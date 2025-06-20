From Israel to our doorsteps: The urgent fight to protect Jewish life at home 

As Israel defends itself from Iran, the danger is not confined to the Middle East. We now live in a reality where global tensions can ignite local violence; and for American Jews, the threat has arrived on our doorstep. The recent attacks targeting Jews in Washington, D.C., and in Boulder, Colo., were not isolated acts of hate but part of a deeply alarming trend: the steady rise of antisemitism — more frequent, more brazen and more violent — across the United States.

And we are responding.

Jewish Federations of North America has mobilized around a comprehensive, three-part strategy to meet this moment. First, we’re strengthening local security infrastructure — an effort that began just a few years ago and now supports 130 communities across the continent. Second, we’re leading a bold national advocacy campaign to ensure the safety of Jewish institutions through robust public policy. And third, we’re deepening civic engagement to build powerful alliances and confront hate where it starts — in the halls of power, in the classroom and online.

We know this work matters because we’ve seen it save lives. Since the horrific Tree of Life attack in 2018, JFNA, in partnership with the Secure Community Network, launched LiveSecure, the most ambitious coordinated security initiative in American Jewish history. This initiative raised $130 million to support local communities with trained professionals, real-time threat intelligence and modern security protocols. It has transformed how Jewish communities prepare for and respond to threats.

But the threat is evolving — and so must our response.

That’s why next week, more than 400 leaders representing nearly 100 federations and 40 other Jewish organizations, in coordination with the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations, will gather on Washington, D.C., in a powerful demonstration of unity and resolve. We will advocate for the urgent policy priorities that can help keep our communities safe:

Increased funding for the Nonprofit Security Grant Program

Support to meet the skyrocketing costs of private security

Enhanced local law enforcement resources to protect vulnerable institutions

Greater capacity for the FBI and Department of Homeland Security to combat domestic terror

Tougher laws and enforcement against online incitement

Full prosecution of hate crimes

These aren’t abstract priorities. They are frontline defenses in an era of rising danger.

But security efforts alone won’t protect the Jewish future. Our safety depends on visibility, partnership and public solidarity. That’s where federations and their community relations councils play a vital role. Across the country, we are building relationships with civic leaders, school boards and faith communities. We are pushing back against antisemitism from every source — far-right hate, anti-Zionist extremism and disinformation alike. Though this work has always been a core feature of the Jewish community infrastructure led by federations, we understand that it must grow in size and sophistication to meet the challenges of this era.

What’s clear is this: the threat is not just overseas. It’s here. It’s real. And we must continue to focus on doing even more to protect our Jewish community. JFNA is committed to building strong, joyful and deeply meaningful Jewish life, and we understand that the security of the community is essential to Jewish life flourishing across North America and around the world.

Shira Hutt is the executive vice president of Jewish Federations of North America.