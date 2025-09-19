ADL, Community Security Initiative launch joint national threat monitoring network

'It's about making sure that we are successful by… providing our intelligence and our resources and our expertise to everybody who needs it in the community'

The Anti-Defamation League and the Community Security Initiative of New York are partnering to launch a national threat monitoring and assessment network, following a year marked by two deadly attacks on North American Jewry.

The partnership, which is meant to streamline intelligence sharing, comes amid growing criticism of an overly crowded counter-antisemitism field with too many organizations, not enough collaboration and too few positive outcomes as a result.

According to Oren Segal, the ADL’s senior vice president of counter-extremism and intelligence, the network aims to provide a central address for intelligence sharing and threat detection. While the field is highly saturated, he said, that can be an asset when efforts are consolidated.

“In some ways, redundancy regarding Jewish security is not a bad thing, right? We want to have multiple organizations looking out,” Segal told eJewishPhilanthropy on Thursday. “Where it can get confusing for the community is not knowing who to turn to… that’s where organizations like [CSI-NY and the ADL], which are building up the capacity, can also work together, so that we are not kind of competing on that front, but actually working together in order to protect the community.”

The organizations described the joint initiative, titled “The Joint Threat Intelligence Partnership (JTIP), as the first national intelligence sharing network focused specifically on Jewish security. The initiative was designed as an “open national network,” meaning it is intended to include Jewish federations and other community security organizations as it expands.

“This is not about two organizations that are partnering,” Segal said. “It’s about making sure that we are successful by… providing our intelligence and our resources and our expertise to everybody who needs it in the community.”

In addition to combining the ADL and CSI-NY’s existing infrastructure to “streamline” response time, the partnership will place analysts directly into communities.

“Jewish communities face the highest level of threat in decades, and in recent months we have seen deadly attacks against our people,” Mitchell Silber, CSI-NY’s executive director, said in a statement. “Our forward-deployed analysts will serve as force multipliers — bringing a focus on anticipatory, tactical, actionable information directly into the places where it’s needed most.”

Jonathan Greenblatt, ADL’s CEO described the partnership as a “historic moment in Jewish security,” highlighting the network’s potential to strengthen early threat detection.

“By combining ADL’s decades of experience tracking extremism and threats to the Jewish community with CSI-NY’s operational threat intelligence expertise, we are creating a powerful, national early warning system for Jewish communities,” Greenblatt said in a statement. “No synagogue, school, or community center should ever feel it faces these threats alone.”

