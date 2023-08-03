Your Daily Phil: Workers Circle exits Conf. of Presidents + Jewish groups hail Tree of Life sentencing

case closure

Jewish groups hail sentencing as Tree of Life gunman given death penalty

Mourners visit the memorial outside the Tree of Life Synagogue on October 31, 2018 in Pittsburgh, Penn., after 11 people were shot dead there days before. (Jeff Swensen/Getty Images)

Jewish groups hailed the sentencing of Robert Bowers, the gunman behind the deadly 2018 Pittsburgh synagogue shooting, sending condolences to the families of the 11 people who were murdered in the attack and appreciation to the prosecution for pursuing the case, reports eJewishPhilanthropy’s Judah Ari Gross.



Getting justice: “Our sympathy and prayers go to the families of the victims, survivors and first responders directly affected; to these congregations who lost loved members; and to all of the people traumatized by this crime,” the Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh wrote in a statement. “This trial shows that our justice system can work by giving a voice to the voiceless and by ensuring that we, as a society, can bring the perpetrator of this horrendous attack to account,” the federation said.



Capital offense: Local and national Jewish groups largely refrained from discussing the contentious issue of the death penalty in their responses to the sentence, sometimes consciously avoiding the topic. “Ultimately what is of most significance is not how the shooter will spend the end of his life, but the fact that the U.S. government pursued this case with vigor and demonstrated that such crimes will not be countenanced, excused, or minimized,” the American Jewish Committee wrote in a statement about the sentence. The Jewish federation thanked the jury members for “their time and dedication in reaching this sentence.”



Not giving up: HIAS, whose efforts on behalf of refugees were specifically cited by Bowers as a reason for his attack, said the organization would continue with its mission. “Today’s sentencing marks the end of the judicial process, but this tragedy will forever be part of our story as an organization,” the group said. “HIAS will continue to work with resolve and conviction for a more just society; we remain in solidarity with all communities targeted by hateful and xenophobic acts.” HIAS noted that one of the congregations from Tree of Life, Dor Hadash, was still involved in advocacy and support for refugees.



