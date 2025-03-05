Gal Gadot, David Schwimmer demand their Hollywood peers call out antisemitism 

Accepting the ADL’s International Leadership Award, the 'Wonder Woman' star also called for the release of the 59 hostages still held in Gaza

“Wonder Woman” star Gal Gadot and “Friends” actor David Schwimmer spoke about Jewish pride and called on their peers to call out antisemitism while speaking at the closing plenary of the Anti-Defamation League’s Never is Now conference on Tuesday, which also featured a conversation with tennis star and feminist icon Billie Jean King.

“My name is Gal, and I am Jewish. And we have had enough of Jew hatred,” Gadot said in a speech accepting the ADL’s International Leadership Award for her activism for Israeli and Jewish communities.

“This is a time when many of us in the Jewish community have had to find our voice and confront the hatred against us, even if it’s extremely uncomfortable. However much you tried to avoid it before, even if speaking up wasn’t really your thing, none of us can ignore the explosion of Jew hatred around the world anymore,” said Gadot.

Gadot also used her speech to again call for the release of the 59 hostages remaining in Gaza. “We have to bring them home,” she said.

Schwimmer’s speech — which he delivered before presenting the ADL’s Heroes against Hate award to a number of social media influencers who have spoken out against antisemitism — was aimed directly and critically at his Hollywood peers. Schwimmer, who has long been active in advocating against antisemitism, acknowledged the personal price he has paid in speaking out against antisemitism.

“Like so many others, I’ve been attacked and threatened by people I’ve never met. I’ve been abandoned by people I thought were friends and by organizations I thought were allies,” said Schwimmer, who has also appeared in commercials in Israel.

He continued to call out the silence of those “whose careers have been made by leaning into their Jewish identity, and others who have won acclaim for playing Jews onscreen.”

“The normalization of hate speech and physical attacks against Jews calls for those of us in positions of real or perceived leadership, whether we asked for it or not, to risk a little personal comfort for the sake of the greater community,” he said.