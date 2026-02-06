Your Daily Phil: The Super Bowl of Jewish debates: Throwing money at antisemitism
In today's edition of Your Daily Phil, we examine the responses to a new multimillion-dollar ad released by Robert Kraft's Blue Square Alliance in the wake of New York Times columnist Bret Stephens' recent remarks about the Anti-Defamation League. We spotlight the Iranian Jewish diaspora in America's solidarity with the protest movement in Iran and their hopes for regime change and report on a bipartisan Congressional letter expressing concern about conditions attached to federal nonprofit security grants. We feature an opinion piece by Betsy Stone about decentralizing acts of service in our communities, and one by Sierra Weiss for Jewish Disability Awareness and Inclusion Month about the JCC movement's approach to taking inclusion from principle to practice.
What We’re Watching
White House Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner are engaged in indirect talks with Iranian officials, mediated by Oman, in Muscat this morning. (See below for the Iranian-American Jewish community’s perspective on the ongoing unrest in Iran and a possible U.S.-Iran deal.)
Israeli President Isaac Herzog is scheduled to travel to Australia on Sunday for a four-day visit to Sydney, Melbourne and Canberra at the invitation of Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.
Delegates to Chabad-Lubavitch’s annual Kinus Hashluchos will host and attend communal meals across Brooklyn this Shabbat before the weeklong international conference concludes with a gala banquet on Sunday.
JNF-USA’s “Shabbat of Strength” event this evening at Temple Menorah in Miami will feature Bret Stephens as keynote speaker.
Members of the Jewish Scouts will be recognized at Scout Shabbat events in communities across the U.S. this weekend.
What You Should Know
A QUICK WORD WITH EJP’S JUDAH ARI GROSS
There have always been grumblings and mumblings and rumblings about the efficacy of the Jewish community’s efforts to combat antisemitism. But over the past two-plus years, in the wake of the wave of antisemitism that has swept the globe since the Oct. 7 terror attacks in Israel and Israel’s war against Hamas in Gaza, those disagreements over tactics, policies and strategies have reached a fever pitch, particularly this week.
This comes in light of two nominally distinct events: one being a speech by New York Times columnist and Jewish thought-leader Bret Stephens at the 92nd Street Y in which he called to “dismantle the Anti-Defamation League”; and the other being the release of a new commercial from Robert Kraft’s Blue Square Alliance aimed at combating antisemitism, which has, perhaps unsurprisingly, drawn fierce criticism. What is more surprising is that the criticism of the commercial has come from all sides of the Jewish world. Stephens’ comments also caused no small amount of ripples.
Those on the left criticized the commercial, which will air during Sunday’s Super Bowl broadcast and during the Winter Olympics, for using what appears to be a token Black character to address antisemitism. It raised the ire of those on the right for its portrayal of Jews as weak victims needing non-Jews to protect them, as opposed to the Zionist vision of Jews being self-reliant and strong. Then there were the many people in the middle who perhaps did not take such a fierce ideological opposition to the commercial but took issue instead with its price tag — somewhere in the neighborhood of $15 million — and questioned the efficacy of such campaigns.
For many Jews, Stephens’ call to dismantle the ADL draws on long-standing issues with the organization and more generally with the Jewish community’s overall strategy vis-a-vis antisemitism. Yet it is clear that the Jewish community is facing growing calls to reform its overall strategy and not just the efforts of one particular organization, prominent as it may be, such as the ADL.
It is mistaken, in this reporter’s opinion, to attribute all of these issues and the global rise of antisemitism to the actions or inactions of these organizations, particularly when there are national and global megatrends at play, many of them reinforced by nation-states with budgets that far outweigh that of the Jewish community. Qatar is the most obvious of these, but investigations have shown that China, Russia, Iran and other countries with significant financial means have also been part of the efforts to advance antisemitism and extremism in American and global discourse.
However, a growing body of research, much of which has been covered in these pages, shows that the “combating antisemitism complex” is in disarray. A recent study by the Jewish Funders Network shows that there is a clear lack of clear data and goals for these organizations; there are significant redundancies, overlap and misspending; and there is a lack of coherent overall strategy to inform the field as a whole.
But there is a difference between mumblings and grumblings and rumblings of opposition and a clear-cut plan. Those that want to see significant change in this field need to take the responsibility of putting forth viable alternatives — and use the momentum from the past week in order to advance them.
HEARTS IN THE EAST
Persian Jews grapple with Iranian regime’s crackdown on protests, possible U.S. intervention
Iranian Jews living in the U.S. — many with memories of life in Iran before the Islamic Revolution, others raised here as the children of ex-pats who fled the country — are closely watching the negotiations between U.S. and Iranian officials in Oman with both hope and trepidation, eJewishPhilanthropy’s Nira Dayanim reports. Initially optimistic when millions of Iranians took to the streets in protest starting in December, many Persians in the diaspora experienced the subsequent government crackdown as a gut punch — one raising concerns for remaining family and friends in the country, and serving as a reminder of their own exile.
Hand-in-hand: For many Iranian Jews who left the country unaware they would not be able to return, the possibility of visiting Iran again or showing it to their children for the first time if the regime is overthrown has been a widely shared dream since the protests began. “I seriously believe that the Persian Jewish Diaspora and the non-Jewish Diaspora are holding hands, and believe, hand-in-hand, that there should be a change,” Farhad Novian, president of Temple Emanuel in Beverly Hills, Calif., and son of Iranian Jewish immigrants, told eJP. “We’re all here, and we’re here as a consequence of what happened there; and I think, for a lot of us, we’d like to go back. I’d like to go back and take my children there.”
ON THE HILL
More than 80 bipartisan lawmakers urge DHS to roll back new security grant conditions
A bipartisan group of 82 House legislators wrote to Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem on Thursday urging her to roll back new conditions placed on applications for the Nonprofit Security Grant Program amid rising antisemitic attacks, reports Marc Rod for eJewishPhilanthropy’s sister publication Jewish Insider.
Not a tool for leverage: The letter notes that new conditions issued by the Department of Homeland Security in April 2025 may compel religious institutions to cooperate with immigration enforcement activities and eliminate diversity, equity and inclusion programs. The letter said the “new compliance requirements” may “restrict the religious conscience of synagogues, schools, and other institutions pivotal to our communities,” and that security grant funds should not be used “to reinforce other policy priorities.”
JEWISH VALUES
Taking responsibility for each other again
“In the current ‘Money’ issue of the online journal Sapir, Cindy Greenberg of Repair the World makes an impassioned argument for service as a central form of tzedakah,” writes consultant Betsy Stone in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy. “She tells us that what we do for others has begun to take a back seat to what we give to others, but that doing matters. Service builds community, connection and identity, she says.”
Let’s get involved: “What happens when we centralize care may actually diminish care. If I expect the rabbi to visit the sick members of the congregation, does that exempt the rest of us from these visits? Does the meal train, which is obviously a blessing, allow me to defer my concern until it’s my date? Do all these efficiencies make us less connected? … If we rely on Jewish professionals to create community for us, we abrogate our responsibility to one another.”
JDAIM 2026
Want to take inclusion from principle to practice? The JCC movement shows what’s possible
“A recent study conducted by Matan found that people with disabilities and their families participate in Jewish communal life at far lower rates than at secular counterparts. The report reveals a striking mismatch: While most Jewish organizations and communities describe inclusion as a core value, far fewer have the necessary systems, training or policies to put that value into practice … [The report suggests] that a significant source of this problem is inclusion work that relies on a single role or person, creating bottlenecks, siloing the work and preventing systemic change,” writes Sierra Weiss, director of inclusion and JCC Maccabi Access at the JCC Association of North America, in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy.
A whole-cloth approach: “As the largest platform for Jewish engagement in North America, with nearly 150 JCCs and JCC camps serving 1.5 million people weekly, the JCC movement has spent several years addressing these structural barriers. What we’ve learned is simple: inclusion is possible when shared, systematized and woven into the fabric of an entire movement, not maintained by a sole person or department. … With centralized leadership and shared language, frameworks and responsibility, we all can expand inclusion efforts and empower each other to join in this vitally important work.”
Worthy Reads
Imaginary Numbers: In his Substack “Identity/Crisis,” Yehuda Kurtzer responds to Bret Stephens’ call during his “State of World Jewry” address this week to spend less philanthropic dollars on fighting antisemitism and more on Jewish education. “It appears that the Jewish community is overspending in the fight against antisemitism and underspending in Jewish education based on the finite amount of dollars going to Jewish causes, but this is wildly inaccurate. It appears this way because Jewish communal discourse is dominated by the fight against antisemitism and because the ADL, the AJC, JewBelong, the Foundation to Combat Antisemitism, and a handful of other outlets are noisy and raising more dollars than ever before. The Mind Share of antisemitism and the fight against it in the public imagination is out of proportion; the Market Share of philanthropic dollars is not.” [Identity/Crisis]
Word on the Street
A 19-year-old Sydney, Australia, man was granted bail after being arrested on Wednesday for allegedly making death threats against Israeli President Isaac Herzog on social media last month ahead of Herzog’s visit to the country this weekend…
Posters depicting one of the men accused of carrying out the Bondi Beach terror attack along with the word “AUSSIE” in bold were discovered on Tuesday plastered across parts of Melbourne’s city center; the imagery is being described as mirroring a 2017 poster campaign spotlighting historical figures who were immigrants to Australia. Vic Alhadeff, former chief executive of the New South Wales Jewish Board of Deputies, described the posters as “beneath contempt”…
With Dr. Miriam Adelson in attendance, Bar-Ilan University held a cornerstone-laying ceremony on Thursday to launch Israel’s first Institute for the Synthesis of Smart Materials… (Read more about the Adelson family’s 2025 donation to sponsor the research hub’s creation here.)
Jewish Insider looks at Rabbi Yehuda Kaploun‘s plans as the newly confirmed U.S. special envoy to monitor and combat antisemitism…
UJA-Federation of New York, the New York Board of Rabbis and the Anti-Defamation League have pulled out of sponsoring an upcoming interfaith breakfast with New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani; the organizations have been sponsors of the annual event, which draws hundreds of faith leaders, for years…
Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro condemned a pro-Hamas rally that took place in Philadelphia’s Rittenhouse Square last weekend, a spokesperson for the governor told Jewish Insider on Thursday…
Columbia University students and faculty held a joint anti-ICE/anti-Israel protest yesterday, blocking the road outside the entrance to the campus on Broadway and 116th Street…
A video created by CAM en Español in response to a musical theater performance that featured antisemitic lyrics during Carnival celebrations in Uruguay’s capital has gone viral…
MetroWest Jewish Day School in Framingham, Mass., will close at the end of the current school year; administrators from the school, which has served the Boston area for more than 20 years, said the decision to close was a financial one…
A North Carolina man who sent threatening antisemitic messages to a Jewish state representative and a rabbi in Georgia was sentenced to five years in prison, the state’s new statutory maximum for hate crimes…
The New York Times spotlights former Washington Post reporter Martin Weil, who worked on the Post’s local news desk for more than 60 years before he was laid off this week among hundreds of other staff members…
The Associated Press profiles Israel’s first-ever Olympic bobsled team, and The New York Times interviews team captain AJ Edelman about his role in the team’s journey to the Winter Games in Milan.
Team Israel released its roster for the upcoming World Baseball Classic…
Over 300 people attended the official inauguration of a new Maccabi sports club in Barcelona…
Transitions
Rachel Roth has been named CEO of the American Conference of Cantors…
Pic of the Day
One hundred heads of school met in Houston on Wednesday for an exclusive biennial retreat hosted by Prizmah, a network for Jewish day schools and yeshivas across North America. Presentations covered topics such as addressing affordability, navigating leadership challenges and opportunities, developing artificial intelligence strategies for schools and more.
