whose remains were held captive by Hamas until last month, would have been named WZO chair for the first half of a five-year term, followed by a representative from the centrist Yesh Atid party. Under the new agreement, which was tentatively hammered out in the predawn hours of Tuesday morning, WZO leadership would instead be split between World Likud — with current WZO Chair Yaakov Hagoel serving in the role for the first half of the five-year term — followed by an as-yet-undecided Yesh Atid representative. Perez would be appointed to another senior position, either as president of the WZO, which is a largely ceremonial role, or as chair of the international fundraiser Keren Hayesod, a WZO official, who is part of the center-left negotiating team, told eJP today.
Why Jewish philanthropy should back solar for nonprofits, even after incentives end
“According to an annual study of U.S. nonprofits, 47% of respondents said they do not have the adequate funds to execute their programs and services in 2025 and 50% are concerned about their current financial situation. Yet many organizations overlook one of the most effective ways to cut overhead — a solution that’s literally on the roof over their heads: switching to solar power,” writes Mitchell Schwartz, founder of the Jewish Solar Challenge, and Yosef Abramowitz, an entrepreneur and activist who serves on the board of the Jewish Solar Challenge, in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy.
Panel discussion: “The Inflation Reduction Act included unprecedented federal solar incentives for nonprofits, houses of worship and schools. While those tax credits sunset at the end of the year, you shouldn’t let that stop your nonprofit from embracing what is now the cheapest form of energy available. … In the past three years, the Jewish Solar Challenge has helped synagogues, schools, Hillels and Jewish camps add $2 million worth of solar panels, preventing 1,272 metric tons of CO2 emissions and saving grantees nearly $500,000 in annual electricity costs.”
Who wants to be a Minyanaire: How WhatsApp saved our minyan
“For many years, each daily Shacharit and Mincha-Maariv service at Congregation B’nai Amoona in suburban St. Louis was led by a volunteer who took weekly responsibility for that service. The congregation’s grassroots ‘Minyanaires Club,’ led by congregant Ronald Heller, z”l, had approximately 100 members who committed to completing the minyan at a time and day that suited their work or personal schedule,” writes Susan Rich in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy.
Congregant-driven, with a little help: “Looking toward the future, it was clear that the Minyanaire program needed modification if B’nai Amoona was to remain one of the approximately 90 Conservative congregations in the U.S. with daily minyanim. … ‘The culture here is to empower our laypeople to show up and make things happen,’ [Assistant Rabbi Jared] Skoff observed. ‘Most synagogues of our size are rabbi-driven, or staff-driven or board-driven. I would argue that B’nai Amoona is heavily volunteer-driven, and we’re using new technologies to place the future of our minyan in the hands of our congregants. They are our secret sauce.’”
Transitions
Julie Fisher was named the next executive director of The Good People Fund, beginning July 1. Fisher, the associate executive director of the foundation, succeeds founding Executive Director Naomi Eisenberger, who will become executive director emeritus and “master mentor”…
Dov Ben-Shimon has been hired as the next CEO of World ORT; Ben-Shimon previously served as CEO of the Jewish Federation of Greater MetroWest (N.J.), followed by a brief stint at the helm of the Community Security Service…
Adam Dawson was appointed chair of the board of trustees of the U.K.’s National Holocaust Museum…
U.S. Friends of Yad Sarah hired Rebecca Ehrlich as its next major gifts officer…
Rabbi Matt Rosenberg has been selected to serve as the next executive vice president and chief rabbi of the Jewish Grad Organization…
Representatives from the Reform and Conservative movements speak yesterday in the Knesset’s Committee for Immigration, Absorption and Diaspora Affairs in Jerusalem about the State of Israel’s relationship with progressive Jewish denominations.
Much of the discussion focused on the egalitarian section of the Western Wall, whose status was meant to be formalized by the Israeli government, but which pulled out of an agreement on the matter in 2017. Since then, fallen rocks have made it impossible for visitors to the section to reach the actual wall.
“Israel must engage more with the liberal Jewish communities across the world,” the committee chair, Labor MK Gilad Kariv, who is also a Reform rabbi, said during the session. “I thank all the Jewish communities worldwide that mobilized for Israel during the [Gaza] war. I am not sure the citizens of Israel fully understand the depth of the support the Jewish communities worldwide provided in our hardest times.”
