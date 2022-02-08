Your Daily Phil: The changing face of Jewish day schools + Should N.J. students keep wearing masks?

Good Tuesday morning!

The dozens of Jewish schools in New Jersey now face a consequential choice: Should their students keep wearing masks?

On Monday, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, a Democrat, announced that he plans to lift the state’s mask mandate for schools, effective March 7. “Balancing public health with getting back to some semblance of normalcy is not easy,” he tweeted on Monday along with an article on the change. “But we can responsibly take this step due to declining COVID numbers and growth in vaccinations,” which became available to children ages 5 and older last fall.

The mask mandate covered all schools in New Jersey, private and public. Now, Jewish day schools will have to address the increasingly contentious question of whether kids should still wear masks as the pandemic continues into its third year. Some Jewish schools in Florida, which does not have a mask mandate, have continued requiring their students to wear masks.

At least one school, the Modern Orthodox Moriah School in Englewood, in northern New Jersey’s Bergen County, told eJewishPhilanthropy that its students would be able to take off their masks as soon as Murphy allows it. “We are presently following the governor’s mandate and will continue to follow the lead of the governor — removing a school mask mandate when the governor does so,” Rabbi Daniel Alter, the head of school, told eJP.

Others have yet to make a decision. “We currently require masks. We have not yet convened to discuss the governor’s announcement so I don’t have anything to add,” Rabbi Daniel Nevins, head of the Conservative Golda Och Academy in West Orange, told eJP. Steve Freedman, head of school at the Solomon Schechter of Bergen County, told eJP that he hopes to relax mask-wearing after March 7 should case rates continue to fall, and added, “We want to be respectful of everyone’s comfort level as we adjust to the next phase of dealing with COVID.”

New Jersey has one of the largest Jewish populations of any state in the country and Prizmah, an umbrella network for Jewish schools, has 29 member schools in the Garden State, one of the group’s largest contingents. Prizmah CEO Paul Bernstein told eJP that schools are generally guided in public health decisions by a “combination of safety and community” — but that continuing a mask mandate past March 7 could split parents and teachers.

One of the things I’m hearing from schools is that some teachers are concerned about health,” Bernstein said. “So often, the schools are balancing the views of parents who will want to relax masking policies because they know the effects [of COVID-19] on children are less severe, and the teachers who have to be in the classroom all day, every day.”

Bernstein isn’t sure how schools will react as policies change in New Jersey and nationwide. But if case rates continue to fall, he said, he expects that schools will “start moving toward whatever the new normal looks like.”