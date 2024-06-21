Your Daily Phil: U.S. giving to Israel, before and after Oct. 7

Good Friday morning.

How unprecedented, really, was the unprecedented level of donations to Israel by American Jews following the Oct. 7 terror attacks and what does it mean for the future of American Jewish giving to Israel?

These were the two main questions raised yesterday in a webinar organized by Tel Aviv University’s Institute for Law and Philanthropy and the Ruderman Family Foundation, in which four experts in the field discussed their recent research and thoughts about the current situation, reports eJewishPhilanthropy’s Judah Ari Gross.

Hanna Shaul Bar Nissim, a deputy director of the Ruderman Family Foundation and a visiting scholar at Indiana University’s Lilly Family School of Philanthropy, said it was too soon to tell if the rise in American Jewish giving to Israel would continue, as a trend, into the future. “We need to give it some time. It’s [only] been eight months,” she said.

Yet Bar Nissim added that while “time will tell” how the Oct. 7 attacks would affect Jewish giving in the long term, she was convinced that Jewish donors would continue to help the Jewish people, as they have in previous modern crises. “I don’t think using the words unprecedented or extraordinary [is correct regarding Oct. 7],” she said. “The Jewish community has always come together for the Jewish people during crisis… here we’re seeing another wonderful important example of coming together.”

Theodore Sasson, a professor of Jewish studies at Middlebury College and a current Ruderman scholar-in-residence at Tel Aviv’s Institute for National Security Studies, noted the trend of Jewish donors shifting away from giving to large Jewish communal institutions and toward direct donations to Israeli causes through “American friends of” organizations, which had benefits and drawbacks.

Sasson noted that after Oct. 7, this trend appeared to reverse, with the Jewish Federations of North America Israel Emergency Campaign raising and distributing vast amounts of money. “In the last year we’ve seen a tremendous contribution by that collective system, the JFNA fundraising system, which raised during the wartime crisis $850 million, and it’s donated about half of that sum already to hundreds of Israeli nonprofit organizations,” Sasson said.

The answers to most of the questions raised by the panelists about what the future holds for American Jewish giving to Israel post-Oct. 7 were, generally, that more time was needed to research them — a response that did not sit well with at least some of the approximately 50 attendees, nearly all of them professionals in the Jewish philanthropic industry.

Ronit Segelman, a philanthropic adviser who has worked for a variety of Israeli nonprofits, fumed at the “wait-and-see” approach that she felt the panelists were advocating. Segelman called for experts in the field to instead be at the forefront, calling for changes in the dynamics of American Jewish giving to Israel.

“I feel very frustrated with the ‘OK, we have to wait and see,’” she said. “No, I’m asking, what is the takeaway for Jewish philanthropy leaders? What should we do differently?”

Joseph Hyman, the president of the Center for Entrepreneurial Jewish Philanthropy, noted the unprecedented time we were in philanthropically, pushed back on the notion that it would take years before academics could reach conclusions about post-Oct. 7 giving.

“People’s reaction time is much faster than ever before,” Hyman said. “By the second week of the war, people were giving away $1 million, half-a-million dollars. There was an initial jerk reaction like we’ve never seen… I don’t think we have to wait two, three, four years to see the trend. I think that a study that looks over the course of the year, which takes us from Oct. 7 till the end of this year, will show us information that in the past might have taken two or three years to evolve.”

