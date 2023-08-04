Your Daily Phil: Arthur Dantchik stops funding Kohelet Forum + Jewish groups help NYC migrants
In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we report on Jewish groups’ efforts to assist the record number of migrants who have arrived in New York City over the past year, and feature opinion pieces from Julie Platt and Jeremy J. Fingerman, and Erica Brown. Also in this newsletter: Courtney Tessler, Luc Bernard and Damar Hamlin. We’ll start with Arthur Dantchik ending his financial support for the Kohelet Policy Forum.
Jewish American businessman and philanthropist Arthur Dantchik has stopped funding the Kohelet Policy Forum think tank, the institution that developed many of the core aspects of the government’s proposed judicial overhaul, and is calling for “healing and national unity” in Israel, according to the Israeli financial newspaper Calcalist, reports eJewishPhilanthropy’s Judah Ari Gross.
In a statement, the billionaire Dantchik, co-founder and managing director of the financial services firm Susquehanna International Group, said he was halting his donations to “think tanks in Israel, including the Kohelet Policy Forum.”
The Kohelet Policy Forum refused to discuss the matter, telling eJP, “We do not comment on individual donors.” Dantchik is the organization’s largest donor, having reportedly provided tens of millions of shekels to the group over the years. The Kohelet Policy Forum, which was founded in 2012, is one of Israel’s largest and most influential right-wing think tanks, employing dozens of researchers and lobbyists and maintaining close ties with politicians from the Likud and Religious Zionism parties in particular.
Dantchik has faced significant criticism for his support for the Kohelet Policy Forum. Earlier this year, an Israeli protest group took out a full-page advertisement in his local Jewish newspaper, the Philadelphia-area Jewish Exponent, calling for him to “get [his] hands off our democracy.” Israelis and American Jewish supporters have also protested outside his home.
It was not immediately clear if Dantchik’s cessation of funding Israeli think tanks includes groups like the Shalom Hartman Institute, which he has also supported. The Shalom Hartman Institute responded: “No comment.”
Read the full story here.
Love the stranger
Jewish groups step up as NYC declares no more shelter space for migrants
As New York City runs out of room in shelters to house the tens of thousands of asylum seekers that have poured into the city in the last year, Jewish groups are scrambling to ramp up their resources and help find temporary shelter, reports eJewishPhilanthropy’s Haley Cohen. This Shabbat marks one year since the halls of New York’s Port Authority Bus Terminal turned into a makeshift immigration center when Texas Gov. Greg Abbott began busing asylum seekers to New York City.
One year later: But just before the Aug. 5 anniversary, New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced last weekend that the city’s shelters are full. Adams, who has offered no explanation for the situation, has called for state and federal assistance. “This situation has totally broke down,” Alexander Rapaport, executive director of Masbia, a kosher food pantry and soup kitchen that has been helping migrants, told eJP. “There are only so many beds you can take over and more and more people arrive. No one wants to allow their school gymnasium to become a shelter. For us to sustain what we do, there needs to be an appetite from donors.”
Memories of our past: Rabbi Marisa Elana James, director of social justice programming at Congregation Beit Simchat Torah (CBST) in Manhattan, the world’s largest LGBTQ synagogue, said she is inspired to help asylum seekers — particularly those from the LGBTQ community — from a Jewish perspective and her family’s history. “I think about my own great-grandparents coming to New York and they had very little support,” she told eJP. “Our entire story that we tell every year from the Torah is a story of leaving one place to another and rebuilding a life elsewhere, whether it’s Abraham or the Exodus from Egypt. And throughout history, every single Jewish family has some story of dislocation.”
Read the full story here.
Camp connections
Building the Jewish future one bunk at a time
“Prominently displayed on the wall of the dining room at Camp Ramah in the Poconos is a colorful illustration of a tree with leaves bearing the names of donors. ‘As others have planted for me, so shall I plant for future generations,’ reads the accompanying Talmudic quote. The sign reminds us that summer camp does indeed create a deep and lasting commitment to the Jewish future,” write Julie Platt, board chair of Jewish Federations of North America, and Jeremy J. Fingerman, CEO for the Foundation for Jewish Camp, in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy.
Especially now: “At a time of rising concern about the fraying ties to Jewish community on the part of the younger generations, it is critical that we elevate Jewish camping in the broader philanthropic Jewish community, and work to convey the message that Jewish camps are essential in building Jewish identity, creating lifelong Jewish friendships and nurturing future Jewish leaders. The immersive camp experience was transformative for both of us – and for our own children – in terms of developing our sense of confidence, independence and commitment to Jewish life and community, and we need to bring this experience to as many children as possible, far beyond the 20% that currently attend a Jewish overnight or day camp.”
Good all around: “Adults who attended camp in their youth were significantly more connected to the Jewish community, involved in Jewish causes and more likely to donate their time and resources to Jewish organizations. Subsequent studies have consistently affirmed these results. In addition, Jewish camps help young Jews to develop a strong connection to Israel. This summer, a record number of over 1,500 Jewish Agency for Israel shlichim (emissaries) are teaching Hebrew and bringing Israeli culture to young campers.”
Read the full piece here.
The Torah of Leadership
Leadership and the destination postcard: Thoughts on Parshat Ekev
“In this week’s Torah reading, Ekev, we are given a beautiful set of images to describe the Land of Israel: ‘Your God is bringing you into a good land, a land with streams and springs and fountains issuing from plain and hill; a land of wheat and barley, of vines, figs, and pomegranates, a land of olive trees and honey; a land where you may eat food without stint, where you will lack nothing; a land whose rocks are iron and from whose hills you can mine copper’ (Deuteronomy 8: 7-9),” writes Erica Brown, vice provost for values and leadership at Yeshiva University and director of its Rabbi Lord Jonathan Sacks-Herenstein Center, in her weekly column for eJewishPhilanthropy, “The Torah of Leadership.”
Something to look forward to: “The people listening knew they had traveled a long way through different places symbolized by food. They reminisced about the foods of Egypt, but the taste of this food was, by and large, bitter…. Now, so close to the finish line of this trek, Moses gave them a new set of foods and a new set of hopes. The Land of Israel is a place of sweetness, not bitterness… Moses offered the Israelites what leadership experts Dan and Chip Heath call a ‘destination postcard’ in their book Switch: How to Change Things When is Hard.”
Share the wealth: “We conclude with a challenge, then and now. Once the Israelites were settled, safe and productive in their own land, would they remember the tastes of slavery enough to see and address poverty and pain in others still suffering? In his Haggadah, Rabbi Jonathan Sacks reminds us that, ‘We cannot enjoy the food of affluence while others eat the bread of affliction. We are not fully free if others are oppressed.’ As we read this parsha, it’s a good time to think about those who struggle to put food on their tables and consider volunteering at a shelter or donating to a local food pantry. When we have more than enough, it’s time to help those still embittered by the taste of hunger.”
Read the full piece here.
Worthy Reads
Better for Some, Not Better for All: In Candid’s Philanthropy News Digest, Rachel Schnoll, CEO of the Jewish Communal Fund, and Steven Green, a senior program officer at the Jim Joseph Foundation, reflect on the ongoing effects of inflation on nonprofits. “As two funder representatives in the nonprofit sector, we have seen the negative impact of high inflation in recent years on the charitable organizations we hold dear. Thankfully, funders are stepping up to help grantees manage rising costs. But more needs to be done — especially as people are getting used to inflation… grantee organizations in various issue areas continue to grapple with the negative effects of inflation on their budget. Immersive travel programs, for example, face increased airfare and other travel expenses. Overnight camps face rising tuition costs of 6 to 8 percent. Jewish community centers face increased program and maintenance costs. At the same time that social service agencies are experiencing increased demands at their food banks and shelters, the cost to provide these services has increased significantly.” [Candid]
Misunderstanding the Holocaust: In The Times of Israel, Charlie Summers interviews Yehuda Bauer, the doyen of Holocaust historians. “At 97, Israel’s preeminent Holocaust historian… is keeping busy in his home in Jerusalem’s tranquil Beit HaKerem neighborhood. Shouldering the workload of a much younger man, he’s translating documents for Yad Vashem while working on a new book he expects to be out by next year… The looming question of whether the Holocaust will be remembered by future generations, a concern of the organized Jewish community for decades, doesn’t seem to bother Bauer. He’s more worried about its misrepresentation. ‘The memory of the Holocaust is being preserved, very often in a bad way, with misunderstandings, wrong conclusions and wrong analyses. But it’s always there,’ he said.” [TOI]
