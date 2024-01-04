Your Daily Phil: ADL rolls out site to track national antisemitism strategy

Worthy Reads

Left Behind: In Politico, Matthew Kaminski interviews French Reform Rabbi Delphine Horvilleur about the tectonic shifts on the left following the Oct. 7 terror attacks in Israel. “‘If I had been given one dollar for each time someone told me that ‘the antisemitism you experience in France would never happen in America,’ I would be super rich now.’ Delphine Horvilleur stops — ‘not that Jews care about money…,’ she starts to say — and laughs wearily. She resumes her argument: The Oct. 7 Hamas attacks and Israeli war in Gaza have brought out on American campuses and in public debates what she recognizes from France’s recent history… She is politically a woman of the left, a not shy critic of Israel’s government and a feminist. But now she finds herself sounding like her ideological sparring partners when it comes to Israel and the threat of antisemitism… Portraying Israeli soldiers ‘as modern-day demons thirsty for children’s blood,’ she says, could be ‘in competition with the worst antisemitism of the Middle Ages.’ In France, she feels as if she has been ‘Kosherized,’ and ‘suddenly’ for some people who admired her before, ‘I became too Jewish.’ ‘I didn’t change. The world changed. It’s as if the plates moved under my feet.’” [Politico]

Third Sector, Help the Fourth Estate: In The Times of Israel, Julie Sandorf, the president of the Charles H. Revson Foundation, and Alona Vinograd, CEO of the Israeli journalism nonprofit Shomrim, call on philanthropists to invest in Israeli media in the wake of the Oct. 7 attacks. “Israel’s journalists, photographers, videographers, and sound technicians were among the first to arrive on the scene on October 7th. Without hesitation, these men and women carried out their essential duty to report the facts on the ground and tell the terrible truths of that day. They are part of Israel’s singularly robust and politically diverse news ecosystem. Their work documents truths that the international press seems reluctant to report, like the sexual assaults committed by Hamas on October 7, while also holding the Israeli government accountable… Among Jewish philanthropies in the US, there has been much discussion and focus on ‘strategic media’ as a way of countering the staggering volume of misinformation, bias and antisemitic rhetoric promoted on social media and college campuses… But it is also critical that we support a vibrant Israeli press already in the business of collecting the facts that rebut misinformation with accurate reporting informed by experience, expertise and understanding of historical context.” [TOI]

Deafening Silence: In eJewishPhilanthropy’s sister publication Jewish Insider, Ruth Marks Eglash interviews author and former Israeli First Lady Lihi Lapid about the inaction of many women’s groups against the sexual violence against Israeli women by Hamas on Oct. 7. “Despite the reports – including clear visual evidence suggesting what took place – there has been no mass movement or broad global condemnation of the sexual crimes Israeli women suffered at the hands of Hamas terrorists… ‘I expect every woman who supported the #MeToo movement to be a part of the fight to bring our hostages back home, especially the young women,’ stated Lapid. ‘You can’t say you want to protect women because they are women and then say this is a different struggle’… Lapid said she expected prominent celebrities and activists for women’s rights, such as Oprah Winfrey and former First Lady Michelle Obama, to speak out on behalf of the remaining female hostages and demand their immediate release. There are fears among some in Israel that those women still being held by Hamas might have become impregnated – another reason for Hamas’ refusal to release them. ‘I mean, all those actresses who joined every #MeToo petition, where are they?’ asked Lapid. ‘I thought everybody would join in [and call for the release of the hostages].’” [JewishInsider]