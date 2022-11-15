Your Daily Phil: A $6 million MacKenzie Scott gift + An unprecedented Jewish progressive Israel trip

Good Tuesday morning!

In today’s Your Daily Phil, we report an exclusive on a first-time Israel trip by a coalition of American Jewish social justice advocates, and feature an op-ed by Stefanie Rhodes and Ilana Kaufman on a new Jewish philanthropic resource on racial equity. Also in this newsletter: Mitch Julis, Carole Zawatsky and Michael Siegal. We’ll start with another large donation from MacKenzie Scott.

Earlier this year, Sasha Chanoff’s organization got a call any nonprofit CEO would dream of: It came from the Bridgespan Group, which consults with MacKenzie Scott on her giving. The mega-philanthropist was interested in giving a donation to RefugePoint, the refugee aid group Chanoff, who is Jewish, founded in 2005.

After months of vetting, that donation has come through. The $6 million gift is a significant boon for RefugePoint, which works to resettle refugees and guide them to self-sufficiency, and whose annual budget is approximately $10 million. The donation will contribute to a five-year, $65 million plan to involve refugees themselves as leaders of the organization’s efforts.

Chanoff has not spoken directly with Scott, but recalled to eJewishPhilanthropy that the consultants he communicated with said she was drawn to the organization because of “the fact that we partner closely with refugees, that we’re about transforming humanitarian response so it’s more responsive to the needs of refugees and centers their voices and leadership.”

Refugee aid has been a priority for Scott, who as of yesterday has given more than $13 billion to charity. That includes gifts to several refugee aid organizations, including $15 million to the Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service this week, and $10 million to the Jewish refugee aid agency HIAS earlier this year.

Chanoff founded RefugePoint to better facilitate refugee resettlement in the United States and elsewhere, and also helps refugees become self-sufficient so that fewer are dependent on emergency aid. It has helped resettle more than 100,000 people, and has a staff of 150 across 35 countries.

“It’s just a really incredible, awesome, awesome thing that will help us do all the work that we have been doing,” said Chanoff, 51, about the donation. His work was also recognized with the $100,000 Charles Bronfman Prize in 2010. “This is going to just promote our work further to partner with refugees to find solutions for them so that they can lead normal lives.”

The Jewish Journal held its inaugural gala last night at the Beverly Hills Hotel in Los Angeles. The event, titled “The Gift of Community,” honored Canyon Capital Advisors co-founder Mitch Julis.