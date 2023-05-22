Your Daily Phil: White House antisemitism plan update + Conservative movement to certify mohels

Worthy Reads

The Gulf Connection: Jonathan Ferziger offers a slightly different view of Sam Zell, the Chicago tycoon and philanthropist who died last week at 81, focusing on his ties to the Gulf in an obituary for eJewishPhilanthropy’s sister publication The Circuit. “Zell made his fortune buying and selling distressed properties, delighted at being known as ‘the grave dancer.’ His 2007 acquisition for $8.2 billion of the Tribune Co. collapsed a year later when the media giant that owned the Chicago Tribune and Los Angeles Times filed for bankruptcy. Born to an Orthodox Jewish family that fled Poland months before he was born, Zell was a firm supporter of Israel and also developed a close relationship with the royal family in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. In a 2007 profile for The New Yorker, writer Connie Bruck described how Crown Prince Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, now president of the United Arab Emirates and known as MBZ, was intrigued by the Chicago investor’s love of risk.” [TheCircuit]

Let’s Talk About Class: Rabbi Rachel Isaacs describes the eye-opening experience of becoming a rabbi in a small town in Maine and experiencing class differences for the first time in an op-ed for the Jewish Telegraphic Agency. “In Hebrew, the word for dignity is kavod and it shares the same root with kaved, heavy. Dignity is about how much leverage we have — in creating a world that gives us what we need and brings us into spaces with the promise of fullness, respect and agency. And the inequitable distribution of this kavod is impacting the ability of the American Jewish establishment to sustain functional, holy communities equitably nationwide. For many small-town rabbis like myself who travel back and forth regularly between large cities and our small-town synagogues, the disparity in services, luxuries and opportunities we witness between urban communities and our home shuls is striking and often painful… These heroic small-town lay leaders work the equivalent of unpaid, full-time jobs so that every member of their congregation can have a human hand to hold when life gets real — during times both of transcendent joy and deep distress.” [JTA]

One Day Out of 25,993: In The Washington Post, David Nakamura profiles the Tree of Life Synagogue as the building where the deadliest antisemitic attack in U.S. history is due to be renovated just as the murder trial against the shooter opens. “On a recent chilly morning, Rabbi Jeffrey Myers arrived for a final prayer service at the site in Squirrel Hill, a longtime Jewish enclave. It was time to say goodbye to a house of worship that had stood for 71 years… Renovations are slated to begin soon to transform the boxy, concrete structure into a modern campus with a glass-topped atrium and an 8,000-square-foot museum dedicated to the dangers of antisemitism… At the synagogue ceremony, he sought to lift up the congregants, referring to the seven decades the building had served the community: ‘We cannot, we must not, permit one day out of 25,993 days, to define us, nor outweigh all the good. Not only do these venerated walls hold great stories, but so do all of you assembled here today. And no one can take that away from us.’” [WaPo]

Polishing the Golden City: In J. The Jewish News of Northern California, May Mirsky reports on a new initiative by two local Jewish men to beautify and improve the struggling city of San Francisco. “San Francisco hasn’t gotten the best press recently. From department stores fleeing downtown to a wave of shoplifting, much of the news has been bleak. But two Jews with their hearts firmly in San Francisco want to make the city a more joyful, positive place — and they’ve raised $2 million to make it happen… Their joint endeavor consists of five programs that will kick off this summer — City Civic Corps, Clean Up the City, Adopt-A-Block, Summer of Music and Paint the City. All of them are designed to improve city life in specific ways… ‘This is about everyday San Franciscans doing their part, and we’re not waiting around any longer. We’re going to do this as citizens.’” [J.]