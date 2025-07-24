Your Daily Phil: What hostages? Nearly half of Americans in the dark, survey reveals

What You Should Know

A QUICK WORD WITH EJP’S RACHEL KOHN

Nearly half of Americans don’t know that there are still hostages from the Oct. 7 attacks in captivity in Gaza, one of several findings with concerning implications from a just-released survey commissioned by Boundless Israel, a U.S.-based “think and action tank.”

“The fact that roughly half of Americans don’t realize there are still dozens of hostages in Gaza — including at least 20 believed to be alive — is deeply consequential,” ?Aviva Klompas, co-founder of Boundless Israel, told eJewishPhilanthropy. “It means that many Americans don’t understand one of the primary reasons Israel is still fighting: to bring the hostages home.”

“It also shows that Western leaders and media have stopped talking about the hostages — which reflects a dangerous erosion of moral clarity,” she added. “If the world shrugs its shoulders while terrorists starve civilians in underground cages for nearly two years, it sets a chilling precedent. Hostage-taking becomes a more viable and repeatable tactic.”

The survey, which was conducted in the spring using a nationally representative sample of 794 respondents, also revealed a lack of awareness that Hamas is an internationally recognized terrorist group, as well as increased attribution of sole blame for the conflict to Israel. More than half of respondents said they support neither side or have no opinion, and those supporting Israel dropped from 51% in a November 2023 survey to 39%.

One in four respondents said Israel’s military response is not justified, with even higher numbers among Americans ages 18-34 — and only half of all respondents said Hamas is a terrorist organization.

The survey also identified a growing gap between age groups when it comes to Americans’ perception of the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas, attributable at least in part to younger Americans getting their information about the conflict from social media more than traditional news outlets.

While most Americans still rely on traditional media, particularly cable news and major news websites, social media platforms YouTube, TikTok and Instagram continue to grow in influence, especially among younger adults.

Often stripped of context, this social media content should be countered by “focused, emotionally intelligent messaging,” said Mitch Markel, executive vice president and group lead of strategic data insights for the firm that conducted the survey, Burson Insights, Data and Intelligence.

“This data is a wake-up call,” said Klompas. “More and more Americans — especially young people — are absorbing narratives that downplay Hamas’ atrocities and deny Israel’s right and responsibility to defend its people.”

Klompas also highlighted the role politics play in how people respond to ideas about the conflict.

“When we asked, ‘Do you believe the people living in Gaza should be allowed to leave if they want to?’, 63% of 18- to 34-year-olds said yes,” Klompas shared. “For many young people, especially those who get their information primarily from social media, the images of destruction and suffering in Gaza are visceral. Supporting relocation may feel like a compassionate, common-sense solution to help civilians get out of harm’s way.”

“But when we ask the same age group if they support ‘the Trump administration’s plan to relocate Palestinians from Gaza,’ support drops to 35%,” she continued. “So what we’re seeing is an issue that feels humanitarian — until politics are introduced; then support fractures. It’s a powerful reminder of how much framing shapes opinion.”