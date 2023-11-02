Your Daily Phil: U.S. Jews feel less secure now than right after 10/7 — survey

Good Thursday morning.

American Jews of all types said they feel less secure now than they did two weeks ago, immediately following the Oct. 7 massacres in southern Israel, according to a new survey by the Jewish People Policy Institute, reports eJewishPhilanthropy’s Judah Ari Gross.

For the survey, JPPI, a think tank funded by the Jewish Agency for Israel, polled 696 American Jews online. The study found that while the extent of the change differed between different denominations, all of the groups responded feeling less secure now than they did in the first week of the war, amid a significant rise in antisemitic incidents across the United States. The largest jump in feelings of insecurity was seen among Jews who do not identify with a specific stream of Judaism, from 26% saying they felt less secure immediately following the Oct. 7 attacks to 45% saying so last week. Among Reform respondents, the number increased from 47% to 53%, Conservative (42% to 53%), Orthodox (38% to 51%) and Haredi (35% to 51%).

Respondents were split on how to address that feeling of insecurity based on the degree to which they said they felt connected to Israel. Those with a deeper sense of connection to Israel were more likely to call for increased security, more policing and better efforts to explain Israel’s actions and motives. Those who said they somewhat or totally did not have a connection to Israel called for ending the war and dialogue with groups that oppose Israel’s actions.

The survey found that respondents who said in the first week of the war that their connection to Israel “depends on developments” have since changed their answers to saying that they now feel “more distant” from the country. “In other words, the way in which the war is progressing seems to alienate those whose stance was more ‘wait and see,’” the authors wrote.

A large majority of respondents, between 80% and 93%, across all denominations, said they were discussing the war in Israel with their family and Jewish friends. A smaller majority, between 58% and 77% depending on denomination, said they were talking about it with their non-Jewish friends, while only 22% to 33% said they were discussing the conflict with their coworkers.