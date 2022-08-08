Your Daily Phil: A new tech-based charity Down Under + Outdoor learning at an early childhood center summer program

In 2009, Joshua Ross and Adam McCurdie – Australian Jews who became friends on a Birthright trip to Israel – made a pact while hiking in Sri Lanka: They’d work together to turn an idealistic vision of changing the world into reality.

When “all your friends are…getting their mortgages and having their kids, and you’re the one earning nothing because you’re working on some crazy idea, that’s mentally really tough,” Ross told eJewishPhilanthropy. “So we made a promise to each other on that trip…so at least loneliness wouldn’t be a limitation.”

After university, McCurdie was a management consultant and Ross worked at a hedge fund. But in 2016, they set aside those careers to found Humanitix, a tech charity and booking platform that donates the proceeds of booking fees to philanthropic causes. Now, the nonprofit is on track to donate $1 million to charity this year, and is expanding to the U.S. – a testament to the philanthropic support of the Australian Jewish community that helped incubate it.

In its first few years, Humanitix fundraised from parents of McCurdie’s and Ross’ Jewish day school friends, and received pro-bono legal and accounting support through Jewish connections. Through a program by the Jewish Communal Appeal (JCA) of New South Wales called Jumpstart, which ran a “Shark Tank”-style event for Jewish entrepreneurs, Humanitix also won funding and free office space.

“That whole ideaof being a light upon the nations was the motivation; [Jumpstart] wasn’t just for ideas that affect the Jewish community,” Ross said. “The Jewish community seeded us to get to a point where we could really take off.”

Ross sees Humanitix as an essential part of Jewish philanthropy and values, even though the nonprofit isn’t solely serving the Jewish community (through reduced pricing for nonprofits, some Australian Jewish organizations are using Humanitix for event bookings).

“Going to a Jewish day school, you’re encouraged to volunteer, you’re encouraged to give, there’s a massive culture of philanthropy in the Jewish community,” Ross said. But if Jews aren’t helping the broader non-Jewish community, then “what the hell’s the point of being a light upon the nations? That’s not true if we’re not going to give outwards as well.”

Humanitix is also an example of the benefit that can come from philanthropists investing in technology solutions, Ross said. At the moment, most nonprofits don’t have the budget to build their own tech, and many philanthropists don’t like funding risky ideas.

“Technology is the biggest driver of change; it’s not good or bad inherently, it’s how we use it,” Ross said. “Most philanthropists aren’t open-minded when it comes to funding things that are outside the box…it’s much easier to give, you know, $1 equals two meals in this community, [or] this hospital needs a new wing. Very tangible, low risk, and technology is risky.”

Ross hopes Humanitix’s success can convince philanthropists in the Jewish community, and more broadly, that the risk of tech is worthwhile to addressing charitable causes they care about. “I don’t know what the right answer is, but we’re trying to prove a case study; that it can work,” he said.