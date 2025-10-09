‘Fulfillment of our prayers’: Jewish groups hail Gaza ceasefire deal

Jewish organizations from around the world and across the political spectrum applaud President Donald Trump for the deal, which will see an immediate end to the war and release of hostages in coming days

Jewish organizations and leaders from around the world and across most of the ideological spectrum applauded the acceptance last night of the first phase of a Gaza peace plan, which will see the release of all living hostages in the coming days and the eventual release of slain ones as well. A ceasefire will also go into effect once approved by the Israeli government, and Israel will reportedly release nearly 2,000 Palestinian security prisoners, including terrorists tied to deadly attacks, reportedly some involved in the Oct. 7 massacre itself.

Jewish Federations of North America said in a statement that it “celebrate[s] the exciting news of the deal between Israel and Hamas to return all the remaining hostages home and end the war. The plan, developed by President [Donald] Trump and his team, and the announcement of an agreement tonight by the president, is the fulfillment of our prayers and greatest hopes since the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7, 2023.”

Progressive, centrist and apolitical groups extolled the imminent release of the hostages and praised Trump for pushing through the agreement. Most right-leaning Jewish groups did not immediately comment on the agreement, though the Israeli far-right Religious Zionism Party came out against the deal.

Both AIPAC and J Street issued statements in support of the agreement, as did the American Jewish Committee, Israel Policy Forum, the Israeli-American Council, Jewish Council for Public Affairs, National Council of Jewish Women, Anti-Defamation League, the Conservative movement, Yeshiva University, Board of Deputies of British Jews and World Jewish Congress, among many others.

“This development represents a hopeful step toward resolving the conflict, securing the release of all hostages and establishing the conditions for lasting peace and security in the region,” Betsy Berns Korn and William Daroff, respectively the chair and CEO of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations, said in a statement. “We commend all those working tirelessly to turn this moment of promise into a reality and urge all parties to continue engaging in good faith to bring this conflict to a quick close. This moment demands unity, resolve, and the moral clarity to ensure that peace and security endure and every hostage returns home.”

While most mainstream groups focused on the first stages of the deal, progressive groups, such as J Street and New Jewish Narrative, highlighted the need for the full implementation of Trump’s Gaza peace plan, which includes a complete Israeli withdrawal from the Strip, Hamas disarmament, massive reconstruction efforts and other measures. These secondary aspects of the deal have not yet been agreed upon by the two sides.

International Jewish groups tended to be more effusive in their praise for the development, while in Israel, alongside the relief regarding the release of hostages, the news was met with frustration over the amount of time it took to reach an agreement, criticism for the release of Palestinian terrorists and concerns about the road ahead.

“We offer a prayer, on behalf of the entire Jewish people, for the swift return of the hostages home. We give thanks for the signing of the agreement that will bring 48 of our brothers and sisters home. We are overjoyed and waiting to welcome you,” the Jewish Agency for Israel said in a statement.

“Matan is coming home to me, to Natali and Shani, to Ilana, the love of his life, to all of you, to the nation. I have prayed for these tears,” Einav Zangauker, whose son Matan was taken hostage on Oct. 7, 2023, and who has emerged as one of the most prominent voices of the hostage families, wrote on X in response to the news.

Religious Zionism Party leader and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said he could “not join in the short-sighted celebrations or vote in favor of the deal” because of the release of Palestinian terrorists, which he said would lead to “rivers of Jewish blood.”

Hannah Wacholder Katsman, whose son Chaim was killed in the Oct. 7 attacks, expressed her bittersweet reaction to the agreement, which is being applauded by a government with members and supporters who have actively opposed a negotiated settlement to the conflict.

“The ceasefire won’t bring back my son nor any of those killed in the war. They remain dead. We will be learning the names of more hostages who did not survive, and the condition of those who did. And many other terrible things,” she wrote on Facebook. “I have been protesting for the release of the hostages and a ceasefire for two years. How am I supposed to relate to the joy of those who have been insisting the war must go on? Who said that the hostages should be sacrificed? No parties for me. I have a yahrzeit to think about.”

The Shaar Henegev region, which represents many of the hardest-hit communities in the Oct. 7 attacks, as well as three of the 48 hostages who remain in Gaza, described the moment as “loaded and complicated, combining great joy with tremendous responsibility.”

Ori Epstein, the mayor of the region, said the local government was preparing to provide for “the emotional, communal and professional” needs of the released hostages and their families.

“We will not close our eyes until every hostage has returned home. We never stopped believing, waiting for this moment, and we will not stop until everyone is home,” Epstein said.