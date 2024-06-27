Your Daily Phil: Yahel Israel restructures, expands as post-Oct. 7 volunteering takes off

Good Thursday morning.

In today's edition of Your Daily Phil, we report on the Israeli service-learning nonprofit Yahel's post-Oct. 7 expansion.

Volunteering has often been a regular component of organized trips to Israel — picking produce for Leket Israel, serving lunch at a soup kitchen or entertaining disadvantaged youth — but in the aftermath of the Oct. 7 terror attacks, it has taken far greater significance as visitors to the terror-rocked country look to help in a practical, hands-on way.

For the service-learning nonprofit Yahel, which pairs visitors to Israel with volunteering opportunities, this period has been a time of major growth as it expands and transforms its operations to meet the increased demands, reports eJewishPhilanthropy’s Judah Ari Gross.

“It was actually one of our funders who said, ‘This is your moment. You need to figure out how to step in,’” Dana Talmi, the founder and executive director of Yahel, told eJP recently.

“At first, I was daunted by that thought and then I realized, [they were] right… This is our time to take what we’ve learned and share it to make sure that when volunteering is done in Israel, it’s done responsibly and meaningfully,” she said.

To that end, Yahel is altering its structure, shifting from a “program-oriented” approach, which focused on different types and durations of volunteering programs, to a “regionally oriented” one with different hubs overseeing volunteering programs in those areas, Talmi said.

The organization already has one hub up and running, in the northern port city of Haifa. It is in the process of opening a second hub in Ofakim in the Western Negev, one of the two large towns that were infiltrated by Hamas terrorists on Oct. 7, and has plans to open a third hub in central Israel in the near future, either in Rishon LeZion or Lod. Talmi said there are also plans to open a fourth hub in Jerusalem, but this is still a long way off.

By establishing these permanent hubs in different locations, Yahel hopes to develop deeper ties to those communities in order to better understand where and how volunteers can help.

“You can’t just barge into a community and figure out what you’re doing. It needs to sit on relationships and on know-how,” Talmi said. “In Haifa, a couple years ago we started a hub together with [Boston’s Combined Jewish Philanthropies] and the Leifer [Family Fund]. We have a hub manager, and she manages relationships with 65 different partners, which means that at any given moment it’s pretty easy for us to set up volunteering, and it doesn’t matter if it’s for nine months, two months, one month, one day. Basically what we’re doing now is duplicating that.”

This new initiative is being backed by the Jim Joseph Foundation, the Charles and Lynn Schusterman Family Philanthropies, the Schafer Family Foundation and the Jewish Federation of Greater Metrowest.

