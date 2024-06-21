Your Daily Phil: U.S. giving to Israel, before and after Oct. 7
In today's edition of Your Daily Phil, we report on Rabbi Irina Gritsevskaya's upcoming trip to Ukraine's Conservative Jewish community. We feature an opinion piece by Daphne Lazar Price about women supporting women (except for when they don't), and one by Robert Lichtman encouraging Jewish professionals to dream big. Also in this newsletter: Michael Bloomberg, Theodore Levin and Sarah Levin. We'll start with an academic view of American Jewish giving to Israel.
How unprecedented, really, was the unprecedented level of donations to Israel by American Jews following the Oct. 7 terror attacks and what does it mean for the future of American Jewish giving to Israel?
These were the two main questions raised yesterday in a webinar organized by Tel Aviv University’s Institute for Law and Philanthropy and the Ruderman Family Foundation, in which four experts in the field discussed their recent research and thoughts about the current situation, reports eJewishPhilanthropy’s Judah Ari Gross.
Hanna Shaul Bar Nissim, a deputy director of the Ruderman Family Foundation and a visiting scholar at Indiana University’s Lilly Family School of Philanthropy, said it was too soon to tell if the rise in American Jewish giving to Israel would continue, as a trend, into the future. “We need to give it some time. It’s [only] been eight months,” she said.
Yet Bar Nissim added that while “time will tell” how the Oct. 7 attacks would affect Jewish giving in the long term, she was convinced that Jewish donors would continue to help the Jewish people, as they have in previous modern crises. “I don’t think using the words unprecedented or extraordinary [is correct regarding Oct. 7],” she said. “The Jewish community has always come together for the Jewish people during crisis… here we’re seeing another wonderful important example of coming together.”
Theodore Sasson, a professor of Jewish studies at Middlebury College and a current Ruderman scholar-in-residence at Tel Aviv’s Institute for National Security Studies, noted the trend of Jewish donors shifting away from giving to large Jewish communal institutions and toward direct donations to Israeli causes through “American friends of” organizations, which had benefits and drawbacks.
Sasson noted that after Oct. 7, this trend appeared to reverse, with the Jewish Federations of North America Israel Emergency Campaign raising and distributing vast amounts of money. “In the last year we’ve seen a tremendous contribution by that collective system, the JFNA fundraising system, which raised during the wartime crisis $850 million, and it’s donated about half of that sum already to hundreds of Israeli nonprofit organizations,” Sasson said.
The answers to most of the questions raised by the panelists about what the future holds for American Jewish giving to Israel post-Oct. 7 were, generally, that more time was needed to research them — a response that did not sit well with at least some of the approximately 50 attendees, nearly all of them professionals in the Jewish philanthropic industry.
Ronit Segelman, a philanthropic adviser who has worked for a variety of Israeli nonprofits, fumed at the “wait-and-see” approach that she felt the panelists were advocating. Segelman called for experts in the field to instead be at the forefront, calling for changes in the dynamics of American Jewish giving to Israel.
“I feel very frustrated with the ‘OK, we have to wait and see,’” she said. “No, I’m asking, what is the takeaway for Jewish philanthropy leaders? What should we do differently?”
Joseph Hyman, the president of the Center for Entrepreneurial Jewish Philanthropy, noted the unprecedented time we were in philanthropically, pushed back on the notion that it would take years before academics could reach conclusions about post-Oct. 7 giving.
“People’s reaction time is much faster than ever before,” Hyman said. “By the second week of the war, people were giving away $1 million, half-a-million dollars. There was an initial jerk reaction like we’ve never seen… I don’t think we have to wait two, three, four years to see the trend. I think that a study that looks over the course of the year, which takes us from Oct. 7 till the end of this year, will show us information that in the past might have taken two or three years to evolve.”
ON A MISSION
Rabbi Irina Gritsevskaya heads to Ukraine to bolster a community that is functioning but weakened by a war with no end in sight
When Rabbi Irina Gritsevskaya makes a trip to Ukraine, she aims to get a lot done. This time, when she flies from Israel to Ukraine on Saturday night, she’ll oversee a teachers seminar, the graduation of a new group of kashrut supervisors (mashgichei kashrut), a training course for prayer leaders and — with help from two other rabbis flying in for the occasion to make up a beit din — the conversion of four people. After that, Gritsevskaya, who serves as executive director of Midreshet Schechter in addition to her work with the Ukrainian Conservative/Masorti community, will fly back to Israel for a few weeks before returning to Ukraine in mid-July to oversee the movement’s two-week summer camp for some 150 kids — the longest and biggest camp it’s ever run, reports eJewishPhilanthropy’s Judah Ari Gross.
Leadership shortage: “The [Ukrainian Masorti] communities are functioning, fully functioning under such extreme circumstances,” Gritsevskaya told eJewishPhilanthropy this week ahead of her trip. “On the other hand, it’s very hard, morally, for the people. I think the level of distress is very high, because it’s hard to live without hope. I think as Israelis we understand it more than anyone else.” Following the mass exodus of Ukrainians from the country with the start of the war in February 2022, the local communities have been dealing with a leadership shortage as “many strong families, strong people left,” said Gritsevskaya. The teacher seminar that she is overseeing this month, which will take place over a Shabbat near Chernivtsi, is part of the effort to address that shortage, providing educational and leadership tools to lay leaders in the communities.
More, but not enough: Gritsevskaya will return to Israel on July 1, only to go back to Ukraine two-and-a-half weeks later for the movement’s summer camp. The theme of this year’s camp will be the “well of strength” and finding resilience from Jewish history and tradition, she said. With new donations and partnerships, Gritsevskaya said she was able to run the camp for two weeks, from July 24 to Aug. 7, which is three days longer than 2023 and open it to 150 kids (30 more than last year — and “and we still have a waiting list!” she added.
Talk about unity: Getting misty-eyed, Gritsevskaya reflected on the current moment in Jewish history, when there is such broad support for both Israel and Ukrainian Jewry, likening it to the rallies for Soviet Jewry in the 1970s. “It’s like a romantic time of Judaism, when all the Jews around the world worked together in order to help the Jews in the Soviet Union to ‘Let my people go,’” she said. “There is such a unification and feeling of solidarity among the Jews, to the Jews in Ukraine and to the Jews in Israel… I wish we would talk about those situations when we are amazingly united and we manage to solve things,” she said.
SUPPORTING WOMEN
May these moments multiply
“As the executive director of the Jewish Orthodox Feminist Alliance, supporting women and creating infrastructures that support women is what I do. To say that I know something about bumpy roads – barriers, obstacles, and sky-high mechitzas — is somewhat of an understatement,” writes Daphne Lazar Price in an abridged version of her remarks from the recent SRE Network Convening in New York City, which she shared exclusively for eJewishPhilanthropy.
Real talk: “Advocacy groups — from feminists to child welfare activists to those combating sex trafficking — have all but ignored what happened in the homes and on the streets and at the Nova music festival on Oct. 7. And they continue to ignore the plight of the hostages. The second anniversary of the Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision that stripped away women’s universal rights to access abortion care is nearly upon us, and for all of the abortion access reproductive justice advocates who wept and mourned and rallied at that time, how dare they sit silent now. There are women hostages who are likely in varying stages of pregnancy after being raped. They have completely lost their bodily autonomy. To the activists who can’t find space in their hearts, and to everyone in this room: It doesn’t matter to me how you feel about the conflict and what you think might be a solution to peace. Rapists are not freedom fighters and rape is not resistance. And the hostages must be returned now.”
A source of inspiration: “[T]hese days, it can feel very lonely to be a Jewish person. It can be lonelier to be a Jewish woman, and lonelier still to be a Jewish Orthodox woman, where not only is our voice discounted by Jewish people on the right and on the left, but too often we don’t even get a seat at the table. So to be able to come back here, to bear witness, to share with you, to be surrounded by so many incredible leaders who are so invested in supporting women, and supporting the women who support women, leaves me eternally grateful, inspired and breathless… I want to add the blessing ‘ken yirbu’ – that please, let these moments multiply. Let there be more women brave enough to lead, let there be more women leaders brave enough to step out of line. And let there be more spaces where women who support other women are recognized for their tireless efforts.”
MEETING THE MOMENT
Wake up and start dreaming
“Since Oct. 7, we have been embroiled in a historic, consequential struggle. Like the political climate at the time of Martin Luther King Jr.’s ‘I Have a Dream’ speech, the Jewish community today is in more turmoil than it has been since World War II,” writes Robert Lichtman in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy.
A messaging maelstrom: “[W]e are bombarded, super-saturated, with thousands of calls to action, followed by thousands of reports of reaction to our actions, followed by thousands of opinions echoing what can only be described as a blend of courage and rage, laced with hope. There is literally no end to the messages from everywhere — social media, websites, direct mail, print media and everyday conversation — telling us what we should do and the dire, irreparable, catastrophic consequences if we do not do it. These directives flow from everywhere: Shabbat tables, rabbinic pulpits, federation boardrooms and organizational meetings. They keep coming. The scary scenarios play nonstop.”
Make no mistake: “At the same time — perhaps paradoxically, or maybe it makes complete sense — we hear about evidence of people who long ago seemed to have walked away from the Jewish community and are now coming back… I imagine that some who are welcoming people back into their organizations may feel a small sense of vindication. They may believe that they have provided what people needed all along. We should think more than twice before reinvesting large doses of hope and money and trusting that the same programs, organizational structures and notions about ‘affiliation’ and ‘membership’ that characterized Jewish communal life for decades can capture and maintain the imaginations of people who are now emerging, seeking new or renewed engagement with the Jewish community and searching for meaningful, relevant personal and communal Jewish experiences.”
Enough nightmare mode: “We need visions that are out of reach today to strive towards. We have them, there’s no doubt that we do, but they are being suffocated by the recurring nightmares that we are compounding, one upon the other — which, to be honest, serve more to frighten than to enlighten us and are perhaps becoming counterproductive. Assemble those who are the dreamers. Literally. Settle them in a DreamLab where they will have the data and the resources to experiment, and the permission to fail. Allow them to shed the armor of gloom. Enable them to wade into joy, to submit themselves to the pleasant imagination of a future that they envision and create for us and with us.”
