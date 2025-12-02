Your Daily Phil: At Wall St. Dinner, Marc Rowan calls for ‘big tent’ to confront ‘our enemy’ Mamdani

Worthy Reads

People Power: In USA Today, Sarah Cross offers a message of hope (and a little musar) for GivingTuesday. “As America gets ready for our 250th birthday in 2026, the country feels like it’s in crisis. Yet people have forgotten that solving our nation’s biggest problems depends on everyday people. … A [2024] Pew Research Center study found that more than half of Americans no longer believe we can solve big challenges. It’s a reasonable worry: How can one person move America forward? But we aren’t talking about one person. We’re talking about 340 million Americans, all of whom can make a massive combined impact. … Americans must reclaim this culture of individual action before our country’s many big challenges really do consume and cripple us. As our nation prepares for the next 250 years, it’s no exaggeration to say that our future is on the line.” [USAToday]

No Rest for Rubenstein: In The Atlantic, Michael Powell presents a wide-ranging profile of billionaire investor and philanthropist David Rubenstein, 76, from his upbringing in Jewish Baltimore to his journey from politics to private equity to his present-day skirmishes with President Donald Trump. “Rubenstein has, for decades, converted his extraordinary wealth into soft power, cultivating an ostensibly apolitical brand. He calls himself a practitioner of ‘patriotic philanthropy,’ with a stated mission to remind Americans of their heritage and history in service of a strengthened democracy. As part of that mission, Rubenstein has given away more than $1 billion. His name is stamped all over the Washington region. … A boulder outside his mansion in Nantucket, where he rarely sleeps, is inscribed I’D RATHER BE WORKING. ‘I want to get it done before I die,’ he said of philanthropy and empire building. He calls it his ‘sprint to the finish.’” [TheAtlantic]

Source of Distortion: In Inside Philanthropy, founder and Editor-in-Chief David Callahan argues that funders on both the sides of the political aisle are disrupting American democracy. “When we think of ‘money in politics,’ we tend to think of campaign spending and lobbying. But these parameters are way too narrow. The main reason people give to candidates or hire lobbyists is to get the public policy outcomes that they want. But there are many other ways to do that, some of which are more effective than campaign giving or lobbying — and have the added benefit of being tax-deductible. … The left warns us about the malevolent clout of donors like Charles Koch and the Bradley Foundation, while the right depicts George Soros and the Ford Foundation as enemies of the American way of life. Meanwhile, almost nobody spotlights how charitable rules allow politicized 501c3 funders on all sides to operate with extremely wide latitude.” [InsidePhilanthropy]