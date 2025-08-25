The crisis we’re ignoring: Who’s caring for the people who hold up the Jewish world?

In eJewishPhilanthropy’s exclusive opinion column The 501(C) Suite, leading foundation executives share what they are working on and thinking about with the wider philanthropic field.

We talk constantly about the threats facing the Jewish community — antisemitism, isolation, polarization. But I am afraid we’re missing the crisis that could quietly break us from the inside: The people holding up the Jewish world are running on fumes.

I’m not talking about a faceless “sector.” I’m talking about the tens of thousands of professionals who make Jewish life possible. Our educators, camp counselors, rabbis, JCC staff, program staff, security directors, fundraisers, youth leaders, museum curators, social workers and CEOs. They are the connective tissue of Jewish life in North America.

For them, the matzav — the situation — isn’t just a news cycle. It is their daily job. They run security drills before preschool drop-off. They field donor calls demanding explanations for Israel’s every move. They stand in front of 12-year-olds and try to explain why the world feels like it’s coming apart. Then they wake up and do it all again tomorrow.

There’s no escape hatch. No “log off and go live your life.” The very thing that fuels their purpose is now the thing that’s draining them.

If we don’t act, the slow drip of burnout we saw during COVID will become a flood. And when they leave, it won’t just be a staffing problem, it will leave a gaping hole in the infrastructure we rely on to keep Jewish life functioning.

Here’s what we can do right now — no blue-ribbon commissions, no “study phase,” just a call to action for philanthropy and lay leaders.

1.) Add muscle where it’s needed most. Bring in temporary staff or contractors during crisis peaks so no one’s drowning. Philanthropy is uniquely positioned to enable slack in the system.

2.) Protect actual rest. Cover people’s jobs when they’re out so vacation doesn’t just mean two weeks of work piled on their desk when they return. Vacation and time away have never been more important so employees can truly step back and recharge from the heaviness of this moment.

3.) Show gratitude in real ways. Public recognition, wellness days, spa days — whatever says, We see you. We need you. These needs will be different for different employees and their employers.

4.) Train leaders for political minefields. Teach managers how to lead when their teams and communities disagree on core issues. There are resources out there; utilize them. It is money very well spent.

5.) Build cross-institutional lifelines. Give Jewish professionals regular spaces to swap strategies, share what’s working and support each other. This field is larger than we think, and support from peers has never been more important.

We ask people to work in a storm that’s battering all of us from every angle. If we don’t start protecting and replenishing them now, there won’t be enough of them left to rebuild whatever comes next.

But if we step up with resources, with clarity and with urgency, this could be the moment that we take care of the people who take care of us.

Barry Finestone is the president and CEO of the Jim Joseph Foundation.