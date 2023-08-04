Your Daily Phil: Arthur Dantchik stops funding Kohelet Forum + Jewish groups help NYC migrants

The Torah of Leadership

Leadership and the destination postcard: Thoughts on Parshat Ekev

Courtesy

“In this week’s Torah reading, Ekev, we are given a beautiful set of images to describe the Land of Israel: ‘Your God is bringing you into a good land, a land with streams and springs and fountains issuing from plain and hill; a land of wheat and barley, of vines, figs, and pomegranates, a land of olive trees and honey; a land where you may eat food without stint, where you will lack nothing; a land whose rocks are iron and from whose hills you can mine copper’ (Deuteronomy 8: 7-9),” writes Erica Brown, vice provost for values and leadership at Yeshiva University and director of its Rabbi Lord Jonathan Sacks-Herenstein Center, in her weekly column for eJewishPhilanthropy, “The Torah of Leadership.”



Something to look forward to: “The people listening knew they had traveled a long way through different places symbolized by food. They reminisced about the foods of Egypt, but the taste of this food was, by and large, bitter…. Now, so close to the finish line of this trek, Moses gave them a new set of foods and a new set of hopes. The Land of Israel is a place of sweetness, not bitterness… Moses offered the Israelites what leadership experts Dan and Chip Heath call a ‘destination postcard’ in their book Switch: How to Change Things When is Hard.”



Share the wealth: “We conclude with a challenge, then and now. Once the Israelites were settled, safe and productive in their own land, would they remember the tastes of slavery enough to see and address poverty and pain in others still suffering? In his Haggadah, Rabbi Jonathan Sacks reminds us that, ‘We cannot enjoy the food of affluence while others eat the bread of affliction. We are not fully free if others are oppressed.’ As we read this parsha, it’s a good time to think about those who struggle to put food on their tables and consider volunteering at a shelter or donating to a local food pantry. When we have more than enough, it’s time to help those still embittered by the taste of hunger.”



