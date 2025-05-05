Your Daily Phil: Zionist Congress polls close, but fights are just gearing up

Good Monday morning.

In today's edition of Your Daily Phil, we report on the end of voting — and apparent beginning of a legal battle — in the World Zionist Congress elections and on a request for a major increase in funding for the federal Nonprofit Security Grant Program.

The Israeli government ordered the Israel Defense Forces to significantly expand its military operation against Hamas in the Gaza Strip, calling up tens of thousands more reservists, with plans to conquer portions of the enclave.

The Zionist Rabbinic Coalition National Conference kicked off yesterday in Washington. It continues through Tuesday.

The Milken Institute Global Conference launched yesterday in Los Angeles. Speakers today include: the Carlyle Group’s David Rubenstein, Starwood Capital’s Barry Sternlicht, Apollo Global Management’s Marc Rowan, Milken Family Foundation Executive Vice President Richard Sandler and World Central Kitchen’s José Andrés.

The JPro25 conference starts this morning in Baltimore, with some 1,300 people registered to attend the three-day gathering. If you’re there, say hi to eJewishPhilanthropy’s Nira Dayanim!

The Jewish Public Affairs Committee of California is holding its Capitol Summit in Sacramento today and tomorrow. Those addressing the two-day gathering include UCLA Chancellor Julio Frenk, Gov. Gavin Newsom (who is speaking virtually), California Attorney Gen. Rob Bonta, former Heath and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra, Lieutenant Gov. Eleni Kounalakis, former Rep. Katie Porter (D-CA) and former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa.

The Future Summit begins today in Tel Aviv, bringing together entrepreneurs, investors and “world leading subject matter experts” for the three-day confab.

What You Should Know

The polls closed in the highly contentious World Zionist Congress elections in the United States last night, ending eight weeks of dogged campaigning by the 22 participating slates, but the results are unlikely to be announced soon in light of the more than 10,000 suspect votes that have so far been identified by the Area Election Committee (AEC), which oversees the process.

Further complicating matters, one of the slates — the AID Coalition, which is allied with Israel’s anti-government protest movement — filed a petition to the Zionist Supreme Court hours after the vote ended, calling for a “judicial or independent review” of the vote, the removal of the “infringing slates” and an “external monitor” to investigate the full election process.

“Our petition references not only the voting irregularities, but the systematic failures of the AEC to maintain transparency, and to implement steps to reduce and avoid the fraud, and their failure to enforce their own rules. These failures resulted not only in the submitting of fraudulent votes, but an effective voter repression denying many voters their ability to exercise their right to vote,” AID Coalition wrote in a message to other slates.

Other slates have also demanded a full and thorough investigation of the votes and forceful consequences for those involved. “The evidence is overwhelming: slates attempting to manipulate the election used prepaid debit cards, unverifiable phone numbers, identical addresses and additional unethical tactics. This is not just misconduct. It is corruption,” the Reform movement, Conservative movement and progressive coalition Hatikvah wrote in a joint statement today. “These acts were an intentional, organized effort designed to distort representation, divert communal funds and subvert the very ideals on which the Zionist movement was built. We say to the AZM and those responsible for the appeals process: Do not whitewash their actions with a slap on the wrist.”

Last month, Votem, the firm hired by the American Zionist Movement to implement the election, flagged nearly 2,000 votes as suspect because of a variety of irregularities, including the use of prepaid credit cards, suspicious email addresses and repeating home addresses. Within a few weeks, more than 8,000 other votes had also been identified as potentially fraudulent, representing nearly 6% of the total votes cast at that point.

The AEC has said that it has not yet found evidence that the slates receiving the votes — which have not been named — played a direct role in the apparent mass voter fraud, though it is continuing to investigate the matter.

The U.S. elections will determine the allocation of the 152 American seats in the 525-member World Zionist Congress (the rest of the seats are divided between Israel, which gets 200 seats based on domestic political parties’ results in the most recent Knesset elections, and the rest of the world, which gets 173 seats as determined by their local Zionist communities, through elections or agreed-upon allocations). The World Zionist Congress, which next convenes in October, controls the so-called National Institutions — the World Zionist Organization, the Jewish Agency for Israel and Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael-Jewish National Fund, which owns more than 10% of the land of Israel. In total, the World Zionist Congress oversees a budget of upwards of $1 billion annually — coming mainly from philanthropy and KKL land holdings — which is spent in Israel and around the world.

Under the rules of the elections, slates are permitted to lodge an appeal with the Zionist Supreme Court — the ultimate authority over the World Zionist Congress — if during the election “a defect was revealed which was liable to influence the results of the elections or the number of votes or the distribution of seats; or the allocation of seats was not legal.”

In its appeal, AID Coalition called for the election to effectively be nullified, leaving the allocation of the 152 seats up to the “non-infringing slates” to decide or, if there’s no agreement, up to the Zionist Supreme Court.

Rabbi Josh Weinberg, who is leading the Reform movement’s efforts in the election, told eJP today that he opposes leaving the allocation up to the slates or the Zionist Supreme Court. “This is about democracy. We want the people to have their voice heard,” he said. “What do you do with all these people who legitimately voted?”

What happens next depends on if and how the Zionist Supreme Court, led by its acting president, U.S.-born retired Israeli labor judge Steve Adler, accepts the petition.