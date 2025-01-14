Your Daily Phil: Touting Israeli tech and tikkun olam at development conference

Good Tuesday morning.

On the same day that Yosef Abramowitz accepted Israel’s highest international development award on behalf of his solar energy company EnergiyaGlobal, he and his colleagues Weldon Turner and Aryeh Green announced the launch of Gigawatt Impact, a new U.S.-based nonprofit, report eJewishPhilanthropy’s Rachel Kohn and Judith Sudilovsky.

Gigawatt Impact will share Israeli expertise in agro-voltaic technology — which utilizes land for the dual purposes of solar energy production and agriculture — with historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) in the American South in collaboration with the Thurgood Marshall College Fund. It will also offer donors the chance to support smaller-scale projects in African countries along with community initiatives and studies that will pave the way for larger installations.

EnergiyaGlobal was recognized for its work — which includes the financing of sub-Saharan Africa’s first utility-scale solar field, located in Rwanda — at the Annual International Aid and Development Conference, held yesterday in Bat Yam by the Society for International Development Israel (SID Israel). SID Israel is an umbrella organization that brings together members of civil society, government institutions, academia and private companies, along with independent experts, to foster a cross-sector community in the field of development and international aid.

Abramowitz is an American-Israeli solar energy entrepreneur and humanitarian. Nominated by 12 African countries for the Nobel Peace Prize, he has created and led teams responsible for nearly $1 billion in green energy pipelines. He is co-founder of the Arava Power Company, Israel’s leading solar developer, in addition to EnergiyaGlobal, which provides affordable green power to underserved populations.

The award was a “supreme honor” for the EnergiyaGlobal team, Abramowitz told eJP.

“We figured out a unique relationship between philanthropy and impact investment… and have shown that you can turn a million dollars of philanthropy into $25 million in impact investing, which completely transforms the ability for a poor country to have access to affordable and clean power,” he said. “Our team has created a proven business model that can scale for tikkun olam to be able to empower, in all senses of the word, the most vulnerable people on the planet. What we hope this represents is a revolution in raising human dignity and in the fulfillment of the U.N. Sustainable Development Goals.”

In this vein, Abramowitz also announced the “Abundance Initiative” at the conference. The initiative aims to combine EnergiyaGlobal’s solar expertise with Israeli agricultural know-how to help subsistence farmers in western Uganda (most of whom are women) reduce crop loss by creating a solar field next to an agro-processing zone. This will power refrigeration for storage, as well as roasting, drying, juicing and canning facilities.

“EnergiyaGlobal’s work exemplifies Israeli innovation in international development, combining innovative business models with advanced technologies and a commitment to climate justice,” said Ayelet Levin Karp, executive director of SID Israel. “Their success demonstrates how Israeli expertise can create substantial impact in addressing global challenges, setting an inspiring model for the Israeli international development community.”