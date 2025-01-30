Your Daily Phil: 83% of Jewish students encountered antisemitism post-Oct. 7 — study

Worthy Reads

Choose Life: In The Times of Israel, Founding Editor David Horovitz highlights the importance of ensuring that the vacuum left by UNRWA in Gaza is filled by an entity or entities that will espouse peace and coexistence instead of championing war and annihilation of Israel. “At the United Nations Security Council on Tuesday, the representative of the Trump administration voiced unstinting support — lone support, it should be stressed, in the face of all the other wise and worldly diplomats — for Israeli laws that come into effect on Thursday to ban the operations here of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees, and cease all cooperation with the agency in its work in Gaza and the West Bank… UNRWA, in its pernicious handling of the refugee issue, in its schooling, its staffing and oversight, and in its own staffers’ complicity in the mass murder in Israel that caused the war and devastation in Gaza, has perpetuated a fundamental intolerance for the simple fact of Israel’s existence, and in so doing helped Hamas and by extension doomed Gaza to its current reality. The way forward for Gaza’s Palestinians, and for everybody who interacts with them, can only be changed for the better by a very different international and local leadership, support system and, most essentially, educational system and ethos, that advocate tolerance and coexistence and a respect for the sanctity of life.” [TOI]

Starting Something New: Historian Micah McElroy and sociologist Aaron Horvath, both affiliated with Stanford University’s Center on Philanthropy and Civil Society, are developing a new multidisciplinary research initiative called the Institute on Private Wealth and the Public Good (PWPG), Mike Scutari reports in Inside Philanthropy. “Attuned to the myriad dynamics animating the philanthrosphere — an ascendant plutocracy, creeping authoritarianism, progressive funders’ disavowal of neoliberalism — the initiative aims to reclaim philanthropy as a tool for building civic infrastructure and fostering the conditions for an egalitarian society through research, convenings and more. In an email to IP, philanthropy scholar and Just Giving author Robert Reich, who is not affiliated with the PWPG, said that from a ‘substantive perspective, [PWPG] gets at the heart of one of the most important and yet under-discussed dimensions of the future political economy — the coming $72 billion wealth transfer.’ And from an ‘outcome perspective,’ PWPG ‘combines immediate intellectual outputs — convenings and publications — and long-term field-building efforts.’” [InsidePhilanthropy]

Back to School, Please: In The New York Times, Jessica Grose writes about the frustrations of parents in disaster areas dealing with, on top of everything else, the disruption of their children’s education. “School disruption from natural disasters is becoming more common because of climate change, and America is not ready for it… Most critically, we can no longer greet national disasters of this scale as surprises. We can’t GoFundMe our way out of future climate disasters for our children. We need careful planning, and we need to recognize that kids only get one shot at an education — and that there is real mourning when they miss their first homecoming dance or their fifth grade graduation, when they don’t get to experience the normal and imperfect passage of each season. When people lose everything, the communities that parents, teachers and children form around schools are even more vital. Rebuilding these bonds needs to be a national effort, and it should start now.” [NYTimes]

Melting Pot: In The Forward, Refael Hasid, the owner of an Israeli restaurant in New York that was vandalized last week, says he won’t be deterred. “I was born and raised in Petah Tikvah, where I learned that Israel, as a young nation, has been shaped by a medley of cultures, cuisines, and traditions from more than 100 countries across the Mediterranean, Middle East, Europe and beyond. Our food at Miriam is made with the deepest respect for the diverse history, and cultures, that inform the cuisine with which I was raised. It’s always devastating to see hate find its way into spaces dedicated to joy and connection. Yet, while this act of vandalism hurt me deeply, it also reaffirmed the mission I’ve worked so hard to enact. I knew I had a choice to make. I could let this act define the narrative of Miriam, or I could use it as an opportunity to amplify the values of neighborliness, warmth and inclusion that we represent. For me, the decision was clear. Instead of focusing on the negativity, I choose to focus on the outpouring of support we receive from the community. Local residents, regular customers, and even strangers who had never before set foot in the restaurant are reaching out with words of encouragement. The overwhelming response reminds me why I started this journey in the first place. It reaffirms my belief that the majority of people — regardless of their background — desire unity.” [Forward]