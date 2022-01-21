Your Daily Phil: The social entrepreneur behind the Sundara Fund + Moving Traditions taps Shuli Karkowsky as CEO

Good Friday morning!

Moving Traditions, which guides Jewish teens through discussions surrounding adolescence, gender and discrimination, has hired Shuli Karkowsky as its new CEO, eJewishPhilanthropy has learned.

Karkowsky is departing Hazon, the Jewish sustainability and environmental group, where she has served as executive vice president since 2019. Her move comes as Hazon merges with Pearlstone, a Jewish environmental retreat center near Baltimore. She will succeed Deborah Meyer, who is stepping down 16 years after founding Moving Traditions. Karkowsky will take over on Feb. 7.

Shifting her professional focus from climate change to gender, Karkowsky said, doesn’t feel like a long leap. In both organizations, she said, “We’re using the lens of Judaism to make the world a better place, and by engaging young people with this work we strengthen their relationship with Judaism by showing them the deep roots of these values in Jewish texts and Jewish tradition.”

A challenge that likely awaits Karkowsky is navigating evolving norms and language around gender. Moving Traditions runs three separate discussion groups for male, female and trans, nonbinary and LGBTQ+ teens, as well as an all-gender space. “There’s really old research about what makes young people thrive, and all of that research is already antiquated because things are changing so rapidly when it comes to gender,” she said. “I think we’re in a moment where we’re keeping an open mind.”

Before Hazon, Karkowsky, 38, worked for 70 Faces Media, UJA-Federation of New York and the law firm Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison. She is joining a growing number of female CEOs in the Jewish nonprofit world. According to a report last year from Leading Edge, which surveys Jewish nonprofits, 45% of Jewish organizations that submitted responses were led by women, up from 30% in 2018. Across the field, nearly 70% of employees at those groups were women.

One reason for the gender gap, Karkowsky believes, is “an inability to see people with young children as able to take on the trials and hard work required to be a CEO. It’s also clear from my career [that] I will be a better CEO because I have young children — because I know how to listen, because I know how to prioritize, because I know how to manage with firmness but with love.”

In 2020-21, Moving Traditions served upwards of 4,500 preteens and teens in its core discussion programs, with a $3.6 million budget and a staff of more than 30. Karkowsky hopes to expand Moving Traditions’ partnerships with other Jewish youth programs, especially following allegations in recent years of a sexist culture at youth groups, and also wants to partner with Orthodox groups. This week, she was the first-ever woman to run the Tu B’Shevat Seder, a ritual meal on the Jewish new year for trees, at her Orthodox synagogue. “It was a moment to be like, ‘Wow, we have an educated woman in our midst,’” she said. “How do we take advantage of that? How do we make sure she has a podium?”