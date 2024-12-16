Your Daily Phil: Yeshiva U. announces major gifts at Hanukkah Dinner

Good Monday morning.

In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we report on Yeshiva University’s Hanukkah Dinner in New York City last night and on the Rabbinical Assembly’s recent convention in Jerusalem. We feature an opinion piece by Andrew Keene about the meaningful impact you can make with your Hanukkah shopping. Also in this newsletter: Rabbi Shalom Tzvi Davidowitz, Mary Hyman and Barbi Weinberg.

What We’re Watching

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden are hosting their final Hanukkah reception at the White House tonight.

The American Jewish Committee is hosting Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, in conversation with AJC CEO Ted Deutch, at the 80th anniversary celebration of its Philadelphia/Southern New Jersey office.

What You Should Know

In a year filled with darkness, the light of Hanukkah illuminated New York City’s Cipriani ballroom on Sunday evening as more than 500 supporters of Yeshiva University gathered to celebrate the 100th anniversary of The Hanukkah Dinner, reports Jewish Insider’s Haley Cohen for eJewishPhilanthropy.

A number of major gifts — some of which will go toward the Orthodox institution’s new health sciences building in Midtown Manhattan — were announced during the dinner by Rabbi Ari Berman, the president of the university. These include $36 million from the Wilf family, members of which were presented with the Centennial Medallion award for their longtime support of the university; $11 million from Zahava and Moshael Straus; $6 million from the Safra family (Chella Safra, member of the Yeshiva University Board of Trustees and chair of the Moise Y. Safra Philanthropic Foundation — named for her late husband — received an honorary doctorate at the dinner), as well as millions from hedge fund manager Bill Ackman, who has criticized his alma mater, Harvard University, (and withheld donations to it) over its handling of antisemitism and other diversity-related issues.

The centennial dinner came as Jews worldwide continue to reel 14 months after the Oct. 7 terrorist attacks in Israel and as American Jews, particularly those on college campuses, face record-high levels of antisemitism.

“We stand at an inflection point in history. For the Jewish people, for America and for humanity,” Berman said in a speech. “This moment is being played out on many stages, but none more prominent or enduring than the world of higher education… Campuses have become battlegrounds that too often target Jewish students. As we have seen time and again in Jewish history, the seeds of redemption are sown in times of darkness.” While anti-Israel demonstrations have roiled college campuses nationwide since Oct. 7, the number of transfer students to YU increased by 75% last spring semester, according to university officials.

On the menu was classic and modern Hanukkah fare including both sweet and savory sufganiyot and a selection of latkes that ranged in flavor from sweet potato to eggs benedict topped with smoked salmon and avocado. Philanthropists Daniel Loeb, Mitchell Julis and Anita Zucker were the event chairs, while Ingeborg and Ira Rennert served as honorary chairs. Shari Redstone, Harry Adjmi, Terry Kassel and Paul Singer were honorary co-chairs.

Loeb, an investor who launched the “Simchat Torah Challenge” in honor of the victims of the Oct. 7 attacks, said that YU stands apart from other universities amid unprecedented campus antisemitism. “Jews need YU more than they need Harvard,” he said as the crowd erupted in applause.

Jewish leaders and VIPs spotted feasting and schmoozing included: New York Times columnist Bret Stephens; Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon; Malcolm Hoenlein, former executive vice chairman of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations; Hadassah Lieberman, the widow of former Senator Joe Lieberman (I-CT); Rabbi Meir Soloveichik, who leads Manhattan’s congregation Shearith Israel; and tech entrepreneur Joe Teplow.

