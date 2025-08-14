Over 200 nonprofits, mostly Jewish, join defense of Gaza Humanitarian Foundation

Over 200 nonprofits from around the world, most of them Jewish, have released a letter in support of the Israel- and U.S.-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, as it is facing growing criticism over its efficacy in distributing aid in the beleaguered Palestinian enclave.

The missive specifically calls for the United Nations and world leaders to oppose attempts to “obstruct or delegitimize” the GHF’s work, advocates for coordination between the GHF and the U.N. to be formalized and demands an independent investigation into UNWRA and its relationship with Hamas.

“There is strong evidence that Hamas has consistently exploited the U.N. distribution system to misappropriate aid,” the letter reads. “These actions constitute a serious violation of international humanitarian law, which expressly forbids the weaponization of aid or its use for the financial or political benefit of armed groups.”

The letter comes as GHF has faced increased criticism and scrutiny in recent weeks, following reports of a worsening humanitarian situation in Gaza, and chaotic — even deadly — conditions at aid disbursement sites.

“Both people receiving aid and aid workers need to feel safe — the first rule of humanitarian aid is ‘Do no harm,’” Yotam Polizer, CEO of the Israeli relief group IsraAid, which operates in Gaza, told eJewishPhilanthropy recently regarding GHF’s work in the Strip.

The letter was spearheaded by a volunteer team focused on “research and education” from the U.S.-based nonprofit Israel Friends, a spokesperson from the organization told eJP.

The list of signatories primarily consists of individual synagogues, Jewish community centers and Chabad centers, as well as affiliates of Aish, operating mostly in the United States but also in Israel, Belarus, Mexico, the Netherlands, Argentina, South Africa, the United Kingdom, Canada, Sweden, Jordan, Curacao, Brazil and Australia.

In addition to Israel Friends, numerous philanthropic funds and foundations were also represented, including the Buchwald Family Trust, Bronstein Family Trust, Explora Foundation, Hadassah, The Jerusalem Fund and the Weinstein Foundation. Other notable signatories include the American Muslim & Multifaith Women’s Empowerment Council, Middle East Forum, World Roma Federation, Zaka and Zionist Organization of America.