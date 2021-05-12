Your Daily Phil: Analyzing the new Pew + Jewish groups address Gaza flare up

rebuilding

Should ‘thought leadership’ be explicitly Jewish?

“Days away from the release of my new book, I was feeling the expected torrents of emotion, from cautious optimism to relief that the project was done. One emotion I was not feeling, however, was shame over crafting an explicitly Jewish book,” writes David Weitzner in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy.

Outsiders: “As Rabbi Jonathan Sacks observed, Jews can be blamed for all of the varying grievances held by those who prefer a world that does not change. As the archetypal outsiders, Jews are easy scapegoats. And while Rabbi Sacks never wavered in his bravery, it is perhaps understandable why others feel that when Jewish people offer thinking which advocates for change, it may be best that we not do it in explicitly Jewish terms.”

Arguments and language: “The great American philosopher Richard Rorty argued that liberal societies would be better served by being more ethnocentric and less universalist when making arguments for change. More importantly, he noted that we should never use the vocabulary of people we disagree with in order to convince them. We should use our own language, our own concepts, our own ideals to shine forward a light.”

How to read the giving of the Torah like an experiential educator

M²: The Institute for Experiential Jewish Education

“If you are an educator reading [Exodus 19] you may notice that the opening verses are a model for how to begin a powerful experience: In fact, the instructions given by God and the preparations made by the Hebrews are the perfect educational warm-up. You will suddenly start to pay attention to all the different ways Moses and the Hebrews warm up for the momentous experience that awaits them,” write Clare Goldwater and Kiva Rabinsky in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy.

Establishing credibility: “[First] the goal and value proposition is established, and the elders are gathered to share the lesson plan with everyone in attendance: God will appear before them ‘in the thickness of a cloud’ to give the Hebrews the Torah, and they will become a new nation.”

Boundaries: “Physical boundaries are established in order to set the rules and norms for the experience to come: ‘Beware of ascending the mountain or touching its edge; whoever touches the mountain shall surely be put to death.’ Don’t go near Mount Sinai, don’t even let your animals graze nearby, until you hear the shofar sound.”

The experience: “Now, we recognize that the Giving of the Torah is a sui generis experience. And certainly, while the experiences we bring to our learners are important, they may not be quite as significant! However, how we design an educational experience does matter. How can we do it most effectively? Launching into a new – and challenging – topic without preparation is risky – and might even prevent our students from engaging deeply with what’s to come.”

