Your Daily Phil: Why Rabbi Daniel Nevins is leaving JTS for a day school + Hillel’s new Israel trip

Hillel International, the Jewish student life organization, will bring 25 American college students, each from a different school, to Israel from Aug. 11-17. The trip is a first-ever pilot for Jewish student leaders whose campus communities suffered this past spring from anti-Israel animus, Rabbi Benjamin Berger, vice president for Jewish education, told eJewishPhilanthropy.

“These students are under immense pressure already,” Berger said. “We believe this will make them more confident and more connected.”

The trip was inspired by the experiences of students who felt embattled by anti-Israel sentiment during the 11-day conflict in May between Israel and Hamas. Many of the encounters happened online, and some in person, Berger said.

Hillel sought students with a range of viewpoints on Israel, including some who are affiliated with progressive pro-Israel group J Street’s campus movement, and others who are connected to AIPAC. They were each nominated by their campus Hillel director and selected for leadership or potential leadership on Israel-related issues, Berger said.

The trip itinerary is not yet final, but the its themes will be “home, homeland and belonging,” Berger said, which will frame meetings with both Jews and Palestinians.

“These students will speak to and about Israel,” Berger said. “Not necessarily for, or on behalf of, Israel. We’re not asking them to defend Israel’s policies, but to speak to their connection to that place.”