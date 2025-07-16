Your Daily Phil: Firing interfaith specialist, USCJ signals shift away from accepting ‘mixed marriages’

What You Should Know

A QUICK WORD WITH EJP’S JUDAH ARI GROSS

Even as college campuses took center stage in the national discussions about rising antisemitism and anti-Israel activism in the wake of the Oct. 7 terror attacks, many Jewish communal leaders were already identifying the situation in K-12 schools as just as worrying.

Just a few weeks after the 2023 terror attacks, Tyler Gregory, CEO of the Bay Area’s Jewish Community Relations Council, told eJewishPhilanthropy that one of his organization’s “biggest takeaways” from the immediate outpouring of antisemitism and anti-Zionism across the U.S. was that “our high schools in particular need a lot more attention.” Ron Halber, who heads the Jewish Community Relations Council of Greater Washington, similarly told eJP back in November 2023 that K-12 schools were seeing an unprecedented “surge of antisemitism… even at the elementary school level.”

The Bay Area and Washington Jewish communities were not alone; federations, JCRCs and advocacy groups across the country have been raising similar concerns throughout the past 21 months and announcing measures to address them.

In recent days, the issue has surged to the fore after the National Education Association — the country’s largest teachers’ union — narrowly passed a resolution, NBI 39, forbidding its members to “use, endorse or publicize any materials from the Anti-Defamation League.”

The measure has been almost universally panned by Jewish organizations, as well as many Jewish members of the union, who immediately decried its passage. And yet while Jewish groups across the political spectrum have voiced opposition to the resolution, the reactions have — yet again — revealed fissures within the American Jewish community.

On Monday, some 400 Jewish institutions — representing the overwhelming majority of the American Jewish community — signed an open letter, written by the ADL, condemning the NEA resolution.

“It is our belief that the goal of those who introduced NBI 39 is to marginalize mainstream Jewish voices within this country’s public school systems and to limit the ability of educators to address the growing threat of antisemitism with their students,” the letter states, noting that the resolution will also affect the ADL’s Holocaust education materials. Signatories include the American Jewish Committee, Jewish Federations of North America, Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations, National Council of Jewish Women, Jewish Council for Public Affairs, Orthodox Union, the Conservative movement’s Rabbinical Assembly and Union for Reform Judaism.

The progressive organization J Street notably did not sign the ADL letter — over its position that anti-Zionism is inherently antisemitic — and instead sent its own letter to NEA President Rebecca S. Pringle, expressing opposition to both the resolution and the ADL.

Since sending the letter, the ADL has doubled down on its criticism, with CEO Jonathan Greenblatt writing an opinion piece in The Wall Street Journal decrying the measure and Pringle’s silence on the issue. “[The] NEA’s move is both insidious and vindictive. This wasn’t about the ADL. It was a clear and unambiguous statement to Jewish educators, parents and children: You don’t count. And it perversely takes this stance at a time when anti-Jewish hate is skyrocketing,” Greenblatt wrote, noting that he’d met with Pringle on Monday. “She told me that she heard our concerns, and that the NEA is committed to fighting antisemitism. But she has yet to make a public statement to this end or weigh against this resolution.”

Other organizations, however, have adopted a different approach. JCPA, which signed the initial letter on Monday, followed up with its own missive to Pringle later in the day, which noted that it recently led a workshop on antisemitism at an NEA conference on racial and social justice earlier this month. “We are concerned that NBI 39 serves as a dangerous escalation aimed at delegitimizing a major Jewish organization that provides critical research and resources in the fight against antisemitism. One does not need to align with the ADL on every issue; but choosing to cut off all engagement and dialogue runs counter to our shared goals of countering antisemitism and broader hate and bias,” Amy Spitalnick, the CEO of JCPA, wrote in the letter.

On social media, Spitalnick also decried the emerging fight between the teachers’ union and American Jewish organizations, describing it as counterproductive. “The extreme voices (on both ends of the spectrum) pitting Jews against teachers’ unions only make it easier for this admin to gut public education and our broader institutions & democracy,” she wrote on X. “Division is their core tactic — to undermine the very coalitions we need to fight back.”