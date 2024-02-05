Your Daily Phil: AI coming to Sefaria’s library

Good Monday morning.

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we report on Sefaria’s plans to integrate artificial intelligence into its online library, and feature an opinion piece by Naama Klar about the need to reimagine how we teach the Jewish people’s story in the wake of the Oct. 7 terror attacks. Also in this newsletter: Julius Rosenwald and Booker T. Washington, Robin Cohen and Shari Redstone. We’ll start with Elie Wiesel’s collection being donated to the Florida Holocaust Museum.

The Elie Wiesel Foundation donated the iconic Holocaust survivor and author’s entire collection to the Florida Holocaust Museum in St. Petersburg, including his Nobel Peace Prize, the contents of his personal office and library, unfinished manuscripts, missives from world leaders and a variety of other documents, reports eJewishPhilanthropy’s Judah Ari Gross.

Parts of the collection will form the “cornerstone of the permanent exhibition” at the museum and others will be used to create a traveling exhibit that can be sent around the world.

“This treasure trove of artifacts is a game-changer for the museum, St. Petersburg and our entire region,” said Michael Igel, board chair of the Florida Holocaust Museum.

The documents from Wiesel’s library will be kept at the University of South Florida’s St. Petersburg campus and will serve as the “anchor” of the university’s new Elie Wiesel Center for Humanitarian Ethics, according to a statement from the Wiesel Foundation.

“Together, we will build a center of intellectual activity that reflects Wiesel’s own life and learning,” Rhea Law, president of the University of South Florida, said in a statement. “We are grateful for the trust placed in our university and stand ready to turn this vision into a reality.”

Wiesel’s son, Elisha, noted his father’s personal connection to St. Petersburg, having taught at the city’s Eckerd College for almost 30 years. “He and my mother fell in love with St. Petersburg and the surrounding community, which is why I’m honored to be a part of solidifying the importance of this location to my father with the permanent exhibit of his collection,” he said in a statement.

“I’m excited the Florida Holocaust Museum will be home to my father’s entire archive, including a re-creation of his office, honoring his unwavering dedication to truth, humanity and remembrance,” Wiesel said.