Wallis Annenberg, a ‘force for good’ of her adopted Los Angeles, dies at 86

USC Shoah Foundation, where she was on the board, hails her ‘voice and vision’ in preserving Holocaust survivor testimony

Wallis Annenberg, whose philanthropic work for more than two decades as the head of the Annenberg Foundation made both her and the charity synonymous with the City of Los Angeles, died Monday at her home in L.A. after battling lung cancer. She was 86.

Hailing from one of the country’s most prominent media families, Annenberg left a legacy of giving that enriched the cultural life of Los Angeles, as well as the city’s Jewish community, and sought to ease the scourge of homelessness gripping the temperate city.

Tributes poured in on Monday for the woman whose name adorns one of the city’s leading cultural institutions, the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, known simply as The Wallis.

“Wallis Annenberg was a remarkable and steadfast partner to the USC Shoah Foundation, lending her voice and vision to ensure that survivor testimony educates and inspires future generations,” CEO Robert Williams told eJewishPhilanthropy. “Her time on our Board of Councilors and her generosity strengthened our ability to share these stories worldwide. We will always remember her commitment to Holocaust remembrance and education.”

After news of her death spread, the City of Beverly Hills, where Annenberg lived, lowered the city flag to half-staff in tribute. Mayor of Beverly Hills, Sharona Nazarian, told eJP that Annenberg was more than a resident of the city. “She was a force for good whose generosity and vision helped shape our city and beyond,” Nazarian said. “Her commitment to the arts brought us The Wallis, a vibrant cultural landmark that has become a cornerstone of our community.”

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass praised Wallis Annenberg’s impact, calling her “a selfless leader” whose “visionary spirit transformed our city in profound and lasting ways.”

“There are unhoused Angelenos sleeping inside because of her,” Bass said in a statement. “Put simply — Los Angeles is stronger because of her. Her legacy of generosity will live on forever through the many lives changed by her service.”

Annenberg was born on July 15, 1939, to a Jewish family in Philadelphia. Her father, Walter Annenberg, and grandfather, Moses Annenberg, were both prominent figures in the publishing world. Moses owned The Philadelphia Inquirer, and Walter built on that legacy, expanding the family’s influence in media.

After graduating from college in 1959, Wallis took a trip to Venice, Italy, where she met Seth Weingarten, an American who had just completed his undergraduate studies at Princeton University. The couple married a year later and had four children. After spending several years moving from city to city for her husband’s work as a neurosurgeon, the family eventually settled in Los Angeles. The couple divorced in 1975, and Weingarten won custody of the children. Four years later, he gave full custody to Wallis.

Following in the footsteps of her father and grandfather, Wallis entered the media world, working for Triangle Publications, her father’s company, which published TV Guide, Seventeen magazine, and owned various radio and television stations.

After Walter Annenberg’s death in 2002, Wallis became vice president of the Annenberg Foundation. Seven years later, following the death of her stepmother Leonore, she became president of the foundation. Under her leadership, the foundation expanded its philanthropic reach beyond art and education, including support for animal welfare – a cause close to her heart – environmental causes and healthcare.

Since taking the helm, the Annenberg Foundation has donated over $1.5 billion to countless nonprofits and organizations, particularly in the Los Angeles area.

In addition to her wide-ranging philanthropy, Annenberg supported Jewish causes. She served on the advisory board of the USC Shoah Foundation, and was honored with its Ambassadors for Humanity Award for her dedication to remembrance and education. She also supported organizations such as Yiddishkayt, which helps preserve Jewish culture, establishing its Wallis Annenberg Helix Fellowship to nurture Jewish artists and scholars globally. In recent years, the Annenberg Foundation has also made significant contributions to the Los Angeles Jewish Home for the Aging.

Her father, who died in 2002, donated tens of millions of dollars to the Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia over the years and also made large donations to support mass immigration efforts to Israel, namely the 1984 Operation Moses from Ethiopia and the 1990 Operation Exodus from the former Soviet Union.

The Annenberg name is prominent in Los Angeles with numerous charities and institutions bearing its name, most notably The Wallis, which opened in 2013. Previously, the foundation ran The Annenberg Space for Photography in Century City, which closed permanently after the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

As chairman and president of the Annenberg Foundation, Wallis directed the family’s name and fortune toward numerous charitable initiatives, including the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA), the Museum of Contemporary Art and the Harlem Children’s Zone. She also served on the board of trustees at the University of Southern California, home of the USC Annenberg School for Communication and the Science Center at Exposition Park.

As an animal lover, Annenberg supported numerous animal welfare initiatives. One of her major contributions is the upcoming Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Crossing in Agoura Hills. Once completed, the crossing will allow animals to safely travel over the freeway between the Simi Hills and the Santa Monica Mountains. She also launched the Silicon Beach animal shelter, Wallis Annenberg PetSpace, which rehabilitates animals that have struggled to find homes.

Following the Palisades and Eaton wildfires in January, her foundation awarded more than $5 million in grants to 79 nonprofit organizations assisting fire victims. The funding supported relief services for affected communities, including seniors, children, families, pets and people experiencing homelessness.

Three of her four children — Lauren Bon, Gregory Annenberg Weingarten and Charles Annenberg Weingarten — serve on the board of directors of the Annenberg Foundation.

Bon is a multidisciplinary artist and the founder of Metabolic Studio, a nonprofit based in Los Angeles that blends art, activism and science to address ecological and social issues. Her brother, Gregory Annenberg Weingarten, began his career as a journalist with The Times of London and later transitioned into the visual arts, showcasing his work in both Europe and the United States. Their brother, Charles, is a filmmaker and philanthropist who launched Explore, a media platform that features global humanitarian efforts through documentaries, photography and an extensive network of wildlife live cams.

Annenberg rarely gave interviews during her lifetime, opting instead to let her work speak for itself. However, in a November 2019 interview with The Beverly Hills Courier, she spoke about her deep love for her family and the joy she found in spending time with her children and five grandchildren.

“We like to be together, above all – to take a nice walk on the beach, to watch some sports, or maybe binge a great TV show,” she said. “The simple pleasures, really. You won’t find us hang-gliding or free soloing, or anything like that. A nice brunch and a stroll is much more our style.”

Reflecting on her philanthropic work, she added, “I’ve been so incredibly lucky with my philanthropy, with the things I’ve been able to achieve, with a lot of help of course. It’s enough for three lifetimes, really.”