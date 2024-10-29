A friend and supporter reflects on Rabbi David Saperstein’s 50 years with the Religious Action Center

As I reflect on Rabbi David Saperstein’s 50th anniversary of leadership at the Religious Action Center of Reform Judaism, I am filled with a deep sense of both awe and responsibility. This milestone not only celebrates a remarkable career but also highlights the transformative role that community organizing plays in the quintessentially Jewish concept of tikkun olam, the sacred task of repairing our broken world. It also represents a call to action, reminding each of us that we, too, have a role to play in sustaining and advancing this essential work.

Our sages instructed, “Tzedek, tzedek tirdof” — “Justice, justice shall you pursue” — a decree that has long served as the foundation of the Jewish people’s pursuit of what is right, what is fair and what is good. In modern times, I can think of no Jewish leader who embodies these concepts more fully than Rabbi David Saperstein. For five decades, he has brought his brilliance, passion, and generosity of spirit to the heart of the Reform movement’s social justice work: shaping landmark legislation; building interfaith partnerships; working in bipartisan coalitions; and nurturing the development of hundreds of young leaders.

Paul Morigi/Getty Images

My late husband, Michael, and I first connected with Rabbi Saperstein in 1996, as we conceptualized a philanthropic foundation that would enable us to support our Jewish community and the world at large. We created The Michael and Alice Kuhn Foundation because we believe deeply in the power of community organizing to effect true and lasting change — and because we recognize that social justice organizations need financial support to enable them to carry out their vital everyday work.

Our foundation’s decades-long relationship with the RAC was born of a shared commitment to building a more just future by investing in people, in relationships, and in community organizing. Real change happens not in moments of showy spectacle but in the slow-moving, often-unglamorous work of building trust, fostering connections and mobilizing communities toward common goals. Rabbi Saperstein has made this work the focal point of his career and the passion of his lifetime.

Throughout the decades, Rabbi Saperstein has worked tirelessly to bridge divides and connect across lines of difference, all in the name of pursuing justice. His exceptional ability to connect with people from all walks of life has allowed the Reform movement to act on some of the most pressing issues of our time, from interfaith partnerships to racial justice to international religious freedom and beyond. He is, quite simply, a one-of-a-kind, modern-day giant for social justice, a living legacy of unparalleled vision and dedication.

These are just a few of the reasons why I am so proud to make a philanthropic gift in honor of Rabbi Saperstein’s half a century of leadership. His is a life dedicated to tzedek and to the Jewish conviction that we must each do our part to build a better world.

Yet this moment of celebration also represents a call to action and a reminder that we all have a role to play. We face a critical moment in history that demands strong, well-resourced community organizations with skilled and dedicated staff — and no organization can do it alone. As the forces of division, inequality, and injustice continue to rise, so too must our communal commitment to the work of tikkun olam. Rabbi Saperstein’s legacy will continue to inspire activists for years to come, but it is up to us — philanthropic organizations and individual contributors alike — to ensure the financial resources to sustain and amplify this vital work.

In honoring Rabbi Saperstein, we honor all that he has achieved and all that still lies ahead. We’re taught in Pirkei Avot 2:21, “It is not up to you to complete the work, but neither are you free to desist from it.” Though the work of repairing this broken world will not be completed within our lifetimes, that does not diminish its urgency; on the contrary, it amplifies our responsibility.

I invite you to join me in making a gift that honors Rabbi Saperstein’s stunning half-a-century-long career doing the sacred work of tikkun olam. By investing in the people, resources and organizations that champion justice, we help build a world that is more just, compassionate, and whole — for us, for our children and for generations to come.

Alice Kuhn is the president of the The Michael and Alice Kuhn Foundation.