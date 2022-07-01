Your Daily Phil: A new funding model for Israel + A Holocaust lawsuit in Arizona

Ed. note: In honor of July Fourth, Your Daily Phil will not be publishing next week, and will return on Monday, July 11. Happy Independence Day!

Good Friday morning!

For less-distracted reading over the weekend, browse this week’s edition of The Weekly Print, a curated print-friendly PDF featuring a selection of recent eJewishPhilanthropy, Jewish Insider and The Circuit stories, including: Meet Israel’s next prime minister; How the top U.S. Nazi hunter intends to bring Russian war criminals to justice; Bill de Blasio says he no longer supports AIPAC and wishes Nina Turner was in Congress; Entrée’s Eyal pushed startups to raise cash quickly, slash expenses; An Emirati ‘majlis’ spreads out on the National Mall in Washington; Second annual Holocaust Survivor Day aims to show appreciation for a dwindling population; As cost of living rises, Israel’s latest tent protests fizzle out amid political chaos; and Aspen Ideas Festival convenes again, with philanthropy on the agenda. Print the latest edition here.

Israel officially has a new prime minister. Yair Lapid, chair of the centrist Yesh Atid party, became the acting head of Israel’s government at midnight Israel time, after the current governing coalition dissolved and, per their agreement, outgoing Prime Minister Naftali Bennett handed over the reins. Lapid has been a champion of issues, including advocacy for religious pluralism, that have resonated with many non-Orthodox American Jewish leaders.

Lapid will remain acting prime minister as well as foreign minister until a government is formed following the Nov. 1 election, Israel’s fifth vote since 2019. Lapid is currently trailing in the polls, but the caretaker role could last a long time. Former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spent more than a year leading a caretaker government between 2019 and 2020 as Israel cycled through a series of elections, with no party able to pull together a majority coalition.

Lapid is a former news anchor and occasional actor, has been in politics for a decade and is Israel’s first premier from a centrist party since early 2009. While prime ministers typically begin their tenure with a visit to the Western Wall, Lapid kicked off his term by visiting Yad Vashem, Israel’s Holocaust museum, in tribute to his late father, Holocaust survivor and politician Yosef “Tommy” Lapid.

At the same time that Lapid was at Yad Vashem, the museum also hosted a conference of hundreds of Haredi educators. But if Lapid stopped by the conference, he was unlikely to find political allies there: One of his signature issues has been liberalization of Israeli religious policy, which has historically been run by the Haredi-led Chief Rabbinate. He was a regular attendee at a Reform synagogue in Tel Aviv and has also pushed to implement a plan that would expand the non-Orthodox prayer section at the Western Wall.

That advocacy has made Lapid a darling of sorts to the set of American Jewish leaders who have pushed for Israel to afford greater recognition to non-Orthodox Jews. Rabbi Rick Jacobs, the president of the Union for Reform Judaism, posted an ebullient Twitter thread about Lapid, along with a selfie, calling Lapid “just the leader we need.” The American Jewish Committee called Lapid a “longtime friend.” In its congratulatory message, The Jewish Federations of North American noted its “longstanding relationship” with Lapid.

“Our new prime minister deeply values all expressions of Judaism: Reform, Conservative, Orthodox and cultural,” Jacobs wrote. “He has earned our trust.”