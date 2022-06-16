Your Daily Phil: A new Haredi philanthropic tool + Ethical investing

Good Thursday morning!

When most people think about giving a donation, they probably picture an online donation form. But in Haredi synagogues throughout the world, it’s common to see emissaries of various charitable causes — from yeshivas to someone fundraising for a wedding — circulating during morning prayers and asking attendees one by one for small cash donations. Now, Isaac Furth, a Haredi entrepreneur from Williamsburg, Brooklyn, is hoping to make the system entirely electronic.

Furth has created two products that transform the dollar-to-pushke transaction into one involving a card and a swipe. One of his products, called the Donary Pocket, is a small reader akin to a credit card machine that registers the donation. The other, introduced two months ago, is called Matbia (pronounced like matbe’a, Hebrew for “coin”), that looks like a credit card.

In a transaction involving both items, the emissary would have a machine, perhaps strapped to his hand, that is linked to his organization and can work in areas with no reception. The donor would use a Matbia card with four credit card chips — one on each corner — that automatically donate preset amounts when they’re swiped.

So instead of rummaging in one’s pocket for cash, the donor can swipe the card and automatically donate $3, or $180. The emissary can also track donations. “Until we started this project with hardware, people sitting at events were still writing receipts on paper,” Furth told eJewishPhilanthropy.

Why not just use a credit card reader, or an attachment to a phone, which sells online for $10? And why not use a regular credit card? Furth claims his reader is sleeker than regular credit card readers. And he says that with thousands in circulation in Haredi population centers like Borough Park or Monsey, N.Y., the reader functions “like a cap or a pin that says, ‘I’m collecting money.'”

Smartphone use, he added, remains controversial in Haredi circles. Separate from Matbia, he’s now preparing to sell a phone that offers access to features like email and maps, but not internet browsing. “A smartphone is itself a very debatable product when it comes to Hashem, when it comes to spirituality,” he said. “In my view, and that of a lot of people, smartphones should not be taken out in shul.”

Matbia is a donor-advised fund, such that all donations go to Matbia and are then disbursed to the emissary’s group. It generally makes money by selling the devices for $299 and charging a monthly fee to the organizations. It’s not the only such organization. The Orthodox Jewish Community (OJC) Fund, also based in Williamsburg, is also a DAF with a charity card. But Furth says the prepaid settings on the corners of his card set it apart.

“You don’t have to take out the cash, get change back, swipe the card, tell them the amount,” he said. “All of these complications and communication and hard feelings, it’s all removed.”