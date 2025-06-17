Birthright evacuates 1,500 participants stuck in Israel due to Iran attacks — on a luxury cruise ship

The ship carried 1,500 of the 2,800 stranded Birthright participants to Larnaca. From there, U.S. participants are returning on chartered flights to Tampa, Fla.

After five days stranded in Israel due to the conflict between Tehran and Jerusalem, approximately 1,500 Birthright Israel participants are on their way home — via a cruise ship from Israel’s Ashdod port to Larnaca, Cyprus.

The Crown Iris, a Mano Maritime luxury cruise ship, carried just more than half of the 2,800 participants yet to be repatriated. The majority of the participants are from the United States, according to a statement from Birthright Israel. Once in Cyprus, all U.S. participants will board four planes chartered by Gov. Ron DeSantis to Tampa, Fla., before returning to their respective cities.

Birthright Israel will also coordinate travel arrangements for international participants. Arrangements for the Birthright participants still in Israel have not yet been finalized, but all transportation costs will be covered by Birthright Israel, according to the statement.

“This was a complex and emotional operation, carried out under immense pressure, and we are proud to have brought 1,500 young adults safely to Cyprus. Our team continues to work around the clock to secure solutions for the remaining participants still in Israel,” Birthright Israel’s CEO Gidi Mark said in a statement.

Mark led the operation on the ground in Cyprus, meeting the participants when they arrived in Larnaca and coordinating their departure, according to the statement.

“Today we witnessed the true spirit of Birthright Israel —not only as an educational journey, but as a global family committed to the safety and well-being of every participant,” said Mark.