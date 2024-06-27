Your Daily Phil: Yahel Israel restructures, expands as post-Oct. 7 volunteering takes off
Volunteering has often been a regular component of organized trips to Israel — picking produce for Leket Israel, serving lunch at a soup kitchen or entertaining disadvantaged youth — but in the aftermath of the Oct. 7 terror attacks, it has taken far greater significance as visitors to the terror-rocked country look to help in a practical, hands-on way.
For the service-learning nonprofit Yahel, which pairs visitors to Israel with volunteering opportunities, this period has been a time of major growth as it expands and transforms its operations to meet the increased demands, reports eJewishPhilanthropy’s Judah Ari Gross.
“It was actually one of our funders who said, ‘This is your moment. You need to figure out how to step in,’” Dana Talmi, the founder and executive director of Yahel, told eJP recently.
“At first, I was daunted by that thought and then I realized, [they were] right… This is our time to take what we’ve learned and share it to make sure that when volunteering is done in Israel, it’s done responsibly and meaningfully,” she said.
To that end, Yahel is altering its structure, shifting from a “program-oriented” approach, which focused on different types and durations of volunteering programs, to a “regionally oriented” one with different hubs overseeing volunteering programs in those areas, Talmi said.
The organization already has one hub up and running, in the northern port city of Haifa. It is in the process of opening a second hub in Ofakim in the Western Negev, one of the two large towns that were infiltrated by Hamas terrorists on Oct. 7, and has plans to open a third hub in central Israel in the near future, either in Rishon LeZion or Lod. Talmi said there are also plans to open a fourth hub in Jerusalem, but this is still a long way off.
By establishing these permanent hubs in different locations, Yahel hopes to develop deeper ties to those communities in order to better understand where and how volunteers can help.
“You can’t just barge into a community and figure out what you’re doing. It needs to sit on relationships and on know-how,” Talmi said. “In Haifa, a couple years ago we started a hub together with [Boston’s Combined Jewish Philanthropies] and the Leifer [Family Fund]. We have a hub manager, and she manages relationships with 65 different partners, which means that at any given moment it’s pretty easy for us to set up volunteering, and it doesn’t matter if it’s for nine months, two months, one month, one day. Basically what we’re doing now is duplicating that.”
This new initiative is being backed by the Jim Joseph Foundation, the Charles and Lynn Schusterman Family Philanthropies, the Schafer Family Foundation and the Jewish Federation of Greater Metrowest.
MILITARY RABBINATE
Rabbi Laurence Bazer looks to raise awareness about Jewish servicemembers as director of JWB Jewish Chaplains Council
Army chaplain Rabbi Laurence Bazer, who retired as a colonel, was a decorated member of the United States Armed Forces. Having served in the military for 35 years, he oversaw chaplaincy efforts throughout several global crises — including serving as chaplain for the World Trade Center attacks response after Sept. 11, a deployment to Afghanistan and coordinating the response to the Boston Marathon bombing, reports eJewishPhilanthropy’s Haley Cohen.
Learning the field: Recently retired from the military, Bazer is hardly taking on the typical life of a pensioner. Earlier this month, Bazer began his tenure as vice president of the JCC Association of North America and director of its signature program, the JWB Jewish Chaplains Council. In an interview with eJP, Bazer described his first three weeks in the new role as overwhelming as enters the position amid a fraught period for American Jews, as antisemitism has soared in the wake of the Oct. 7 terrorist attacks in Israel. “It’s like drinking from the firehose, full frontal force,” Bazer said. “I’m not only learning the JWB but I feel it’s really important to also get to know the JCC Association, how we connect and how we can support each other.”
Spread the word: Bazer steps into the position as most Jewish groups are unaware of the role chaplains play, he said. “I absolutely plan to work on that,” he told eJP. “It’s very important to me to raise awareness… of course Jews serve in the Israel Defense Forces, but in the American military, nowadays it’s much less so. But we have tens of thousands of Jews who serve in the U.S. military, and with them are their families and loved ones who serve as military families, not just our chaplains but across the board.”
CAMPUS BEAT
Harvard Jewish leaders, alumni dismayed by antisemitism task force recommendations
A six-page set of preliminary recommendations released on Wednesday by a Harvard University task force focused on combating antisemitism at the school falls short of expectations set by Jewish faculty, alumni and a member of the school’s previous antisemitism advisory group who spoke to eJewishPhilanthropy’s Haley Cohen, reporting for Jewish Insider, shortly after the document’s release.
What it says: The suggestions, which interim President Alan Garber is expected to review, were divided into six areas: clarify Harvard’s values; act against discrimination, bullying, harassment and hate; improve disciplinary processes; implement education and training; foster constructive dialogue; and support Jewish life on campus.
What it doesn’t: The document lacks “comments about hiring faculty, interim and full-time, about rethinking DEI [diversity, equity and inclusion] and ensuring sanctions against those who have called for violence,” Rabbi David Wolpe, a former member of a separate antisemitism advisory group that the elite university formed last year amid an academic year marked by strife for Jewish students, told JI. He added that the recommendations are missing “[affirmation that Zionism is a] legitimate and even praiseworthy ideal.”
Read the full report here and sign up for Jewish Insider’s Daily Kickoff here.
ISRAEL EDUCATION
Now’s the time to teach about the conflict: Here’s how
“The need for Jewish educators to transform moments of uncertainty into educational opportunities has never been as pressing as it is today in the aftermath of Oct. 7 and the ongoing war. At the same time, educators who feel they lack a foundational knowledge base and cannot provide sufficient context for the complex times we are in may be overwhelmed when engaging in conversations about the conflict, or avoid them altogether,” write The iCenter’s Ari Feinstein and Mikayla Laufer in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy.
Rising to the challenge: “As Jewish educators, it is our responsibility to develop the confidence and skills needed to explore the Israeli-Palestinian conflict with our learners. Educators in all settings need new skills to adapt to new realities and develop confidence in engaging with complex, fraught topics even when they are not content experts. ‘Conflicts of Interest,’ a signature learning experience from The iCenter piloted over the course of 2023-2024, reimagines how to help educators do this effectively with their peers and learners… [In this article, we offer] some insights gleaned through the evaluation process that can be useful to any organization looking to provide high-quality, effective professional development at this moment.”
‘The zone of discomfort’: “As one participant, reflecting on their experience in the program, said: ‘My biggest takeaways are knowing that it’s OK not to know everything and that conflict should not be avoided; the zone of discomfort is where learning and growth occur, and it’s necessary to approach conflict education with multiple lenses in a way that considers multiple perspectives and narratives.’ With increased confidence, expanded content knowledge and deepened pedagogic skills, educators can become far more proficient to engage in conflict education, without needing to be an ‘expert’ in the field.”
NOW TRENDING
A Jewish communal workforce renewal
“The events of Oct. 7 and the ensuing Israel-Gaza war have forced many Jews to reevaluate their relationship with Israel and with the Jewish people. Media reports in both the Jewish and the secular press have tended to focus on those who have loudly expressed their distance and alienation as a result of Israel’s military response to the attack. But there are countervailing trends as well — quieter patterns, perhaps, but no less important,” write Ethan Linden and Becca Linden (no relation), director of educational operations and design and vice president of talent development and strategic impact at the Shalom Hartman Institute of North America, in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy.
Fresh faces: “At the Shalom Hartman Institute of North America, we have seen an increasing number of talented professionals interested in strengthening Jewish life by joining the Jewish professional workforce. Our recent job postings have drawn a surprising and substantial influx of new kinds of applicants: folks who are not currently or who have never worked in the Jewish communal space… Younger professionals who never before considered working in the Jewish world are finding their way to us. Folks who have been adjacent to the Jewish community in their work or scholarship are also discovering that they are moved by a desire, as one person told us, ‘to directly serve the Jewish people in this moment.’ Some, including but not limited to tenured professors, have mentioned feeling a ‘push’ as well as a ‘pull’ — they felt isolated and uncomfortable in their non-Jewish work environments.”
Seize the moment: “We have heard that several other Jewish organizations, even those that are not explicitly Zionist like ours, have had similar experiences with recent applicants… This trend could end up being short-lived, or — a more frustrating prospect — we could fail to embrace, encourage and retain the new interest in Jewish communal life we are experiencing. We would be remiss if we did not take note of this moment and the inspiration we’ve felt from hearing the impassioned stories of so many of our candidates about the ways this painful period has led them to want to commit their professional lives to the service of the Jewish people. These stories sound like resilience. They sound like rejuvenation. And they sound like hope.”
Pic of the Day
Sotheby’s senior Judaica specialist for books and manuscripts, Sharon Mintz, stands next to the Shem Tov Hebrew Bible, dubbed “a masterpiece from the Golden Age of Spain,” at Sotheby’s in New York on Tuesday. Dating back to the beginning of the 14th century, the Jewish artifact is expected to be auctioned for between $5 million-$7 million on Sept. 10.
