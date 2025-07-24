Your Daily Phil: What hostages? Nearly half of Americans in the dark, survey reveals
In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we dive into new survey results from Boundless Israel on Americans’ views regarding the war in Gaza. We report on the Jewish Free Loan Association’s role in supporting more than 100 Los Angeles-area families and businesses recovering from January’s devastating wildfires, and the deal reached between Columbia University and the Trump administration to restore the institution’s federal funding. We feature an opinion piece by Jenna Harris about pressure being placed on progressive Jews to excise Israel from their Jewish identity, and one by Deborah Barer with insights about elevating young leaders’ voices; plus Menachem Z. Rosensaft responds to Omer Bartov’s latest pronouncements in The New York Times about the war in Gaza and Israel’s future. Also in this issue: Ozzy Osbourne, Deborah Lyons and Jane Myerson.
Mediators have delivered Hamas’ latest response to the Israeli team negotiating a ceasefire and hostage deal, according to the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office; the response is presently being reviewed.
A QUICK WORD WITH EJP’S RACHEL KOHN
Nearly half of Americans don’t know that there are still hostages from the Oct. 7 attacks in captivity in Gaza, one of several findings with concerning implications from a just-released survey commissioned by Boundless Israel, a U.S.-based “think and action tank.”
“The fact that roughly half of Americans don’t realize there are still dozens of hostages in Gaza — including at least 20 believed to be alive — is deeply consequential,” ?Aviva Klompas, co-founder of Boundless Israel, told eJewishPhilanthropy. “It means that many Americans don’t understand one of the primary reasons Israel is still fighting: to bring the hostages home.”
“It also shows that Western leaders and media have stopped talking about the hostages — which reflects a dangerous erosion of moral clarity,” she added. “If the world shrugs its shoulders while terrorists starve civilians in underground cages for nearly two years, it sets a chilling precedent. Hostage-taking becomes a more viable and repeatable tactic.”
The survey, which was conducted in the spring using a nationally representative sample of 794 respondents, also revealed a lack of awareness that Hamas is an internationally recognized terrorist group, as well as increased attribution of sole blame for the conflict to Israel. More than half of respondents said they support neither side or have no opinion, and those supporting Israel dropped from 51% in a November 2023 survey to 39%.
One in four respondents said Israel’s military response is not justified, with even higher numbers among Americans ages 18-34 — and only half of all respondents said Hamas is a terrorist organization.
The survey also identified a growing gap between age groups when it comes to Americans’ perception of the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas, attributable at least in part to younger Americans getting their information about the conflict from social media more than traditional news outlets.
While most Americans still rely on traditional media, particularly cable news and major news websites, social media platforms YouTube, TikTok and Instagram continue to grow in influence, especially among younger adults.
Often stripped of context, this social media content should be countered by “focused, emotionally intelligent messaging,” said Mitch Markel, executive vice president and group lead of strategic data insights for the firm that conducted the survey, Burson Insights, Data and Intelligence.
“This data is a wake-up call,” said Klompas. “More and more Americans — especially young people — are absorbing narratives that downplay Hamas’ atrocities and deny Israel’s right and responsibility to defend its people.”
Klompas also highlighted the role politics play in how people respond to ideas about the conflict.
“When we asked, ‘Do you believe the people living in Gaza should be allowed to leave if they want to?’, 63% of 18- to 34-year-olds said yes,” Klompas shared. “For many young people, especially those who get their information primarily from social media, the images of destruction and suffering in Gaza are visceral. Supporting relocation may feel like a compassionate, common-sense solution to help civilians get out of harm’s way.”
“But when we ask the same age group if they support ‘the Trump administration’s plan to relocate Palestinians from Gaza,’ support drops to 35%,” she continued. “So what we’re seeing is an issue that feels humanitarian — until politics are introduced; then support fractures. It’s a powerful reminder of how much framing shapes opinion.”
HELPING HAND
Jewish Free Loan offers lifeline after wildfires destroy L.A. homes and businesses
The Jewish Free Loan Association announced earlier this week that it has distributed more than $1.9 million in interest-free loans to 111 homeowners and small business owners impacted by the wildfires that devastated parts of the Los Angeles region in January, reports Ayala Or-El for eJewishPhilanthropy.
‘Room to breathe’: Despite its name, JFLA offers loans to people of all faiths, and its website is filled with heartfelt testimonials from Jewish and non-Jewish members of the community who lost everything in the fire. Anne Marie Molina and her husband Carlos, who have five children, ages 10 to 26, along with three dogs and a cat, had to cover rent for both the home they evacuated during the Eaton fires and their temporary housing. “We couldn’t find a space big enough for all of us, so our family was split up. We maxed out credit cards and drained our savings just to get by,” said Molina. “When we finally returned home, we had to replace all of our furniture and the stress was overwhelming.” After learning about JFLA, they applied and soon received a loan. “It gave us room to breathe and helped us get back on our feet without drowning in new debt.”
DONE DEAL
Columbia reaches $200 million settlement with Trump administration
Columbia University will pay a $200 million settlement over three years to the federal government as part of a deal reached with the Trump administration in order to restore the embattled institution’s federal funding, reports Haley Cohen for eJewishPhilanthropy’s sister publication Jewish Insider. The university also agreed to settle investigations brought by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission for $21 million, as well as a number of open civil rights investigations into the university alleging harassment of Jewish students.
Not an admission of guilt: In March, $400 million in federal funding to Columbia was cut by the government due to the university’s record dealing with antisemitism since the Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023 attacks in Israel. “While Columbia does not admit to wrongdoing with this resolution agreement, the institution’s leaders have recognized, repeatedly, that Jewish students and faculty have experienced painful, unacceptable incidents, and that reform was and is needed,” the university said in a statement released yesterday.
Read the full report here and sign up for Jewish Insider’s Daily Kickoff here.
INEXTRICABLY BOUND
My identity as a progressive Zionist Jew shouldn’t be at stake
“I attended the same law school, moved in similar professional circles and loudly advocated for the same social justice issues as many of the folks arguing to disentangle Zionism from Judaism,” writes Jenna Harris, senior counsel and K-12 legal specialist for the StandWithUs Saidoff Legal Department, in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy. “Nevertheless, I do not believe it is prudent — or even possible — to discard my connection to Israel as though it were an outdated trend or a chipped mug.”
Not going anywhere: “Why should I abandon Israel instead of loving it and grappling with it in all of its complexities? Why can I not be grateful that a Jewish state exists after centuries of exile and oppression and still pray for the day when it reflects the truest expression of democracy and justice for all? Why should we abandon the difficult work of holding these contradictions in tension, of teaching our children to love a place fiercely and to question it honestly? I cannot see how severing my connection to Israel will do anything to ease the wounds of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict. Far from being an act of integrity, it feels like cowardice and abandonment.”
JEWISH LEADERSHIP PIPELINE
Passing the mic: How we let students take the lead
“A few months ago, I was sitting with three college students – Anna Weiss, Sami Jinich and Yadid Orlow – who would become the hosts of ‘Future Tense,’ a new podcast from the Shalom Hartman Institute. We were talking about the campus climate in an age of rising antisemitism and increasingly divisive Israel politics when Anna said something that has been running through my head ever since. Adults kept asking her about the situation on campus, she said. ‘They ask — but then they still don’t listen,’” writes Deborah Barer, a member of senior faculty at the Shalom Hartman Institute, in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy.
A learning experience for all involved: “As an educator who has spent most of my career working with young adults, I understand the concerns that so many of us have for this generation of students and the impulse we have to want to protect them… They are living in difficult times, but too often our response has been to assume that our young people are unable to meet the challenges that they face — even when they are telling us otherwise… [W]e created the podcast ‘Future Tense’ to elevate these leaders’ voices and to provide them with the space they need to wrestle with their biggest questions about Judaism, Israel and their own Jewish futures in conversation with Hartman faculty. As the faculty advisor on this project, my experience not only renewed my optimism about the Jewish future but also helped me understand my work as a Jewish educator in a new light.”
FACT CHECK
Democratic Israel lives: Responding to Omer Bartov yet again
“In a wide-ranging interview in yesterday’s New York Times, professor Omer Bartov doubled down on his charge that Israel is not only perpetrating a genocide in Gaza, but is on its way to becoming, in his words, ‘a full-blown apartheid authoritarian state. And such states don’t last very long,’” writes author and genocide law expert Menachem Z. Rosensaft in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy. “Despite claiming that he is ‘a big supporter of the state of Israel’ and that he is ‘not against Zionism at all,’ Bartov has in effect given up on Israel, declaring categorically that ‘the kind of Zionism that exists in Israel now, the kind of state it has become, I can’t support it.’”
Missing from the picture: “What of the hundreds of thousands of Israelis who demonstrate regularly against the Netanyahu government in the streets of Tel Aviv, Jerusalem and other Israeli cities and towns, calling for a ceasefire and the return of the hostages? What of those present and former political leaders who publicly challenge the Netanyahu government’s policies regarding the Gaza war? … They are on the front lines upholding Israel’s democratic essence. Do they not deserve, if not support, then at least an acknowledgment of their stance and actions?… Yes, Israel is confronted by serious problems, some of them demons of its own making. But that doesn’t mean that those of us who believe in Israel should abandon it because of the policies of its present government, and it does not absolve the Palestinians of their share of responsibility for the death, destruction and suffering in Gaza since Oct. 7, 2023.”
