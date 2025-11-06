Your Daily Phil: Turmoil and tut-tuting as Yesh Atid abandons ‘corrupt’ WZO

What You Should Know

A QUICK WORD WITH EJP’S JUDAH ARI GROSS

The centrist Yesh Atid party’s sudden decision yesterday to drop out of the so-called “National Institutions” shocked and angered its center-left allies in the World Zionist Congress, with whom it had been working to negotiate a power-sharing agreement with the center-right parties.

In a recorded video message, Yesh Atid leader Yair Lapid described the World Zionist Organization and Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael-Jewish National Fund, which owns more than 10% of the land of Israel and controls a substantial budget to match, as irredeemably corrupt, which he said required his party to abandon them entirely. Lapid also called for the “immediate nationalization” of KKL-JNF’s land holdings and assets. Read more about Lapid’s announcement here.

Yesh Atid, as the largest party in Israel’s opposition, had been playing a lead role in the negotiations, with representatives from the party expected to serve as chairs of KKL-JNF and the WZO, which runs educational and civil programs around the world. “[Yesh Atid Chair Yair] Lapid is like a commander who abandons his soldiers in the field,” a political ally of Yesh Atid in the congress told eJewishPhilanthropy, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss a sensitive matter.

The crux of Yesh Atid’s split with its center-left allies was not in Lapid’s diagnosis of the situation but in how he planned to address it. Speaking to eJP, Yesh Atid’s coalition allies did not dispute Lapid’s conclusion that WZO and KKL-JNF had become corrupt and excessive institutions, which often served as a mechanism for Israeli politicians to provide political allies and family members with lucrative jobs. Instead, they argued that walking away from the organizations both hampers efforts to reform them and serves only to leave control of these budgets and positions in the hands of the center-right bloc.

Steinhardt Foundation CEO Tova Dorfman, who serves as president of the WZO and is also a major Yesh Atid supporter, told eJP that after years of pushing for reform from within the organization, Lapid reached the conclusion that this was a lost cause. “The price that we felt we had to pay in terms of corruption was too high,” Dorfman said.

In the short term, Lapid’s move throws the coalition negotiations back into turmoil. In the long term, Yesh Atid’s abandonment of the National Institutions may signify the beginning of their demise, ending a nearly 130-year-old institution that gave rank-and-file Diaspora Jews direct power over the goings-on in Israel. To some, this is what made these institutions anachronistic, no longer relevant or necessary after the creation of the state. To others, the institutions are what helped sustain the connection between world Jewry and the State of Israel, not through rhetoric and gestures but in practical terms of cold, hard cash and political leverage.

Dorfman stressed that Lapid and Yesh Atid still believe that world Jewry is a “strategic asset” for the State of Israel. She also clarified that the party’s issues are with WZO and KKL-JNF, not with the other two organizations that make up the National Institutions: the Jewish Agency for Israel and the international fundraiser Keren Hayesod, which she said Lapid greatly respected, particularly in their efforts following the Oct. 7 attacks.

Read the rest of ‘What You Should Know’ here.