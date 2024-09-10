Your Daily Phil: A major boost to Rome’s Jewish school

Good Tuesday morning.

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we report on a new survey of Jewish teenagers about antisemitism, and feature an opinion piece by Arielle Levites and Gage Gorsky encouraging a culture of sharing among researchers and organizations working in service of Jewish communal life. Also in this issue: Darren Walker, Benj Pasek and Ora Horn Prouser. We’ll start with a major donation to the Jewish community in Rome’s school.

The Jewish community in Rome plans to significantly expand and improve its school, subsidize tuition and shore up its finances through a “once-in-a-lifetime” €25 million ($27.6 million) initiative that has mostly been funded by the Lauder Foundation and the Yael Foundation, the president of community, Victor Fadlun, told eJewishPhilanthropy’s Judah Ari Gross.

In total, the two foundations pledged €14 million ($15.5 million) toward the project. This represents the first major collaboration between the Yael and Lauder foundations, both of which support Jewish schools and education initiatives around the world, and the two organizations added that there will be more partnerships to come.

“I have been waiting decades to partner with people like Uri and Yael [Poliavich, the founders of the Yael Foundation], and this partnership represents the best news for Jewish schools in Europe over the past 20 years,” Ronald Lauder said in the statement.

Uri Poliavich added that the partnership with the Lauder Foundation “is especially vital as parents and children are seeking out Jewish educational alternatives due to rising Antisemitism. Jewish schools need to become centers of excellence, competing with the best non-Jewish schools in their countries or regions, to attract students who will become tomorrow’s Jewish leaders.”

According to Fadlun, the plan has three main components: the purchase of an abandoned school building, the renovation of another and renting out a third in order to provide a steady income stream to the community. “We are planning to make a gentle revolution in the didactic sector of the community, in our schools,” he said. “It’s a project that I can define as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”

The Scuole Ebraiche di Roma (Hebrew School of Rome) — one of the largest Jewish schools in Europe — currently operates out of two buildings in Rome, the main building within the city’s Jewish ghetto and a second building outside the ghetto that houses the kindergarten. In total, the school educates roughly 1,000 pupils from kindergarten through high school. Under the new plan, the Jewish community will purchase an abandoned, derelict building located adjacent to the ghetto from the Roman municipality.

The community will renovate that building, which will become the high school, as well as the existing schoolhouse in the ghetto. The kindergarten building will be rented out, which Fadlun, a real estate investor by profession, said the community expects will bring in roughly €800,000 ($883,000) each year. “That will ensure cash flow every year to manage the school,” he said.

With the additional space from the new building, the community will be able to increase the number of students by approximately 25%, Fadlun said. He added that the revenue from renting the kindergarten will also allow the school to subsidize the tuition of additional students.

Read the full report here.